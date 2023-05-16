Eagles News: ESPN predicts Philadelphia will sign Myles Jack

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Predicting post-NFL draft moves: Potential signings, trades - ESPN+

Eagles signing LB Myles Jack. We know general manager Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t going to spend much at inside linebacker. Philly lost both of its starters in Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards, but the only replacement it has added to the roster is former Bears and Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who is on a one-year deal for just over $1 million. Nakobe Dean, one of the many former Georgia defenders on Philadelphia’s roster, is expected to move into a starting role after playing 34 defensive snaps as a rookie, but the Eagles could stand to add at least one veteran contributor to the position group. Jack seems like an obvious fit. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by the Jaguars in 2016, and their general manager at the time was David Caldwell, who now works for the Eagles. Jack’s calling card has typically been his range in coverage, but his numbers haven’t been impressive over the past couple of years. He allowed passer rating marks north of 100 in his final season with the Jaguars and his lone year with the Steelers. Those teams paid Jack a combined $17.8 million over the past two seasons, but a big-money deal is not going to happen in Philadelphia or anywhere else in 2023. If Jack wants to continue playing, though, the Eagles would be an ideal landing spot in terms of national attention. Philly’s deep defensive line should also help keep blockers off of Jack, giving him the best possible chance to make plays. Many Jaguars fans would argue that Jack was unfairly denied a chance to go to the Super Bowl, and going to the Eagles would give the linebacker his best opportunity to make one this season.

5 Eagles games I’m most looking forward to in 2023 - BGN

Week 11: Monday, November 20 at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM+ (ESPN/ABC). I mean, this is the game the entire league is most interested in so of course it’s on my list. Super Bowl rematch between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes? Kelce Bros.? Andy Reid vs. Nick Sirianni redux? The Eagles looking for some minor payback? Chiefs looking to defend their home field and prove they’re the best of the best? Man, it doesn’t get any better than this. Kansas City will be favored, as they should be, provided everyone is healthy, but the Eagles will be coming off their bye week, hopefully giving them the edge they need to pull it out.

Eagles player review: RB D’Andre Swift edition - PhillyVoice

If Swift can be anything close to the runner that he was early in the 2022 season before his ankle flared up, he has the potential to be a very exciting player in the Eagles’ offense, both as a home run hitter as a runner and as a player who adds a new dimension to the Eagles’ offense in the screen game. I’m curious about what the Lions didn’t like about Swift that caused them to use the No. 12 overall pick on a similar player in Jahmyr Gibbs, and subsequently dump him for a 2025 fourth-round pick, because on tape, this is a dynamic player when healthy.

Eagles’ Offseason Leads to One Inevitable Conclusion: Super Bowl LVIII Champions - SI

Several weeks ago, the Eagles, philosophical bent solidified, brilliance proved once more, were considered a co-conference favorite with the 49ers. Somehow, oddsmakers at one point dropped Philadelphia slightly behind San Francisco. Perhaps that owed to the Niners signing talented defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency, stealing him from the Eagles. But Hargrave’s price tag (up to $84 million over four seasons, with $40 million guaranteed), age (30) and the Carter selection made losing him an acceptable risk for Philly’s brass. There’s not another explanation that makes sense. The Eagles should be favored to win the conference, if not the Lombardi Trophy. Their most significant departure after Hargrave was cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and they addressed that position and their corner depth in both free agency and the draft. San Francisco, meanwhile, waved goodbye to its starting right tackle, a starting linebacker, two pass rushers and its slot cornerback. Philly had the better draft—a “master class,” according to NFL.com. The Eagles have the better quarterback. They had a better season last year, and it featured an NFC championship game stomping of … the 49ers. All of which leads to an (inevitable?) conclusion: Philadelphia Eagles, champions of Super Bowl LVIII next February. Book it.

Jalen Hurts on earning master’s degree: ‘Nobody can take this away from me’ - PE.com

Setting a goal isn’t an arbitrary assignment for Jalen Hurts. A goal is something he strives to reach, a mission he makes sure to accomplish. Walking across the stage over the weekend to accept his diploma after finishing all the required schoolwork to earn his master’s degree in human relations at the University of Oklahoma was, for Hurts, everything. Hurts completed the required work in recent months, taking one course in management and one in leadership, both of them online after the Eagles’ 2022 season ended in Super Bowl LVII. “It was a goal that I set for myself and I think more importantly, it’s something that I started and it’s something I had to finish,” Hurts said on Monday at the NovaCare Complex. “I think it was the perfect time for me to do it, considering I was probably going to run out of time to finish it later on with my credits expiring and stuff like that. It’s important to me and it’s something that made my parents proud. I know my mom has her master’s already; my girl has her master’s. So, I’m chasing them (smiling). My best friend has his master’s. So, just chasing them. I’m glad I got it out of the way. It’s something off the checklist and I was able to knock out the classes online after everything settled from the season.”

Breaking down contract details for Eagles’ UDFA class of 2023 - NBCSP

The top UDFA in this class is Clemson product Joseph Ngata. The 6-3, 217-pound receiver got a signing bonus of $30,000 and a total guarantee of $230K, according to a league source. Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren got a $30K signing bonus and a total guarantee of $130K. The one surprising note is that Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks got less guaranteed money and a lower signing bonus than fellow UDFA cornerback Mekhi Garner from LSU. It wasn’t that long ago that Ricks was expected by some to be a high draft pick. (But last year, CB Josh Jobe made the roster over two other UDFA corners who got more guaranteed money from the Eagles.)

