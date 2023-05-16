Eagles sign (another) wide receiver who played with Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma

The Eagles are still making moves with the team’s offseason program underway, and most recently announced the addition of WR Charleston Rambo, and subsequent waiving of OT Jarrid Williams.

Rambo earned a tryout at Eagles rookie minicamp after an impressive season in the XFL and clearly did enough to get signed. The WR gained valuable experience with the Orlando Guardians, nabbing 35 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns. Undrafted out of the University of Miami, Rambo signed with the Carolina Panthers, and stuck around until final roster cuts in late-August 2022.

Perhaps most interesting, however, is that before Rambo played for Miami, he was at Oklahoma — with Jalen Hurts. During the 2019 season, with Hurts at QB, Rambo had 43 catches for 743 yards and five touchdowns. Now the 6-foot-1, 177-pound wide receiver will get the chance to make a case for a spot on the regular season roster or practice squad.

Rambo joins Eagles UDFA wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, tight end Grant Calcaterra, running back Trey Sermon, and running back Kennedy Brooks as players that Hurts targeted while playing for the Sooners in 2019.

As for Williams, he’s bounced on and off the Eagles’ roster since originally joining them as an undrafted rookie free agent last year.

BLG Note: I said that I wanted the Eagles to sign Rambo when I wrote about their minicamp tryout players earlier this month. Glad to see he’s getting a look.