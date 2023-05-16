Eagles jersey number updates: A new look for Sydney Brown

As the preeminent authority on all things related to Eagles jersey numbers, we would be remiss to not mention some recent changes that appeared on the Philadelphia Eagles’ official roster page.
An overview:
- S Sydney Brown - No. 21 (was No. 43)
- CB Mekhi Garner - No. 43 (was No. 46)
- WR Charleston Rambo - No. 43
- TE Dan Arnold - No. 46
And now for some analysis:
- No. 21 became available with the Eagles waiving Andre Chachere (who got claimed by the Arizona Cardinals). Good on Brown for being quick to upgrade his look. He has potential to be the first starting safety wearing No. 21 for the Eagles since Jalen Mills switched both numbers (previously No. 31) and positions (previously cornerback) in 2020. Brown could conceivably change his number again if Justin Evans, who is wearing Brown’s college jersey number (No. 30), doesn’t make the team. In that scenario, Kelee Ringo could afford to upgrade from No. 37 to No. 21.
- No. 46 to No. 43 isn’t a huge move for Garner but I’d say it’s a slight upgrade considering the former number used to be worn by a long snapper in Philly.
- The newly signed Rambo didn’t have many options to pick from after joining the team following rookie minicamp. He sticks out as the only wide receiver on the team to not have a number in the single digits, teens, or 80s.
- At the time of the Eagles announcing new jersey numbers earlier this month, they hadn’t revealed Arnold’s number. We know now he’ll be in No. 46. That’s a camp body tight end number, so, not the best development for his stock.
