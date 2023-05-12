Eagles News: ‘Nobody will be able to complain about the quality of quarterback play the Eagles face’ this season

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL schedule: What We Learned from each team’s 17-game slate for 2023 season - NFL.com

Things get ugly in a hurry. Philadelphia will treasure that first month based on what awaits it after that. The Eagles will play eight games against playoff teams from last year over a 10-week span. That stretch includes two games against the Cowboys and matchups with championship contenders like the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers. Oh yeah, the vastly improved Jets are one of the teams during that run that didn’t make the postseason in 2022. Nobody will be able to complain about the quality of quarterback play the Eagles face in the regular season this time around.

Spadaro: Behold the beauty and challenges of the 2023 Eagles schedule - PE.com

We know how things can change during the course of a season and how much an injury or a bad bounce or some other variables can alter the path of a team’s year. But just think about this gauntlet for the Eagles following the bye week: at Kansas City for a Monday Night Football game on November 20, a game six days later at home against Buffalo in a 4:25 PM start, a visit from the 49ers a week later for another 4.25 PM start, at Dallas on December 10 in a Sunday night game, at Seattle a week later on December 17, and then the Christmas Day game against the Giants at 4:30 PM. That’s a Monday game, by the way, and it gives the Eagles one fewer day to prepare for Arizona and the ever-dangerous Kyler Murray and the Cardinals – coached by former Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon – at 1 PM on December 31.

Eagles schedule analysis: Game-by-game win-loss record prediction - BGN

It’s impossible to merely assume the Eagles are going to win a division that hasn’t produced a repeat winner in nearly 20 years now. The Cowboys are a very viable threat to overtake the Birds as NFC East champions. That being said, I think the race for the NFC East crown is going to be pretty close. It might come down to something like the common games tiebreaker. Whether they win the division or not, I do believe in the Eagles’ ability to make another Super Bowl push. They undoubtedly lost some important players talent but Howie Roseman did a nice job of adding to the roster as well. And there’s something to be said for being hungry after coming as close to another Vince Lombardi Trophy as they did.

Eagles 2023 schedule: Game-by-game record predictions - BGN Radio

The NFL schedule is here and that means it’s time to 100% accurately predict how the Birds are going to finish this season. Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Check out Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

Best revenge games of the 2023 NFL season - SB Nation

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Week 13. The San Francisco 49ers — and their fans — have had this game circled on their calendars since the moment the NFC Championship Game ended. Ever since the Brock Purdy went down early in that game, and the Eagles rolled the the Super Bowl, the 49ers have had the rematch on their mind. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel said recently that despite the loss, San Francisco was the better team. “We lost because we played with 10 people,” Samuel told Complex. “I ain’t going to keep going on about what could’ve happened and what would’ve happened but yeah, it would’ve definitely been a different outcome.” Samuel and the 49ers will get their chance to back those words up in Week 13. [...] Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Week 11. A chance to exorcise the demons of a Super Bowl loss? Hard to find a bigger revenge game than that.

DC, OC and the Schedule - Iggles Blitz

After lots of time with not much going on, the Eagles decided to let the assistants meet the media on the day the schedule was released. Ugh. Enough of my complaining, let’s talk about the news. We finally got to hear Sean Desai talk about the Eagles. This was his first PC as the team’s new defensive coordinator. If you’re looking for any great soundbites or crazy moments, go elsewhere. Sean is well-versed in coachspeak. He talked about wanting the defense to have a “palpable” effect. He wants them to be felt, so to speak. I thought that was sort of interesting. Desai talked about the need to affect the QB mentally and physically. I thought this is where he was most insightful. He talked about the need to disguise coverages. That is critical when facing smart, veteran QBs. You just want to slow them down for a second or two. Anything that puts doubt or hesitation in their mind is a good thing. Desai didn’t talk too much about personnel. That will happen as he gets to know them better. He did mention wanting the defense to take on the personality of the city. That’s cool in Philly, but what happens if you’re in Vegas or Miami or Jacksonville? I thought that was a bit of a strange thing to mention. Clearly you can tell Desai loves Philly. This city isn’t for everyone so the fact he embraces it should help him. He won’t be scared of tough fans or tough media (unlike some other Gannon guy).

