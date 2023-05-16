Jason Kelce is such a good guy the media gave him a freaking award

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is a great football player. The fact that he might be a better quote than an offensive lineman speaks to his ability to candidly convey his thoughts on football, and life, via the media. On Tuesday afternoon, the Pro Football Writers of America named him the recipient of the PFWA 2023 Good Guy Award.

Eagles’ Jason Kelce selected as PFWA 2023 Good Guy Award winner https://t.co/EAx3ANslXi — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) May 16, 2023

For those unaware of the specific criteria the PFWA uses to decide who the, uh, goodest guy is: “The Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. The award has been presented annually by the PFWA since 2005.”

Kelce is the third Eagles player to win the award, joining Chris Long who was the Good Guy in back-to-back years (2018, 2019). The other finalists this year were Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras, and Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

“To use Jason Kelce’s words about being an athlete in Philadelphia: ‘This city really appreciates accountability, appreciates people being very honest, real, emotionally invested, caring.’ Football reporters appreciate many of those same qualities. Kelce shows them when he deals with the media,” said PFWA Philadelphia Chapter president Zach Berman of The Athletic. “Kelce is honest, accessible, and authentic. What he says carries weight, and he’s aware of his platform and the value of his words. He likes to say that players write their own narratives, and he’s been professional and accommodating in allowing us to write about his narrative.”

Kelce was, yet again, one of the best centers in football last year and helped the Birds bulldoze their way to an NFC title. He has started 139 consecutive games and, after signing a one-year deal to come back to Philly, will be looking to break Jon Runyan’s franchise record of 144 consecutive starts this upcoming season. Hopefully the Eagles can send Kelce off into retirement with another Super Bowl win so he can assume his role as Official Sports Mayor of Philadelphia.