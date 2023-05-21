Eagles News: A.J. Brown is OK after a brief scare

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles WR A.J. Brown nearly struck by car during charity bike ride - NFL.com

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was nearly struck by a car while participating in the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, a charity bike ride. Brown was broadcasting the event on his Instagram Live when he came to an intersection and his phone suddenly appeared to flip upside down. Luckily, the two-time Pro Bowler took to Twitter to clear up any fears shortly after, saying someone ran a stop sign and that he dropped his phone while getting out of the way.

Eagles Autism Challenge proves to be more important than ever - PE.com

“Rain, sleet, or snow, if they don’t cancel it, Eagles fans are going to show.” Brandon Graham, the longest-tenured Eagle, is right. Rain in South Philadelphia didn’t dampen the spirits of the over 4,500 riders, runners, and walkers, as well as the thousands upon thousands of donors who helped make the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge presented by Lincoln Financial Group an astounding success! On May 20th, the Eagles community came together to shift the conversation surrounding autism from awareness to action. Participants enjoyed an inspiring day of fundraising, physical activity, togetherness, and hope. Eagles Autism Challenge was born out of Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie’s vision in 2018 – autism’s growing prevalence encouraged him to use his platform to inspire change. Since the inaugural event, Eagles Autism Foundation has raised more than $22 million for care and research – a record-breaking $6.2 million (and counting!) came from this year alone and donations through the end of May will increase those totals.

Eagles Film Review: Zach Pascal replacement? - BGN

If I had to pick, I prefer the Jadon Haselwood pick to the Joseph Ngata one. I’ve seen some Ngata comparisons to Pascal, but I think Haselwood fits the bill better. He can be a physical big slot, who blocks well, and has a little bit of juice with the ball in his hands. He could possibly be developed into a Pascal replacement over time.

BTB discussion: Ranking NFC East rivals in terms of threat level to the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

It is hard not to say that the Eagles are the most concerning team given how strong they were last year and even if regression does hit them they will still likely be very good. The New York Giants were also a playoff group a season ago, but they kind of over-delivered. Their upcoming schedule is very difficult with four of their first six games being on the road and five of them coming against playoff teams from last year. As far as the only NFC East team to not reach the Divisional Round last year, the Washington Commanders are apparently serious about starting Sam Howell at quarterback. The most notable thing happening with that franchise is the ownership sale which will likely lead to better days in the future, but those sorts of things take time. The 2023 Washington team is hardly one that makes anybody nervous.

Will Matt Breida’s role change in 2023 after running back draft pick? - Big Blue View

The life of a running back in the NFL is highly insecure. Despite two backs garnering picks in the top 12 in the NFL Draft, the free-agent market, the trade availability of several veteran backs with no takers, and Saquon Barkley’s current contract standoff with the New York Giants demonstrate the devaluation of the position. Teams prefer to constantly replenish their supply for the invariable injuries and rapid decline of their runners. That brings us to Matt Breida, the Giants’ second running back on the depth chart. What will his role be in 2023 after the team drafted a promising player at the position?

The 5 O’Clock Club: Let’s watch film - Every touch for Curtis Samuel vs Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2022 season - Hogs Haven

I think these 12 plays from the 2022 opening week game illustrate Samuel’s flexibility as both a runner and receiver, and highlight his shiftiness, vision and “football smarts”. While he did lose a fumble in this game, it was his only fumble of 2022, and one of only 3 fumbles in 369 career touches, so I don’t think ball security is really much of an issue for him. I find it easy to imagine Eric Bieniemy giving Curtis Samuel more opportunities than ever to contribute to Washington’s offense from week to week via clever scheming and creative playcalling. With Curtis in the final year of his 3-year deal with the Commanders, he may well have the opportunity to put up career-best numbers in EB’s west-coast offense.

Commanders bring back athletic trainer after 19-month leave - ESPN

The Washington Commanders have brought back assistant athletic trainer Doug Quon, approximately 19 months after he was placed on administrative leave during an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Quon rejoined the team earlier this month and was at Washington’s rookie minicamp on May 12-14. Both the NFL and NFLPA approved of his return to the Commanders’ training staff, sources told ESPN. “Player health and safety is our top priority, and we are pleased to continue to build up our training staff with another seasoned professional with the reinstatement of Doug Quon in the role of assistant athletic trainer,” the Commanders said in a statement. “We are happy to welcome him back.”Quon had been placed on administrative leave Oct. 9, 2021, eight days after the DEA raided Washington’s practice facility as part of an investigation into head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion. It was never stated why Quon was placed on administrative leave. He was never charged.

Abington’s girls flag football finishes as undefeated champions, honored by Philadelphia Eagles - Glenside Local

The Abington girls flag football team went a perfect 9-0 in their first-ever season as a participant in the Philadelphia Eagles-sponsored league. They took home the trophy Wednesday evening after a 26-19 win over North Penn High School at the Eagles Girls Flag Football Championship. The league is in its second year, and has grown from just 15 teams last season to over 38 for 2023. Abington players had the opportunity to mingle with current Eagles players who offered encouragement and support.

