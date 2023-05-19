Eagles News: PFF says Philadelphia “had another outstanding offseason”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2023 offseason grades for all 32 NFL teams: Eagles, Bengals among those to earn As - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles. Offseason Grade: A. The veteran portion of Philadelphia’s offseason was about retaining talent and minimizing the losses following their Super Bowl appearance. After looking like they were going to lose one and then the other of James Bradberry and Darius Slay, they somehow retained both — as well as Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham along the defensive line. There were losses, but by and large they are at spots the Eagles had already future-proofed a season ago. In the draft, the Eagles worked magic and emerged from the first round with both Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, elite defensive linemen on Georgia’s formidable defense. Their next three picks — offensive lineman Tyler Steen, safety Sydney Brown and cornerback Kelee Ringo — could all contribute early and future-proof positions for 2024 and beyond, at worst. The Eagles had another outstanding offseason.

Alex Tanney talks new role as Eagles QB coach - BGN

When Eagles’ OC Shane Steichen moved on to head coach the Colts, QB coach Brian Johnson was promoted to OC, and assistant Alex Tanney was promoted to QB coach. The former NFL quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since stepping into his new role, and explained how his nearly 10 years of experience prepared him for a coaching opportunity.

Special: Eagles #JerseyNumberAnalytics Podcast, 2023 Edition - BGN Radio

Which Eagles players are primed to break out? Which Eagles players are poised to take a step back? Using a very exact science, Brandon Lee Gowton and special guest Benjamin Solak run through the entire roster using the all-important #JerseyNumberAnalytics. Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @BenjaminSolak, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Check out Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Post-draft edition - PhillyVoice

1) Eagles (14-3 in 2022): As regular readers of mine know, each year around the end of June I publish 10 reasons each team in the NFC East could be a dumpster fire in the upcoming season. I’ve already started to look ahead to that series, and I’m not sure how I’m getting to 10 reasons with the Eagles this year. Some of those 10 reasons are really going to be reaches.

The Safety Situation - Iggles Blitz

I think the ideal situation would be Brown and Blankenship as the starting safeties and then Edmunds and Evans as key role players. Would the B & B Boys make the Eagles too young at safety? That’s possible, but I think having veteran DBs like Slay, Bradberry and Maddox around them would make that less of an issue. At the end of the day, you want your best players on the field. Brown and Blankenship are both tough, physical players. They hit and tackle well. They attack the ball. Both have good hands and ball skills. They could form one heckuva safety tandem. Edmunds and Evans will both be hungry to have jobs so they’ll battle all spring and summer. Wallace should be desperate as well. We’ll see if that gets him to elevate his play. The Eagles don’t have Wes Hopkins or Brian Dawkins or Malcolm Jenkins in the deep patrol, but they do have some talented players with interesting potential. It should be fun to see how things shake out on the back end of the defense.

Biggest quarterback questions for all 32 NFL teams: Battles, contracts - ESPN+

Is Jalen Hurts set up to get back to the Super Bowl ... and win it this time? Well, sure. The Eagles lost some vets on defense, but they didn’t lose them all. And their past couple of drafts have been dedicated to finding replacements for guys who are aging out (or being priced out) on that side of the ball. In terms of Hurts’ side of the ball, the offensive line still looks excellent, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert are all still there, and the running back room is deep with explosive playmakers. No, Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift haven’t always been the healthiest guys, but the Eagles have enough backs that they should be able to get the most out of them when they are on the field. The biggest thing standing in the Eagles’ way is the troubling fact that no team has won the NFC East two years in a row in 19 years. But hey, they wouldn’t be the first team to make it to the Super Bowl from a wild-card spot!

