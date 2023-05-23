Eagles News: PFF QB rankings have Jalen Hurts outside of the top six

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

PFF Quarterback Rankings: All 32 starters ahead of the 2023 NFL season - PFF

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts was phenomenal in 2022, but the hardest part of that kind of play in the NFL is sustaining it. Lamar Jackson one spot above him is a great example of that. Hurts has taken big steps forward every season of his career, and if he has another one in the tank, then he is ranked too low at No. 7. Hurts averaged 8.0 yards per attempt last season and added almost 800 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Eagles only have one draft pick left to sign - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Nolan Smith to his rookie deal on Monday, according to an official team announcement.

NFL adds ‘emergency quarterback’ rule: What does it mean for the Eagles? - PhillyVoice

If you’ll recall, there was once a time when the Eagles could have used an emergency quarterback. In the 2019 playoffs, Carson Wentz got speared by Jadeveon Clowney, and was forced to leave the game with a concussion. Josh McCown entered and promptly tore a hamstring, but remained in the game. He was ineffective playing on one leg, and the Eagles couldn’t get anything going on offense, much like the Niners in the NFC Championship Game. The key difference is that Eagles players, coaches, and front office personnel didn’t endlessly complain about their loss until the NFL changed the rules. On the “potential lolz” front, it will be interesting to see how the Niners utilize their emergency quarterback spot to begin the season. Currently they employ four roster-worthy quarterbacks in Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, and Brandon Allen. Purdy is recovering from the torn UCL he suffered in the NFC Championship Game, and there is a scenario in which he isn’t medically cleared for the start of the regular season, but is on the initial 53-man roster. Would the 49ers carry four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster just so that they can have an emergency quarterback on game day? That would be a hilarious overcorrection. Or would they dare to only dress two quarterbacks and not even have an emergency quarterback after bitching about the lack of one all offseason?

High Expectations - Iggles Blitz

I think we’re all excited for the Georgia Guys (Davis, Carter, Dean and Smith). Their potential is through the roof. If they pan out as hoped, they could be the foundation of the defense for a while. I’m sure more than a few people are fired up to see what Blankenship and Brown can do. They are young, but you have to love their athleticism and physicality. Both guys would run through a brick wall to get to the ball. The Eagles haven’t had to force rookies into action. They have been able to mix them in. That should still be the case this season. Jordan Davis is more important than Jalen Carter right now. Nakobe Dean is more important than Nolan Smith. The second year players have to deliver. The rookies will be given a chance to play, but they won’t be expected to be starters or impact role players. The roster is deep enough that they’ll have to earn spots.

Spadaro: A first look at new QB Coach Alex Tanney - PE.com

The offensive coaching staff had some natural bumps in succession in the offseason after Shane Steichen moved on to Indianapolis to become the head coach there – Brian Johnson went from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator and Alex Tanney became the quarterbacks coach after serving as the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2022 after he was an offensive assistant coach in 2021. He met the media last week to discuss the new challenge. “It’s been a great transition for me. So far, it’s been pretty smooth,” said Tanney, who played as a backup quarterback for nine seasons in the NFL from 2012 through 2020 and was a teammate of Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota when the two were in Tennessee with the Titans. “I’m fortunate to have been in that room last year. Nick (Sirianni) always talks about mastering your role and that’s something I took to heart. As a young coach, he does a good job of developing young coaches as well. I’ve done everything I could the past two years to help this team win.”

Brandon Graham helps raise money for children’s hospitals - CBS News

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is pouring coffee for a good cause Tuesday. The Eagles’ legend was behind the counter at the Dunkin’ on South 3rd Street and Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia to promote “Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day.” A dollar from every iced coffee sold Tuesday at participating locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Eagles-Ravens preseason opener pushed back a day - NBCSP

The Eagles’ 2023 preseason opener against the Ravens in Baltimore has been pushed back one day, the Ravens announced on Monday. The game was initially scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11 but has been moved to Saturday, Aug. 12 at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is still scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will air on NBC10 and 94WIP.

