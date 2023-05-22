Eagles only have one draft pick left to sign

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Nolan Smith to his rookie deal on Monday, according to an official team announcement.

The Eagles now have six of their seven picks from the 2023 NFL Draft under contract.

Those who have signed: Smith, Jalen Carter, Tyler Steen, Sydney Brown, Tanner McKee, and Moro Ojomo.

The only pick that remains unsigned: Kelee Ringo.

With training camp still over two months away, the Eagles have plenty of time to officially ink Ringo. While most picks tend to sign quickly, it’s not unusual for others to lag behind. For example, Cam Jurgens didn’t sign his rookie deal until early July last year.

EAGLES DRAFT PICK CONTRACT PROJECTIONS

DT JALEN CARTER

Since Carter was a first-round pick, there’s also a fifth-year team option in his contract. Over The Cap offers a detailed explanation of the possible outcomes if exercised:

Basic: Players who do not meet any of the requirements below will be eligible for a fifth year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 25th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons. Playtime: These players will be eligible for a fifth year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 20th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons, provided that their snap counts over their first three seasons meet one of the following three criteria: 1) 75% or greater in two of their first three seasons 2) an average of 75% or greater over all three seasons 3) 50% or greater over all three seasons One Pro Bowl: Players who are named to exactly one Pro Bowl on the original ballot (not as an alternate) will be eligible for a fifth year base salary equal to the transition tender at their position. Multiple Pro Bowls: Players who are named to two or three Pro Bowls on the original ballot (not as an alternate) will be eligible for a fifth year base salary equal to the franchise tender at their position. Upon being exercised, the fifth year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player’s fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so.

LB NOLAN SMITH

OG TYLER STEEN

S SYDNEY BROWN

QB TANNER MCKEE

DT MORO OJOMO