Eagles News: “The Eagles are heels now”

How Fun-to-Watch is Your Favorite Team to Watch? (Part 2) - Underdog Network

3. Philadelphia Eagles The Eagles are heels now: scourge of millions of fans of their NFC East rivals and tormentors of 49ers fans (How DARE they beat our fourth-string quarterback, asks the team that beat Jarret Stidham and David Blough in the final two weeks on 2022). The rest of the NFL is sick of Howie Roseman’s robber-baron routine, unimpressed by the all-Georgia defense, bored with the Jalen Hurts feel-good story, suspicious of those sneaky sneaks and, most of all, despises those bellicose Iggles fans. No worries. Some Eagles players (Lane Johnson) love being villains, and I have neighbors who will pour a pitcher of beer on a toddler’s head if her parents dressed her in blue for a home game. The Eagles are worthy heels, and they would rank higher if they added more to their roster than just the Georgia Bulldogs marching band. The Eagles probably operated at peak efficiency on offense and defense for much of 2022. If they regress to the mean just a little, it will impact both the standings and the viewing experience.

Eagles Film Review: The most intriguing UDFA signing? - BGN

I find Eli Ricks an interesting pickup because he’s another long, press-man corner. I am intrigued by his profile (more than any other UDFA), and I think he has potential as a press-man cornerback in a specific scheme that provides him help over the top where his long speed is less of a concern. Considering the off-the-field concerns and the physicality concerns around his tackling, I can’t see him being a great special teams fit, and that really limits his chance of making the roster. Before he does anything as a cornerback, he needs to prove he’s matured and works hard to prove he can play special teams or he won’t get a chance to develop. I’m surprised he wasn’t drafted, but I think he has a chance in a press-heavy scheme.

Eye on the Enemy #139: Greg Bishop and Rob “Stats” Guerrera stop by - BGN Radio

John Stolnis is joined by two special guests on this episode. He chats with Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop about an article he did on his interviews with Jeff Lurie and Howie Roseman, then Stolnis talks with Rob “Stats” Guerrera for an in-depth look at the off-season so far from the 49ers.

NFL rookie quarterbacks: Team fits, expectations, projections - ESPN+

Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles. Why he fits in Philadelphia: The Eagles have been prone to invest heavily at quarterback, and they continued that approach by taking a sixth-round flier on McKee. He is a much different quarterback than starter Jalen Hurts but provides the Eagles with a young passer to develop over time. Praised for his football instincts and accuracy, McKee can be stashed on the practice squad for the foreseeable future to develop. — Reid What will be his role? He’ll compete with Ian Book for the No. 3 role behind Hurts and Marcus Mariota. The 6-foot-6, 228-pound former Stanford QB has a good arm and better accuracy than his collegiate numbers suggest (63.2% career completion percentage). Philly will take some time to try and develop him, whether that’s on the active roster or practice squad.

Dallas Cowboys 2023 offseason to-do list is almost complete - Blogging The Boys

Add a veteran kicker. As of right now, the Cowboys only have Tristan Vizcaino on the roster, and they opted not to draft or sign an UDFA kicker this time around. They’ve hinted at adding a veteran kicker already, and there are quite a few good options out there. Robbie Gould would be a great addition, and is the fan favorite kicker to be added. One of the most reliable kickers in the NFL over the last two decades, Gould is still going strong after turning 40 this past season. He hit 27 of his 32 field goals last year, including a perfect rate on kicks over 50 yards, and made nearly 88% of his field goal attempts in his six seasons with the 49ers. Mason Crosby is another popular name, mostly because of his connection to Mike McCarthy. Crosby, a Texas native, has also been one of the league’s best kickers over the years. Just three years ago he hit every field goal he attempted, and Crosby made 25 of 29 last season. He’s certainly ripped the hearts out of enough Cowboys fans over the years in Green Bay, so adding him to the team would be a welcome change of pace.

Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, Jalin Hyatt, NFL schedule, more questions - Big Blue View

Barkley is an important player for the Giants. He’s important to ownership. He’s important in the locker room. I don’t see the organization cutting him loose. At least not while he is still a top-tier running back. From Barkley’s perspective, that isn’t something I would want, either. The narrative that Barkley and his agent, Kim Miale, have made a mistake by turning down Giants’ offers of $12.5-13 million annually may or may not be right. Barkley’s camp, though, is smart enough to know at this point that no one is going to give Barkley a contract approaching what the Giants have already offered him and will likely have to offer him again. Shoot, they have to know that no one is going to offer him the $22.1 million he can make on the franchise tag over the next two years. The smart play for Barkley is to make sure he doesn’t burn this bridge, and to either get a deal done or sign the tag and try again after the 2023 season.

The 5 O’Clock Club: Using veteran free agency to improve the Commanders offensive line depth chart - Hogs Haven

The Commanders hadn’t announced any new player signings since the 12 undrafted college free agents that agreed to terms immediately after the draft — until today. The Commanders announced the signing of former XFL and NFL offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, with the corresponding release of OT Drew Himmelman, basically shuffling around the deck chairs at the bottom of the OT depth chart.

Jim Brown dies at 87: Browns Hall of Famer, movie star and civil rights icon lived extraordinary life - NFL.com

The imagery is beamed to us from days of old: a thundering, whirling Superman hurtling past dazed defenders; pulling away from a clutch of enemies to dart laterally, chop forward and break free upon a mixture of Cleveland dirt and painted grass for a long rocket blast to paydirt. Younger generations know this almost mythical on-field figure from those storied spools of black-and-white cutups, but the real-time, in-the-flesh experience of Jim Brown unfurled in high-octane color — sometimes Technicolor. Brown, viewed by many as the greatest football player ever, died Thursday night at age 87. “It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown,” Monique Brown said in a statement on Friday. “He passed peacefully last night at our L.A. home. To the world, he was an activist, actor and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

John Daly’s drunken Taco Bell order will blow you away - SB Nation

Daly spent almost $450 at Taco Bell. Along with his receipt, he included the caption, “Don’t drink and order taco bell on uber eats.” Within this screenshot, his followers could see that Daly ordered five grilled cheese burritos, ten crunchy taco supreme’s, ten spicy double steak grilled cheese burritos, and one beef burrito. He must have had much more to this massive order, but unfortunately, the rest of the receipt is cut off.