Behind the scenes of NFL’s ‘broadcast boot camp’ with Jason Kelce: ‘He’s ready to go’ - The Athletic

His favorite part of the three days was getting coached. He acknowledged there might have been some sugarcoating, but there were also honest notes that he needed to hear. “I like the criticism that’s done in a constructive way,” he said. “I think I respond well to honest feedback.” Kelce didn’t necessarily need to come to this event. The Jason Kelce business is booming, networks will be contacting him regardless. But the exposure was valuable, and executives interviewed for this story already expressed interest in hiring him when he retires. “I think I want to do this,” Kelce said. “(Football) is the thing I’ve done the most with my life and it’s the one thing that I’m really truly an expert at. So I think it would be a disservice to step away from that completely. I think however I utilize that — whether it’s coaching high school, coaching in the NFL, doing media — there’s only so many things that you get an opportunity to do to use that expertise once you’re done playing.” As he said during the icebreaker, he came because he’s trying to figure out what life will look like when it doesn’t include the only full-time job he’s ever known.

The 5 most intriguing games on the 49ers schedule in 2023 - Niners Nation

#3: Week 13 - Away @ Philadelphia Eagles. Now, this might be the biggest surprise on this list, as I’d expect many to have this a top their rankings given the inconclusive result that came from a catastrophic NFC Championship game for the 49ers. The Eagles are the team to beat in the NFC until proven otherwise, and on paper it appears they’ve done a tremendous job filling the holes on their roster left by numerous departures this offseason. This matchup is sure to provide a fantastic litmus test for where the 49ers stand within the conference. However, the stark reality is, no matter how much they may be intent on proving things would be different with a healthy quarterback under center, there’s very little to no chance a week 13 victory can replace the loss that kept the 49ers from playing for a sixth Lombardi Trophy. Given the difference in the stakes between those two games, I’m having a hard time buying into the “revenge/avenge” narratives here. It could be massive for seeding purposes for the NFC playoffs, though.

5 games with outsized importance for the Cowboys 2023 season - Blogging The Boys

Week 14 vs. Eagles. Long before Cowboys fans had any knowledge of when this game would be played, they had this game at the forefront of their mind. They wanted to know when the Cowboys would have the chance to play the hated Philadelphia Eagles. It can’t be overstated how deeply entrenched this rivalry is in the NFL. Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles will decide two things. First, we’ll see how much the Cowboys have closed the gap between themselves and Philadelphia under the pressure of a late-season contest. Second, the winner of this game likely has the inside track for the NFC East title. That rivalry took an even more irksome turn with the Eagles making their second run to the Super Bowl since 2017 last season and the Cowboys have to finish ahead of the Eagles in the standings. It won’t be easy since Jalen Hurts emerged as an MVP candidate after a stellar season and after landing a new contract. The Eagles retooled their roster after some key departures this offseason. They picked up running back D’Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions. They also added edge rusher Nolan Smith and defensive tackle Jalen Carter in last month’s draft to complement their defense. Dak Prescott has a career 8-3 record against the Eagles. The series finale between these two teams does come with four regular-season games remaining on the calendar, but there’s a lot riding on the line when these teams meet in Week 14.

4 Giants games I’m looking forward to, and 2 I’m not - Big Blue View

Giants vs. Eagles, Week 18. This could be great fun — if the game has meaning for the Giants. Then again, it could be miserable if it doesn’t and the stadium is dominated by Eagles fans.

What are the odds? The Washington Commanders open the season as home favorites against the Arizona Cardinals - Hogs Haven

Washington is a big favorite in Week 1, but DraftKings only has them favored in one other game for the rest of the season. The Commanders will host the Bears in a rematch from last season’s thriller, and they are currently 1 1⁄2 point favorites for that Thrursday Night Football matchup. The Commanders currently have an over/under of 6 1⁄2 wins for the season, which would be another disappointing season, and would likely lead to massive changes under new ownership.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside trying out with Falcons this weekend - PFT

Via Greg Auman of FOXSports.com, receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside will participate in the Falcons’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this weekend. [...] While Arcega-Whiteside attempted a conversion from receiver to tight end during the 2022 offseason, Philadelphia ended up trading him to Seattle last August. Arcega-Whiteside didn’t make the 53-man roster and spent time on Seattle’s practice squad before he was released from it in November.

The NFL Is on a Mission to Take Over Your Calendar - The Ringer

I am not complaining. I will be there happily watching all of these games. I am merely noting that the NFL recognizes that demand for its product is inelastic. (I think? I dropped microeconomics before the midterm because I didn’t understand anything that was happening.) Nothing it does can really change our desire to watch. If it puts more games on TV, we will watch them. The NFL is watering down its TV product by putting more and more games in standalone windows. Games that would otherwise be hidden in the seventh of eight Octobox windows on Sunday at 1 p.m. are now going to be on TV in prime time. It does not matter. We will watch them. The NFL is Sports Kudzu, and there is no stopping its growth. Its roots and tendrils will soon cover every hour of the weekly schedule.

