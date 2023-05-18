Eagles now have 5 of 7 picks from the 2023 NFL Draft signed to rookie contracts

The Philadelphia Eagles signed third-round picks Tyler Steen and Sydney Brown to four-year rookie contracts, according to an official team announcement.

This development means that five of Philly’s seven selections from the 2023 NFL Draft have put pen to paper and will definitely be eligible to participate in training camp practices that begin in late July.

The five picks now under contract: Steen, Brown, Jalen Carter, Tanner McKee, and Moro Ojomo.

The two picks who remain unsigned: Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo.

A common theme with the latter two guys is that they were drafted later than most expected. Perhaps that sentiment is a factor in negotiations, though it’s not like there’s a ton of wiggle room to be had since rookie contracts are largely based on established draft slots (as seen below).

With training camp still over two months away, the Eagles have plenty of time to officially ink Smith and Ringo. While some picks sign quickly, it’s not unusual for others to lag behind. For example, Cam Jurgens didn’t sign his rookie deal until early July last year.

EAGLES DRAFT PICK CONTRACT PROJECTIONS

DT JALEN CARTER

Since Carter was a first-round pick, there’s also a fifth-year team option in his contract. Over The Cap offers a detailed explanation of the possible outcomes if exercised:

Basic: Players who do not meet any of the requirements below will be eligible for a fifth year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 25th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons. Playtime: These players will be eligible for a fifth year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 20th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons, provided that their snap counts over their first three seasons meet one of the following three criteria: 1) 75% or greater in two of their first three seasons 2) an average of 75% or greater over all three seasons 3) 50% or greater over all three seasons One Pro Bowl: Players who are named to exactly one Pro Bowl on the original ballot (not as an alternate) will be eligible for a fifth year base salary equal to the transition tender at their position. Multiple Pro Bowls: Players who are named to two or three Pro Bowls on the original ballot (not as an alternate) will be eligible for a fifth year base salary equal to the franchise tender at their position. Upon being exercised, the fifth year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player’s fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so.

OG TYLER STEEN

Side note: Steen’s projected signing bonus is worth $972 more by being picked directly ahead of Brown.

S SYDNEY BROWN

QB TANNER MCKEE

DT MORO OJOMO