Adding one former NFL legend to every 2023 roster: Brian Dawkins, Joe Montana and more - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles: S Brian Dawkins. It’s difficult to leave out Reggie White, arguably the greatest defensive lineman in NFL history, but Philadelphia’s defensive line is already stacked. The Eagles have a more acute need in the secondary and can call on an all-time great to bolster that area of the field. Dawkins was an enforcer in the secondary with a highlight reel of monster hits — many of which would be illegal in today’s NFL — but he was also a ball hawk. Dawkins recorded 37 career interceptions and four defensive touchdowns. He was a member of the All-Decade team of the 2000s and would be particularly successful playing behind a pair of high-level cornerbacks, just as he did for periods of his Eagles career.

How to Draft and Stream Fantasy Defenses - FantasyPoints

1. Philadelphia Eagles (ADP: DST1). 2. San Francisco 49ers (ADP: DST2). 3. Dallas Cowboys (ADP: DST4). 4. Buffalo Bills (ADP: DST5). The Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys all finished top-5 in both FPG and EPA/play in 2022. The Buffalo Bills ranked 7th in EPA/play and top-4 in both FPG and point differential. All four of these teams have win totals of 9.5 or greater on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the first three enjoy juicy Week 1 matchups against Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett, and Daniel Jones respectively. The Eagles’ vicious defensive line — which just added multiple Round 1 draft picks in Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith — sets them apart. Their 70 sacks last year was the 3rd-most in NFL history and 15 more than any other team had in 2022.

Ndamukong Suh in no hurry to sign: I have no desire to be in training camp - PFT

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh wants to continue his career, but he isn’t in a hurry to sign. “I have no desire to be in a training camp,” Suh said Monday on NFL Total Access. “I will come in and watch and look and give some advice, but when Week 1 happens, I’ll be ready.”

Cowboys KaVontae Turpin & Deuce Vaughn likely fighting for the same roster spot - Blogging The Boys

In a little over three months, the Dallas Cowboys will finalize their 53-man roster for the start of the 2023 regular season. Two guys who may be in for a dogfight are wide receiver KaVontae Turpin and running back Deuce Vaughn. Despite playing different positions on offense, there may be only room for one of them on this year’s team. Turpin was a free agent addition last year following his MVP performance in the USFL’s first season. He cemented a roster spot after dazzling in the preseason with his kick and punt returns. While not putting on the same fireworks show that he did last August, Turpin still had strong averages as the return specialist with 24.2 yards on kickoffs and 10.4 yards on punts. He only appeared on five percent of Dallas’ total offensive snaps, getting a handful of touches with no big plays. Deuce Vaughn joins the Cowboys as a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s already getting a lot of attention; a feel-good story as the son of a Cowboys scout and set to be featured in an upcoming documentary. Despite being a late-round pick, Vaughn’s offensive versatility could help him find a role on a changing RB depth chart.

How will Giants’ crowded receiver room be utilized in 2023? - Big Blue View

Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt comes in as a possible draft steal after he slid to the third round. The speedster was at his best in the deep part of the field, where he posted a 99.9 Pro Football Focus grade and eight touchdowns on 24 targets (14 catches). He was particularly lethal in the deep middle of the field, where he caught 6-of-8 targets for 299 yards and three TDs. The idea that Hyatt is “just” a deep threat is somewhat misguided based on his numbers. He posted a 93.3 PFF grade in the intermediate area, as well, with 10 of 18 receptions for 230 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 9.3 YAC per reception in the 10-to-19 range. Once again, though, Hyatt had a higher drop rate than you’d like. He posted a 6.9% rate per PFF, which ranked 92nd out of 185 FBS receivers (min. 60 targets). Only one of his five drops came on deep balls, meaning that the issue was not just the depth of target. Still, Hyatt’s 1.5 10-yard split indicates that he can get up to speed very quickly. That’s a trait the Giants value as they seek to stretch the field. If he can bring that big-play ability to the NFL, he’ll contribute in Year 1 even if his other route-running skills take longer to develop.

How many sacks must Chase Young have to earn an extension with Washington? - Hogs Haven

Chase Young’s back is against the wall. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has decided not to pick up his fifth-year option, and a fraction of the fanbase has already decided to move on from Young, who they deem a bust. Maybe this is a good thing in the mind of Young, though, knowing that he does not have anywhere to go but up if he wants to remain a Washington Commander’. Motivation can come internally or externally, and maybe Rivera’s decision creates an extrinsic motivation that allows Young to tap into what his coaches, teammates, and fans expected of him since coming off of his rookie of the year season. I thought the Commanders should have picked up Young’s option, but it is hard to disagree with the rationale against it. Being unavailable due to injury (not his fault), hints of immaturity, and an overall significant drop in production in his second season before the injury.

Dylan Raiola, QB1 in the 2024 recruiting class, commits to Georgia - SB Nation

The defending national champions got some great news to start their week. Dylan Raiola, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, announced on Monday that he was committing to Georgia. Raiola is the consensus QB1 in the 2024 class, as well as the top-ranked prospect overall. The 6’3, 220-pound quarterback is the son of Dominic Raiola, who played his entire NFL career as a center with the Detroit Lions. His father’s alma mater, Nebraska, made a strong push to sign the younger Raiola, and Dylan initially committed to Ohio State in May of 2022 before decommitting that December and re-opening his recruitment. Ultimately, the “culture” in Athens won Raiola over. “There’s a culture and a standard that I was attracted to,” Raiola told ESPN. “The more time that went by, the stronger I felt about Georgia and ultimately led to this decision.” [BLG Note: Future Eagle?]

Monday Football Monday #137: Reacting to the 2023 NFL Schedule Release - The SB Nation NFL Show

The 2023 NFL schedule has been released! RJ Ochoa, Pete Sweeney and Jeremy Reisman share their initial reactions to the release and each provide a team that they feel is floating in the abyss.

