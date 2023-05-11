THE 2023 NFL SCHEDULE IS OFFICIALLY HERE! Here’s how the 17-game regular season slate shapes up for your reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. (All times Eastern.)

EAGLES 2023 SCHEDULE

Week 1 - at New England Patriots (September 10, 4:25 PM, CBS)

Week 2 - vs. Minnesota Vikings (September 14, 8:15 PM, Prime Video) *Thursday Night Football*

Week 3 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (September 25, 7:15 PM, ABC) *Monday Night Football*

Week 4 - vs. Washington Commanders (October 1, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 5 - at Los Angeles Rams (October 8, 4:05 PM, FOX)

Week 6 - at New York Jets (October 15, 4:25 PM, FOX)

Week 7 - vs. Miami Dolphins (October 22, 8:20 PM, NBC)

Week 8 - at Washington Commanders (October 29, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (November 5, 4:25 PM, FOX)

Week 10 - BYE

Week 11 - at Kansas City Chiefs (November 20, 8:15 PM, ESPN) *Monday Night Football*

Week 12 - vs. Buffalo Bills (November 26, 4:25 PM, CBS)

Week 13 - vs. San Francisco 49ers (December 3, 4:30 PM, FOX)

Week 14 - at Dallas Cowboys (December 10, 8:20 PM, NBC) *Sunday Night Football*

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks (December 17, 4:25 PM, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (December 25, 4:30 PM, FOX)

Week 17 - vs. Arizona Cardinals (December 31, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 18 - at New York Giants (January 6 or 7, TBD, TBD)

2024 NFL Playoffs Schedule

Wild Card Round - January 13-14

Divisional Round - January 20-21

Conference Championships - January 28

Super Bowl - February 11

Eagles 2023 Preseason Schedule

Week 1 - at Baltimore Ravens (August 11, 7:00 PM, NBC10)

Week 2 - vs. Cleveland Browns (August 17, 7:30 PM, NBC10

Week 3 - vs. Indianapolis Colts (August 24, 8:00 PM, Prime Video)

Podcast reaction

CLICK HERE to listen to the latest BGN Radio episode.

Schedule notes

Primetime Eagles games: 5 (max limit)

Tickets: Stay tuned to the Eagles’ site for announcements on single-game tickets

Formulaic scheduling: The NFL schedule follows a set pattern each year so we already have an idea of who the Eagles will play in future seasons. Six of the Eagles’ seventeen opponents will always be their NFC East rivals: the Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders. The Eagles will also play the entirety of one of the NFC Divisions. The NFC West is in the rotation for 2023, which means the Eagles will play against the 49ers, Seahawks, Rams, and Cardinals. Another four games come against an AFC division. This year, the Eagles will face the AFC East’s Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, and Jets. Two games come against NFC teams that finished in the same spot in the divisional standings as the Eagles. Since the Eagles were first in their division in 2022, they will play the Vikings from the NFC North and the Buccaneers from the NFC South. The remaining game is a new feature that started two years ago with the Eagles set to play the same finisher from another conference and that’s the Chiefs from the AFC West.

Future opponents: Using this formula, here’s an early look at who the Eagles will play in the years to come.

2024: NFC South, AFC North, NFC West and NFC North and AFC South divisional finish, NFC East

2025: NFC North, AFC West, NFC West and NFC South and AFC East divisional finish, NFC East

2026: NFC West, AFC South, NFC North and NFC South and AFC North divisional finish, NFC East

...

Stay tuned to BGN for more coverage on the Eagles’ schedule.