Which Eagles draft pick has you most excited?

There’s no denying the Eagles absolutely crushed the 2023 NFL Draft, with the team getting accolades from people all around the league. Howie Roseman appeared to stay true to the board, and was able to get some really good value for players from Round 1 to Round 4.

Round 1, No. 9 overall: DT Jalen Carter , Georgia

, Georgia Round 1, No. 30: LB Nolan Smith , Georgia

, Georgia Round 2, No. 65: OL Tyler Steen , Alabama

, Alabama Round 3, No. 66: S Sydney Brown , Illinois

, Illinois Round 4, No. 105: CB Kelee Ringo , Georgia

, Georgia Round 6, No. 188: QB Tanner McKee , Standford

, Standford Round 7, No. 249: DT Moro Ojomo, Texas

After listening to most of these guys speak to reporters following one of the biggest days of their lives, there are two rookies who I’m most excited to see on the field: Nolan Smith and Sydney Brown.

Smith being comped to Haason Reddick is really exciting and the rookie seems like the type of guy to make the most out of his opportunity to learn from the Eagles’ edge rusher. As for Sydney Brown, the Eagles definitely need some depth at safety, and he’s eager to learn and give a good name for Canadian athletes in the league.

What about you!? Which Eagles pick are you most excited for!? Fill out the survey below and then explain your pick in the comments!

