Eagles depth chart following the 2023 NFL Draft: Offense edition

Now that free agency and the NFL Draft are well behind us, it’s a good time to take a look at how the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles depth chart is coming together. We’ll start today with the offense before next moving on to defense and special teams. After that, we’ll post our first 53-man roster projection for the upcoming season. (For fun, take a look at how the roster looks compared to last year at this time.)

QUARTERBACK

1 - Jalen Hurts

2 - Marcus Mariota

3 - Tanner McKee

4 - Ian Book

Hurts is officially locked in as the Eagles’ franchise quarterback after signing a five-year, $255 million contract extension. Mariota is an experienced backup who at least brings mobility to the table. McKee and Book will be battling it out for the QB3 role and the rookie should be considered the favorite.

RUNNING BACK

1 - Rashaad Penny

2 - D’Andre Swift

3 - Kenneth Gainwell

4 - Boston Scott

5 - Trey Sermon

6 - Kennedy Brooks

If Penny can stay healthy (a ginormous “if”), he’s the favorite to lead the Eagles in carries this season. Even if that’s the case, Swift could still top all running backs in total touches due to his pass-catching value. The Eagles’ RB usage could vary depending on who has the hot feet (note: hot “hand” just doesn’t make sense to me when we’re talking about running backs). Gainwell could be poised to make a bit of a leap after showing promise in the playoffs ... still, his usage likely maxes out as a role player. [Enter joke about Scott scoring touchdowns against the New York Giants this season here.] Sermon was interestingly name-dropped by Nick Sirianni earlier this offseason ... the numbers are working against him but an injury could open up an opportunity for him. Brooks is likely a camp body/practice squad contender.

WIDE RECEIVER

1 - A.J. Brown

2 - DeVonta Smith

3 - Quez Watkins

4 - Olamide Zaccheaus

5 - Britain Covey

6 - Greg Ward

7 - Devon Allen

8 - Tyrie Cleveland

9 - Joseph Ngata

10 - Jadon Haselwood

11 - Charleston Rambo

Brown, who only turns 26 in June, is the smart bet to lead the Eagles in targets for the second straight season. DeVonta would be a true WR1 on so many other teams; he’s bound for another great year. The Eagles lack amazing depth behind their top two WRs. Watkins is coming off a disappointing year and Zaccheaus might be able to steal his role. Covey will be making his case to stick around as the team’s punt returner. The coaching staff likes Ward but his upside is limited seeing as he turns 28 in July. Allen is going to be interesting to watch since he showed promise late last summer and he’s had more time to adjust back to being an NFL wide receiver since then. Allen might be able to earn a roster spot this time if he can continue to flash as a downfield threat in addition to providing special teams value. Cleveland quietly might be a good bet to replace Zach Pascal as the Eagles’ dirty-work “Enforcer” guy. The Eagles reportedly gave Joseph the biggest guarantee from their UDFA class so he has a chance to at least stick around on the practice squad. Haselwood and Rambo both played with Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma so we’ll see if that chemistry can help them earn a practice squad spot.

TIGHT END

1 - Dallas Goedert

2 - Jack Stoll

3 - Grant Calcaterra

4 - Tyree Jackson

5 - Dan Arnold

6 - Dalton Keene

7 - Brady Russell

Goedert was great in his first full season as TE1. The Eagles like Stoll as a blocking tight end. Calcaterra flashed in limited opportunities last year; we’ll see if he can stay healthy and make the case for some more targets. Once an intriguing conversion project, Jackson is now fighting an uphill battle to make the team. Arnold could play his way into roster consideration if the young guys don’t stave him off. Keene and Russell are camp body types.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

1 - Lane Johnson

2 - Jordan Mailata

3 - Jack Driscoll

4 - Brett Toth

5 - Fred Johnson

6 - Roderick Johnson

7 - Trevor Reid

8 - Chim Okorafor

[9 - Josh Sills]

Johnson and Mailata are entering their third season as the Eagles’ starting tackle duo. They’ll once again be expected to be among the very best players at their position. Driscoll is probably the top backup at both tackle spots if the Eagles had to play a game today. But then who’s the backup behind him? That’s not so settled. Toth is someone the Eagles have had around for some time now but he’s coming off missing the entire 2022 season. FredJohn and RodJohn both have some NFL experience under their belts so they could theoretically push for a swing tackle spot. Reid is an intriguing, athletic UDFA addition who could probably benefit from attending Jeff Stoutland University. Okorafor is making a big leap from NAIA to the NFL. Sills does not count against the Eagles’ player limit but he’s still listed on their official roster page under the Commissioner Exempt List section. Sills was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

OFFENSIVE GUARD

1 - Landon Dickerson

2 - Cam Jurgens

3 - Tyler Steen

4 - Sua Opeta

5 - Tyrese Robinson

6 - Julian Good-Jones

Dickerson is coming off his first Pro Bowl season. Jurgens is seemingly the current favorite at right guard ... but Sirianni did not fully commit to him. Jurgens is on the smaller side for a guard and lacks game experience playing that position. Then again, so does Steen, who could challenge him for that role. The Eagles know Opeta has the ability to competently fill in at either guard spot. Robinson and JGJ are likely competing to make the practice squad at most.

CENTER

1 - Jason Kelce

2 - Cam Jurgens

3 - Cameron Tom

Here’s what I wrote at this time last year:

Kelce is coming off his fourth All-Pro season in the last five years. There’s an expectation that the 34-year-old is playing his last season ... but is that DEFINITELY the case?

Answer: Nope. It was not. And the same applies coming off his fifth All-Pro season in the last six years now. He’s shown no real signs of slowing down to this point. Whether he starts at right guard or not, Jurgens is bound to play center if Kelce is unavailable for some reason. Tom isn’t a bad practice squad option to keep around if the Eagles want more center depth.