NFL’s top 10 offenses in 2023? Bills, Chiefs, Eagles produce highest win-share projections - NFL.com

PROJECTED WIN SHARE: 8.5. The Eagles’ offensive line ranks first at the position in projected win share, ahead of the average O-line win share by a bigger margin than any offensive line has recorded at this point in May in at least five seasons. Then there’s receiver A.J. Brown, whose presence as a deep threat (he posted seven deep TD receptions last season, after logging four in his previous three seasons with the Titans) helps create space for others in both the pass and run game. The addition of running backs D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny will force opposing defenses to take calculated risks when it comes to deciding how to slow the mobile Jalen Hurts and all of his weapons.

Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts earns perseverance award from Tuscaloosa civil rights foundation - Tuscaloosa News

Jalen Hurts, the former University of Alabama quarterback who led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, will receive an honor Friday for his contributions to Tuscaloosa and the West Alabama community. Hurts will be awarded the Rev. Thomas Linton Perseverance Award at the Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History and Reconciliation Foundation’s inaugural Uplift Awards. The ceremony will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday at the Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Parkway. Tickets to the event have sold out.

Lane Johnson fully cleared, three months after adductor surgery - PFT

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has been cleared for all offseason work, three months after surgery on a torn adductor. “Officially cleared!” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Eagles Autism Foundation is changing the world! - PE.com

The number is 1 in 36, as in the prevalence of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has grown to one in 36 (2.8 percent) 8-year-old children, according to the CDC. That number was 1 in 44 just two years ago and, when the Philadelphia Eagles turned their philanthropic eye and efforts toward autism research and development preparing for the first Eagles Autism Challenge, the number was 1 in 54 and shortly before that it was 1 in 68. As the Eagles and a world of Eagles fans, corporate partners and a community very much aware of the depth of Autism’s reach prepare for Saturday’s 6th Annual Eagles Autism Challenge at Lincoln Financial Field, they do so with incredible energy for an event that will attract more than 4,500 participants including more than 50 Eagles players, along with the coaching staff and the entire Eagles organization and they bring great optimism that they are making a difference. They are changing the world. “We raised over $2 million and brought a couple of thousand people together for our first event in 2018,” said Ryan Hammond, the executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation. “Six years later, here we are. We’ve managed to continue momentum through a global pandemic and now we have a record-setting event in front of us with more than 4,500 people walking, riding, running. We’ve raised more than $6 million this year and we are not done yet! The response from not only the community but from the Eagles organization has been in full force.

The Cowboys are “focusing on the run” in an intriguing way - Blogging The Boys

With so many questions involved, any emphasis on the run looks to be heavily dependent on how the game is planned and called by the coaches. That may be the real key here. Running backs don’t matter is a meme. But it has a large component of truth in it. Play design and execution are just as, if not more. important than the players actually carrying the ball. Play sequencing also is big. A run when the defense is expecting a pass can sometimes break for big yards, just as early down passes can loosen the defense up. The post-Zeke era is truly going to look different. Emphasizing the run will require more creativity. That falls directly on McCarthy’s shoulders. One of the interesting stories to watch all year is just how well he pulls it off.

The Giants could face the NFL’s best defenses in 2023 - Big Blue View

In short, the Giants will have 11 games against the (projected) top eight defenses in the NFL. Nine of those 11 games will come before the Giants’ Week 13 bye, and the Giants will play the 49ers, Dolphins, Bills, Cowboys*, and Commanders* on the road over that span.

NFL owners will not vote on the sale at next week’s meetings; vote expected during the summer - Hogs Haven

There is not much doubt that those issues will be worked out, and the team will be sold before the new season starts, but the waiting game continues for now. Fans have been waiting for this moment for over two decades, and will now have to wait a few more months to finally be free from the ownership of Dan Snyder.

Watch T.J. Watt fall into his pool - SB Nation

T.J. Watt is one of the NFL’s best defensive players. The Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year following the 2021 season, when he racked up a league-leading 22.5 sacks along with 21 tackles for a loss. Last season, while he did not repeat as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he recorded another 5.5 sacks over 10 games, and reached his fifth-straight Pro Bowl. Yet, for a few moments on Thursday, Watt sent every Steelers fan into a brief panic.

