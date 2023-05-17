James Bradberry ‘definitely wanted to come back’ to Philly

The Eagles made plenty of free agency moves this offseason, but one surprise, was being able to bring back James Bradberry. The cornerback spoke to reporters on Wednesday and talked about his return to Philly, how he feels about some of the new defensive coaches, and why he doesn’t consider last season his best.

“I think I played very well last year, and of course we had a great team — overall, had a great offense, had a great d-line, so they definitely played a part in my season, because it’s a team, at the end of the day. I wouldn’t say it was my best season, overall. I feel like my fourth year in Carolina was kind of like, when I felt like my best and when I was playing really well. As far as accolades, I mean, you gotta put it up there, because I did get second team All-Pro.”

Here’s what else the CB had to say:

On returning to Philly

“I had a lot of uncertainty going into free agency. I wasn’t sure if I was going to be back or not, but I definitely wanted to come back and I’m glad it worked out this way because it’s a great situation here and I love being here.”

Bradberry said that the overall team, the talent they have and the coaches, all make it a great situation for him. The CB joked that he also loves the cafeteria — there’s always great food — but the training room staff, equipment staff, pretty much everyone across the board is great.

He later said it’s great to be able to try and run it back with Darius Slay, and to have that familiarity with this teammates and coaches. Bradberry also said he’s looking forward to being with Reed Blankenship again, someone he has a good rapport with, but he noted they have a bunch of good guys in the DB room he’s excited to still play with.

On the defensive coaching changes

“Coach Desai, seems like a real smart guy. I feel like I’m a smart football player, so I love being around smart coaches that can kind of help us, put us in position to make plays. And then D.K. [McDonald], I’m familiar with with D.K. from last year, of course he was an assistant DB coach for us, and I feel like he did a good job in that role. I definitely feel like it was time for him to have a promotion, so I’m glad he’s got a promotion, and I look forward to playing alongside him this year.”

Bradberry said that he was surprised that Dennard Wilson ended up leaving for a different coaching opportunity, but at the end of the day, the CB understands it’s a business. He doesn’t know what happened on the front office side, but he was sad that Wilson left.

He talked about Desai, emphasizing that he seems like a smart guy and was able to teach the guys his philosophy. Bradberry acknowledged that it’s going to be a lot of work to learn the new verbiage, but that comes with playing under a smart guy — the scheme seems flexible and will allow the guys to make plays.

Still, so far, Bradberry said that the scheme is similar, but certain coverages and things like that will be different. He noted that when they install man coverages, those are similar, but the way they do zone coverage will be a little different.

Other notables