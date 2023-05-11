Eagles Schedule Leaks: Super Bowl rematch against Chiefs set for Monday Night Football in November

The Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is set to be played on Monday, November 20, according to a report from the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

That’s a Week 11 road game for the Birds. Not a Week 2 matchup, as was previously rumored.

There’s a case to be made that the Eagles benefit from playing the Chiefs later in the season. In theory, a team is going to be dealing with more key injuries at that point in the year as opposed to earlier on.

From an entertainment standpoint, the thinking here is that it would’ve been preferable to see the Eagles and Chiefs play closer to the start of the season. What if either the Eagles or the Chiefs (or both, though that seems especially unlikely) aren’t as good as they’re expected to be this season? You kind of lose the juice associated with a Super Bowl rematch at that point. As opposed to doing it earlier in the year when a lot of people think they’re the favorites to represent each conference once again.

It’s quite possible that concern won’t be an issue and we’ll get a great battle between the Eagles and Chiefs at “GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.”

There should be no shortage of storylines entering that one.

As for the actual importance of the outcome? Well, it’s not like the Eagles get the Vince Lombardi Trophy by beating KC in the regular season. And it’s one of the least important games from a standings perspective.

Still, beating the Chiefs in their house would be a nice win. The Eagles are still looking for their first win over Andy Reid after going 0-4 so far.

The entire 2023 NFL schedule will be revealed on Thursday night at 8:00 PM Eastern.