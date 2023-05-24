Eagles reportedly work out 2013 first-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t take the idea that ‘you can never have too much offensive line depth’ lightly.

The team is working out free agent tackle/guard D.J. Fluker, according to Jordan Schultz (hat tip to NFL Draft Diamonds).

Fluker has lost over 40 pounds and has been working tirelessly to get in shape. Howie Roseman continues to work the trenches. pic.twitter.com/ab8F1XiGN6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 24, 2023

You probably recognize Fluker’s name since he was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and has logged 96 starts in 108 total games played. But you probably haven’t heard him name in some time since the last time he took a regular season snap was 2020.

And so Fluker, who turned 32 in March, is trying to make a comeback after a fairly long layoff.

He may have some notable advocates in his corner. Fluker overlapped with Eagles run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland at Alabama in 2011 and 2012. Nick Sirianni was on the San Diego Chargers’ coaching staff while Fluker played for them from 2013 through 2016.

Another factor potentially working in Fluker’s favor? Versatility. Here are his career snap counts at every offensive line position he’s played at (per Pro Football Focus):

Left tackle — 306

Right guard — 3,724

Right tackle — 2,354

The majority of Fluker’s experience coming at right guard is a little interesting since there’s seemingly going to be a competition for that starting spot. Cam Jurgens is considered the favorite but he lacks game experience at that position. The Eagles also spent the No. 65 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Tyler Steen. Maybe Fluker can force his way into the conversation as well?

It’s hard to count on that much happening. Fluker has to prove he can still play after being out of the league for multiple seasons. And he’ll only get that chance if the Eagles actually decide to sign him.

The thinking here is that the Eagles might as well sign him to fill one of the spots on their 90-player offseason roster. Can’t hurt to take a look at Fluker in training camp. Maybe he plays well enough to be a backup. Or maybe he doesn’t look good and the Eagles move on while knowing that it was worth a shot to further boost their offensive line depth.