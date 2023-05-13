Eagles News: Jalen Hurts with another impressive accomplishment

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jalen Hurts gets a master’s degree from Oklahoma - PFT

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has led his team to the Super Bowl and signed a contract that has him financially set for life this year, and now he’s added another accomplishment to the list: He received his master’s degree from Oklahoma. Hurts was awarded a master’s degree in human relations at a commencement ceremony on Friday night.

Eagles enter the 2023 season as big Week 1 road favorites - BGN

Now that the 2023 NFL schedule is officially in place, our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook have betting lines posted for all the games. Are you interested in betting on the Birds? If so, you can begin with the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. Philly enters that tilt as ... 4.5-point road favorites. Wow. The oddsmakers don’t seem to be buying extra juice in the building for Super Bowl LII-losing quarterback Tom Brady getting his first Patriot Of The Week award as they honor him post-retirement.

Eye on the Enemy #138: Talkin’ Eagles 2023 Schedule with Martin Frank - BGN Radio

This week, John Stolnis is joined by Martin Frank, Eagles/NFL reporter for the Delaware News Journal, as they discuss the Eagles’ 2023 schedule, predicting final records and looking at all the ins and outs of what appears to be the most difficult schedule in the NFL.

Every NFL Week 1 game on 2023 schedule, ranked by watchability - SB Nation

5. Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots. Using last year’s records, the New England Patriots have one of the toughest schedules in the entire NFL. Part of that is due to the fact that the AFC East is set to take on the NFC East this year, meaning that New England has to take on three NFC playoff teams from a season ago, in addition to the Bills and the Dolphins in the AFC East. That’s eight games against playoff teams alone. Kicking it off for Bill Belichick’s squad? Welcoming the defending NFC Champions to town. Sure they’ll be honoring Tom Brady that night, but that just means more images of Super Bowl LII to go around ...

Eagles mailbag: Jalen Carter, future NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year? - PhillyVoice

Question from @MyNamesJDale: Do you think Jalen Carter has a legit shot at Defensive Rookie of the Year, or will the Eagles’ rotation cut into his production? ... As we noted in our Eagles first-year role projections, defensive tackles don’t often put up big numbers as rookies. The last defensive tackle who won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year was Aaron Donald in 2014. Before that it was Ndamukong Suh in 2010, and before that the most recent occurrence was in 1994. Carter is extremely talented, so he has a chance to be a first-year freak show like Donald or Suh, but it’s more likely that he’ll have modest numbers. I actually think that the Eagles’ D-line talent could help Carter more than it hurts him, because he should get his share of single blocks.

NFL QB Index: Who headlines a way-too-early list of MVP candidates under center? Check out my top 10! - NFL.com

2) Jalen Hurts. Flip-flop a few of Madeleine L’Engle’s wrinkles in time, and we’re spending all offseason talking about Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and an Eagles dynasty-in-the-making. Philly’s quarterback dazzled on the biggest stage, accounting for 374 total yards and four touchdowns before Mahomes played king. Hurts grew as much as any passer league-wide in 2022, refining his downfield artistry to turn A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith into a nasty pair of 1,000-yard receivers. Hurts blinds you with his lasers, then barrels through you — breaking your will — with his rare power as an open-field rumbler. He’ll face the league’s toughest strength of schedule — five of the past six teams who did so missed the playoffs — but the well-built, gnarly Eagles give me ‘89 Niners vibes. It’s not hard to picture them as an angry asteroid rolling through a milquetoast NFC.

Eagles’ Kelee Ringo raising awareness for women’s health while celebrating Mother’s Day - The Athletic

Kelee Ringo answered a phone call from Eagles general manager Howie Roseman a few minutes into Day 3 of the draft. His belated wait to enter the NFL had ended. Sitting next to him, directly to his left with a smile stretched across her face, was his mother, Tralee Hale. The significance of sitting next to each other shouldn’t have been lost on the mother and son during this phone call. They remember the calls three years earlier. “There were certain situations that we didn’t know if we would overcome, and she was able to figure out a way,” Ringo said in an interview with The Athletic this week, days before Mother’s Day. Ringo left for Georgia on June 3, 2020, and his mother wondered if the year could become any worse. This was during the throes of the coronavirus pandemic. She had been laid off from her job as her son enrolled in college across the country, leaving her as an empty nester. She decided she would finally make herself a priority. She needed her eyes checked. A visit to the dentist awaited. Both paled compared to something else.