5 second-year players who will play a vital role for Cowboys in 2023 - Blogging The Boys

With a year of experience under his belt, and some impressive play as a rookie, Jake Ferguson might get the nod over Dallas’ second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker in 2023 to be Dalton Schultz’ replacement as the starting tight end this year. As both an in-line blocker and a receiver in the passing game last year, he showed flashes of his starting potential, and because of that, looks to be a prime candidate to have a breakout season entering Year 2 with the Dallas Cowboys. Of course, he’ll have to beat out Schoonmaker first.

Giants’ roster better in 2023? PFF doesn’t think so - Big Blue View

On offense, significant additions have been made at wide receiver, tight end, the offensive line and running. That should make the quarterback better. On defense, potential upgrades have been acquired at linebacker, cornerback and the defensive line. Increased health from Azeez Ojulari on the edge, Adoree’ Jackson at cornerback and Xavier McKinney at safety would also improve those units. As for the Giants being “due for some regression to the mean,” I have written previously that being more talented on paper doesn’t necessarily mean the Giants will win the the same number or more games in 2023. We will just have to wait and see. I do think, though, that when the Giants open training camp this summer they will do so with a better roster than the one they ended 2022 with.

The 5 O’Clock Club: The myth of Washington’s ‘easy’ 2022 schedule - Hogs Haven

Philly and Dallas benefited last season from being among the 6 teams with the easiest strength of schedule in the league last year. It’s easy to believe that both will have tougher schedules in ‘23. Washington, meanwhile, is unlikely to face a much tougher schedule than it did last year, when more than half of its games were against playoff teams and its opponents had a win percentage of nearly 54%. Washington’s success or failure in 2023 is much less likely to be determined by strength of schedule, and much more likely to be a result of coaching and quarterback play. The future isn’t likely in the hands of the NFL schedule-makers, but those of new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and 2nd-year quarterback Sam Howell.

Projected 2024 NFL draft order: Which team is No. 1? - ESPN

8. Washington Commanders. Why they are here: There’s a fairly good chance that Sam Howell and/or Jacoby Brissett will represent an upgrade at quarterback over what the Commanders got from Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz last season, but this team is still largely an unknown on offense. They were strong defensively a year ago and should be again on paper, though defense is harder to predict from season to season and therefore matters less when looking forward. How they outperform this projection: The offense must become more productive under new coordinator Eric Bieniemy, hired in the offseason to replace Scott Turner. It has not finished in the top half of the NFL in points or yards since 2017 — and was never higher than 20th in either category under Turner. The Commanders also have to hope Howell or Brissett can be effective. But they have talent at receiver and running back, and they have an experienced defense that has been top 10 in both points and yards allowed in two of the past three seasons. Those factors could be enough finish better than ESPN’s FPI is projecting.

Falcons sign WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, place WR Jared Bernhardt on the reserve/retired list - The Falcoholic

Following rookie minicamp, the Atlanta Falcons have been busy tinkering with their roster. With over a dozen moves in the last week, including a few surprising releases like veteran offensive tackle Germain Ifedi, the team has dramatically shifted the bottom of their depth chart heading into OTAs. It appears that Atlanta isn’t done just yet, as the team announced a pair of moves on Monday. The Falcons signed former second-round wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and placed 2022 UDFA wide receiver Jared Bernhardt on the reserve/retired list.

NFL approves flex scheduling for ‘Thursday Night Football’ - SB Nation

At the NFL’s Spring League Meetings on Monday, a resolution was approved allowing for flex scheduling of Thursday Night Football games for the 2023 season. The resolution was approved on a trial basis for the upcoming season. According to the resolution, TNF games in Weeks 13 through 17 could be flexed to a Sunday afternoon start time. Teams would be required to receive 28 days’ notice from the league office. The resolution also indicates that late-season games currently scheduled as “TBD” are also eligible to be designated by the league for TNF.

Monday Football Monday #138: Players on new teams in the best/worst situation to succeed - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Jeremy Reisman reflect on the offseason moves in the league and each list players who have landed in the best places to succeed and players who have landed in the worst situations.

