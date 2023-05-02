Eagles News: Eagles vs. Giants on Black Friday?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

A Night in the Raiders’ Draft Room and 12 Minutes With C.J. Stroud - FMIA

3. I think, with the schedule due to be announced the second week of May—in other words, next week—this is the column, maybe nine or 10 days out, when I usually have a good feeling about some of the tentpole games. This year, I have no gut feeling about any of them, except maybe the Black Friday game. The first game ever on Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving is a very big deal for Amazon on the biggest shopping day of the year. I think the leader in the clubhouse for that game is Eagles-Giants. Absolutely not set in stone, though. As for the other biggies, the three primetime games in week one, I don’t know KC’s foe on the opening Thursday night at Arrowhead. I think, and this is based only on logic, that Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will play Sunday night on NBC or Monday night on ESPN, but I can’t tell you the opponent. And for the two doubleheader games (Fox, CBS) in the week one 4:25 p.m. window, I don’t have any feel there either. As far as the opener, the biggest point is that a competitive game is probably more important than the opponent; the NFL needs to find an opponent that keeps the game close into the fourth quarter. But the ratings will be good in any game featuring Patrick Mahomes.

Eagles Film Review: Jalen Carter’s upside is extremely high - BGN

Trading up for Jalen Carter was my dream outcome this year. I think he is a phenomenal talent. The most talented player in the class, regardless of position, and the upside is extremely high. I expected the Eagles might have to get to pick 5 to take him, but I never expected in my wildest dreams that they could get him at pick 9. Carter can play so many roles in this Eagles’ defense. He can play as one of the 4i defensive tackles next to Jordan Davis as part of a 5-man front, but can also play as a traditional 3 technique in 4-man fronts. Carter isn’t big enough to be a pure nose tackle, but he is big enough to play as a 1-technique too if needed. I wouldn’t be stunned to see him play some 1-technique against certain teams to rotate Davis. I absolutely love Carter as a 4i next to a nose tackle and as part of a 5-man front, because it should allow him to get a lot of one-on-one matchups. Just like this!

2023 NFL Draft: Ten perfect player-team fits - NFL.com

S Sydney Brown: Brown is a versatile defender with a combination of size, speed and ball skills that could make him the monster in the middle of a turnover-obsessed unit. His takeaway prowess and “hit-stick” skills give him the potential to be an interesting chess piece in a hybrid scheme for the Eagles. With a ferocious pass rush in front of him, the Illinois standout has a chance to emerge as a dark-horse contender for all-star honors at the end of this rookie season.

The Eagles’ remaining holes to fill, post-draft, and who can fill them - PhillyVoice

It is expected that Dean will start after understudying behind T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White last season. Morrow, for now, is the other projected starter, but it should be noted that he signed a one-year contract worth just $1.09 million, hardly starter money. Otherwise, they have Elliss, who actually looked pretty good in some blowouts last season but has limited experience, and Bradley, who didn’t play a single snap in the regular defense in 2022. It feels like a lock that the Eagles will add a linebacker at some point after they didn’t draft one over the weekend. The most recognizable names among the available free agents are Deion Jones, Myles Jack, Zach Cunningham, and Rashaan Evans, none of whom are exactly slam dunk, unquestioned starters. There’s perhaps an interesting situation developing in Baltimore, where Patrick Queen could be available. The Ravens traded for Roquan Smith last season and then signed him to a monster contract, and they drafted Clemson LB Trenton Simpson in the third round. They have also decided not to exercise Queen’s fifth-year option.

Ranking the 10 best draft classes: Steelers and Colts find gems in the 2023 NFL Draft - PFF

Day 1: Landing the No. 2 overall player on the PFF big board at Pick 9 is a huge win for the Eagles. Carter played 392 snaps in 2022 and earned a 92.3 PFF grade that led all Power Five interior defenders. He registered 32 total pressures from 273 pass-rushing snaps. The Eagles had to give up just a 2024 fourth-round pick to make this happen. The Eagles land the 13th overall player on the PFF big board with the 30th pick in the draft as Philadelphia retools its defensive line once again with elite talent. Smith might be undersized at 238 pounds, but he earned a 90.0 PFF run defense grade over the past two seasons and is an incredible athlete.

What to Know About the Eagles New Punter Ty Zentner - The Philly Cover Corner

Ty definitely has a bigger leg than Siposs. He also is way less consistent and shank rates of near 15% aren’t going to fly in the NFL. But remember earlier when I said the college ball was less forgiving than the pro ball? I am not sure if that is causing some of the inconsistency but it is something to watch. If Ty can up his consistency and cut his “under 40 yard” punts dramatically, he’s going to punt in the NFL.