Former Eagles star Connor Barwin leaves Wharton with an MBA and a stake in an Italian basketball team - Inquirer

Connor Barwin was in his basement last month, watching his favorite Italian basketball team on the big screen and hanging on every basket. Pallacanestro Trieste’s 17-point lead at halftime soon became a one-point deficit before they rallied and escaped with an eight-point victory. “I probably lost a couple days of my life from it,” said Barwin, the former Eagles Pro Bowl linebacker. So it goes when you own the team you’re rooting for and they are fighting to avoid relegation to the league’s second division.Barwin and five Penn classmates — all of whom graduated this month from the Wharton School’s MBA program for executives — pooled $5 million together in January to purchase 90% of Pallacanestro Trieste. The group, which is called Cotogna Sports Group, aims to build the nearly 50-year-old club into a European power.

5 worst matchups on Cowboys 2023 schedule - Blogging The Boys

Week 9 - @ Philadelphia Eagles (SNF). Of course, right? This is the marquee matchup for both teams as they prepare to collide for the rivalry, the division crown, and hopefully loftier goals in 2023. Unfortunately, the first meeting has to be on the Eagles’ turf and in a primetime game. I promise that I’m not biased against night games, by the way. It’s more coincidental than anything; these games would be nearly as rough if they were on a Sunday after church. But there’s no denying that the bright lights of primetime bring added pressure. With any two-game series as we have with our division rivals each year, you’d prefer the first one be at home. It gives you that edge and a win helps take some of the pressure off the second meeting. A loss to a division rival in the first game, especially one you expect to be in a two-horse race with, can be a huge blow with lingering effects for the remainder of the season.

Giants vs. Cowboys Week 1 opening odds: Giants open as slight underdogs to the Cowboys - Big Blue View

The New York Giants (-125) open Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season as 2.5-point underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys (+145) in week 1, per DraftKings Sportbook. The over-under for the game is set at 47, at least as of this writing. Taken with the narrow line on the game, it looks like Vegas is expecting a tight, relatively low-scoring game between these two division rivals. The Giants frequently open their season against the Cowboys, but this is the first time since 2012 that the Giants have opened against the Cowboys with a home-field advantage. The Giants fell to the Cowboys twice in 2022, and Dallas leads the series 7-1 since 2019. However both teams could look significantly different in 2023 from what we saw in 2022.

Dan Snyder has agreed to sell the Washington Commanders to the group led by billionaire Josh Harris - Hogs Haven

Dan Snyder is finally selling the Washington Commanders, and the group led by billionaire Josh Harris will be taking over after the sale is approved by NFL owners.

Vikings Trade Za’Darius Smith to the Browns - Daily Norseman

The Vikings also will clear around $12 million in salary cap space this year due to the trade. That cap space could be used toward a number of things, from extending existing players, to signing the remaining unsigned draft picks, to a potential player acquisition. In any case, Za’Darius Smith gets his wish to move on from Minnesota and also to have a reworked contract. The Vikings will get some additional draft capital in the next two years, and a significant boost to their salary cap space this year. [BLG Note: The Eagles’ Week 2 opponent just got worse this season.]

As Start-up Football Leagues Fight for Survival, Luis Perez Has Become the King of Spring - The Ringer

But Perez hasn’t gotten the big break he craves. Although he’s had offseason stints with the Eagles and Lions, played in a handful of preseason games and spent some time on the Rams’ practice squad, he has yet to make an NFL regular-season roster. “What sucks is, they don’t tell you why you’re getting cut,” Perez says. So he keeps showing up in the spring.

