Eagles Film Review: Zach Pascal replacement?

With the 2023 NFL Draft over, it’s time for some film rooms on the Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie class. I will try and get to all the players and some UDFAs over the next few weeks. There are loads of scouting reports that will obviously say very similar things, so I have tried to include film clips to back up everything and I will talk about the player’s fit with the Eagles at the end of the piece.

Right, it’s everyone’s favorite article, part 2 of the UDFA class! I will keep this nice and short on each player and whether or not they have a shot at making the roster.

Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville

+ Another UDFA who is an elite athlete! The explosion, speed and agility scores are ALL elite! He was on Bruce Feldman’s 2022 ‘Freaks List’.

Trevor Reid is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.61 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 51 out of 1294 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/P5r1UB6CjG pic.twitter.com/kxyhVBEPRH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 20, 2023

+ He can do cool stuff like this!

Louisville’s Trevor Reid is 6’6” 320 lbs



(via @IRON_CoachMike)pic.twitter.com/SK5u1pxjfY — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) July 10, 2020

+ You can see the raw power and explosion out of his stance when you watch him.

- He’s extremely raw and has only played as a left tackle for a couple of years. Doesn’t use his hands well at all and needs a lot of work. You do not need to be an OL expert to realize that his technique is awful.

My favorite Trevor Reid rep... I especially like when he holds his hands up on the floor like he's done nothing wrong pic.twitter.com/UnqKrAUurP — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 17, 2023

His tape is so all over the place pic.twitter.com/049nhsqse7 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 17, 2023

This is an easy summary... he’s obviously the next Jason Peters. Duh.

Eazy comp to a former Eagles Hall of Famer. Peters, I believe, had smaller arms pic.twitter.com/nB4I0DXe2G — BigMoney (@TSBigMoney) April 30, 2023

His tape is actually quite fun. It’s just a fast lineman running around and trying to hit people without any real idea what he is doing. What more could you want from a UDFA offensive lineman? Hopefully, he makes the practice squad this year and who knows, maybe Jeff Stoutland can turn him into a backup tackle after a couple of years. He’s a freak athlete so it’s certainly possible!

Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson

+ He has good size and length, with some explosiveness.

Joseph Ngata is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.30 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 825 out of 3048 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/yQSui2oIBO pic.twitter.com/1G8Usavn0b — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 15, 2023

+ He’s an outside wide receiver who has a good catch radius and can climb the ladder to high point the football. Has shown the ability to win on back-shoulder catches and fades.

Joseph Ngata with nice stuff here:



double-up, lean-in, detachment at break, attack, pullback, drag at the boundary #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/uwhTDrCJn2 — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) February 23, 2023

- Has had a lot of injury concerns. Production is extremely average, 526 yards is the highest in his college career.

- Athletic profile is poor. Doesn’t have any real deep speed or agility. Can win at the line of scrimmage but doesn’t run away from defenders.

Oh, not much, just 5'10, 192 Garrett Williams making a play on the ball to 6'3, 220 Joseph Ngata.



Size don't measure the dudes that play big boy ball! pic.twitter.com/Bvq7qTYBUA — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) April 10, 2023

- Will struggle to create any separation at the next level.

Coastal Carolina CB Lance Boykin with a REP on Clemson WR Joseph Ngata. pic.twitter.com/V0acsszr94 — Daniel Flick (@DFlickDraft) January 31, 2023

Everyone who has read my stuff for a while knows that I love these big-bodied outside receivers... and they never work out (Jaelen Strong). Unless Ngata can improve his separation skills, I just can’t see him really having a chance of making the roster ever. I’ve seen some Zach Pascal comparisons but I don’t really see it, as I see Pascal as more of a big slot and I don’t see any evidence that Ngata can play that role. It’s possible the Eagles will try to move him to the slot but he looks like a classic vertical receiver who wins at the catch point but doesn’t separate enough.

Jadon Haselwood, WR, Arkansas

+ Another big-bodied wide receiver with good size and arm length. Has largely played in the slot and projects as a ‘big slot’.

+ He has good length and size to win at the catch point.

Take a bow, Jadon Haselwood pic.twitter.com/pMACoTf5DO — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 3, 2022

+ Plays with real physicality and toughness. Looks like he has a chip on his shoulder. Willing blocker.

Want to know the biggest difference with Arkansas pre-Sam Pittman and post-Sam Pittman.



One word: Physicality.



Jadon Haselwood.... GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/EAlntwv1Uv — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) September 10, 2022

Get you a guy that blocks like @OU_Football WR @jadon_haselwood pic.twitter.com/5CJGxGhIMD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 2, 2021

- Pretty poor speed and agility scores at the combine. Likely doesn’t have the speed to win on the outside or create a lot of separation.

Jadon Haselwood is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.76 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 683 out of 3048 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/qP9hI47K5o pic.twitter.com/7mjOdosi0O — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 15, 2023

- Has a poor injury history which is one reason why he fell, including an ACL injury.

If I had to pick, I prefer the Jadon Haselwood pick to the Joseph Ngata one. I’ve seen some Ngata comparisons to Pascal, but I think Haselwood fits the bill better. He can be a physical big slot, who blocks well, and has a little bit of juice with the ball in his hands. He could possibly be developed into a Pascal replacement over time.

Brady Russell, TE, Colorado

+ For a UDFA tight end, he has an OK athletic profile. Pretty good speed and explosiveness.

Brady Russell is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 6.46 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 392 out of 1104 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/hEopRnotmz pic.twitter.com/lLDFR1sZj5 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 16, 2023

+ He looks like a fullback/H-back in the way he moves at times rather than a tight end. He has pretty good short-area quickness, despite the lack of top-end speed.

Explain the body type of Eagles UDFA tight end Brad Russell to me. 6'2 and 247 lbs pic.twitter.com/1f56CumTxn — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 18, 2023

+ Something about the way he moves makes me laugh.

Why does he look funny. Is it the hair?! pic.twitter.com/LEujrbXIwA — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 18, 2023

- He is small for a tight end at only 6’3 and 247 lbs. He doesn’t look like he will ever be a traditional tight end or will handle blocking inline.

- Very little production as a receiver. 153 yards this past year.

So I’ll be honest, I’ve got nothing really on this guy. Maybe he can carve a role out as a backup tight end in the future but... nothing really gets me excited about this one. I should have ended on someone else!

Thank you for reading, if you made it to the end then you are a real Eagles fan! I’m going to get to D’Andre Swift and then it’s really the offseason for me!

If you want me to cover any random topics, please let me know in the comments.