Why do the Eagles have Georgia on their mind? Inside the ‘Philly Dawgs’ draft movement - The Athletic

“I can’t tell you how many times before our game, our last game of the year last year in the Super Bowl, the leaders on this team stood up and just talked about how connected they were and how tight this team was and is, and how they didn’t want to let each other down,” Sirianni said. “I think that’s a really good thing for (the Georgia players) to step into, because I know one thing about winning teams is that winning teams have that connection, so they’re coming from a program in Georgia (with the same connection).” However, anyone who watched Carter share a table onstage with Smith in the Eagles’ auditorium last week could see the comfort level that came from Smith’s presence. Smith often took command — he gushed about Carter, shaking his hand mid-answer and putting Carter at ease. They understand one another. Smith said the same happens on the field. “When I first came to Georgia, I looked up to him,” Carter said. “Even before I came to Georgia, I saw a couple highlights of practice where he was doing one-on-ones, and he’s killing them guys out there, and I’ve just always been looking up to him, and just being able to play with him right now in the league is a dream come true.”

Spadaro: How do the draft picks fit in? - PE.com

Nolan Smith, linebacker. There could be opportunities for Smith to get reps, depending on how quickly he learns the defense and adapts to the NFL game. He certainly will have a chance to earn time on special teams with his speed and his tenacity, and in this defense, the Eagles just can’t have too many pass rushers. Smith was far more than just a pass rusher at Georgia, as he was great at setting the edge against the run and playing tough in small spaces. The Eagles have a lot of weapons off the edge – Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, among them – so where does Smith get reps? Bottom line: This is another stocked group, but Smith is a talented and hungry player with a high football IQ. He is determined to find his way into the rotation defensively, but there are a lot of unknowns. We don’t know what Sean Desai plans for this defense or Smith, to begin with. It’s a great challenge to have – the Eagles have a lot of defensive pieces who can rush the quarterback and set the edge, so Smith has his work cut out for him as a rookie.

NFL Network back on Xfinity cable - PFT

NFL Network wasn’t off Xfinity cable for long. Less than 24 hours after NFL Network went dark on Xfinity because the programming agreement expired, the channel has returned for cable customers.

Cowboys war room video suggests Dallas chose Mazi Smith over Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron - Blogging The Boys

Every year we talk about NFL teams and how they are best-suited if they draft the best player available to them when they are on the clock, but as you can see Will McClay himself invokes the idea of what helps the team most now. What is also interesting is that if the Cowboys were truly debating between Smith and what was their top guard option at the moment, then why did they wait four more rounds to take a guard? For what it’s worth, O’Cyrus Torrence was still on the board when they picked Luke Schoonmaker in the second round, but perhaps a similar conversation about depth was had. We addressed the depth that the Cowboys have (questionable as it may be) when we talked about questions that we still have about the team following the draft. Dallas has options in Matt Farniok, Chuma Edoga, Terence Steele or Josh Ball potentially, and now in Asim Richards to work with at that spot if they so choose.

What if Joe Schoen had accepted the Bills’ Round 1 trade proposal? - Big Blue View

Following months of mock drafts and speculation, the NFL Draft itself can also often become a game of “what if?” Teams see players come off the board just before they go on the board and lament how close they got. Fans demand answers to why their general manager traded up or traded back, thinking what could have been otherwise. In the case of the New York Giants, an actual trade proposal has been reported following the draft. Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed that he tried to trade up to the Giants’ pick No. 25 to take tight end Dalton Kincaid. Buffalo had the 27th pick, and Joe Schoen was previously Beane’s assistant GM there.

Washington’s 2023 draft was about scheme fit - Hogs Haven

While there can certainly be questions about whether Washington took the most talented players at their respective positions in the draft this year, I think there can be little doubt that every player they selected was chosen with an eye for how he meshes with the team’s schematic priorities, and that’s progress. It’s going to be fascinating to see how each of these players thrives - or does not - on a team well-suited to their talents in the coming season.

Monday Football Monday #135: 2023 NFL Draft Winners/Losers - The SB Nation NFL Show

SB Nation NFL Writer, Mark Schofield stops by to recap his favorite pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, share what he made of the Patriots draft despite the QB rumors and explain whether or not the Dolphins did enough. Later in the show RJ Ochoa, Pete Sweeney and Jeremy Reisman discuss their winners and losers.

JAMES. FREAKING. HARDEN! Sixers steal Game 1 in Boston without Embiid - Liberty Ballers

James. Freaking. Harden. The Beard poured in 45 points as the Sixers stole Game 1 against the Celtics in Boston Monday, 119-115. The Sixers were without their leader Joel Embiid, who suffered a sprained LCL in the right knee on April 20. In his absence, Philadelphia was led by Harden with a massive 45 points. Tyrese Maxey followed with 26 points and Tobias Harris had 18. De’Anthony Melton led the bench with 17 points, shooting 5-of-6 from three-point range. [BLG Note: Screw Boston, go Sixers!]

Bryce Harper: Metahuman - The Good Phight

[BLG Note: Bryce is back!]

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message