Eagles schedule leaks tracker

The 2023 NFL schedule will officially be revealed this evening! With free agency and the NFL Draft behind us, this is the biggest remaining event until training camp begins.

We already know which teams the Philadelphia Eagles will play this season but the schedule release will be our first look at exact dates, times, and overall order of the games.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Green Nation for Eagles record predictions and more schedule coverage once the announcement becomes official. In the meantime, keep an eye on this BGN post for any potential schedule leaks.

NFL Schedule 2023 Release Info

Release Time: 8:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 11, 2023)

TV Schedule: NFL Network

Eagles Schedule Leaks

A number of the Eagles’ games will leak out before the schedule is officially unveiled tonight. We’ll keep track of those leaks right here. (Be careful not to fall for fake rumors!)

Week 1 - at New England Patriots - Report

Week 2 - vs. Minnesota Vikings?

Week 11 - at Kansas City Chiefs (November 20, 8:15 PM, ESPN) - Report

Week 13 - vs. San Francisco 49ers (December 3, 4:30 PM, FOX) - Official

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (December 25, 4:30 PM, FOX) - Official

Rumors

The Eagles are rumored to be opening their 2023 season with a road game against the New England Patriots. And the Pats will be hosting Tom Brady — best known for being the losing quarterback from Super Bowl LII — to honor his retirement.

Hearing the same — Eagles would open the season in New England on Tom Brady Night. https://t.co/3jeJ8KYrEc — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 11, 2023

There’s some buzz that the Eagles will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 for the second straight season. This rumor conflicts with Donna Kelce saying the Eagles will host the Chiefs in Week 2.

The Vikings will travel to Philadelphia and play the Eagles on Thursday Night Football week 2, 9/14



Per: @SkolBros — Your sources source. (@SkolBros) May 11, 2023

Other games of note

The Chiefs are hosting the Detroit Lions in the NFL kickoff game. So, no Super Bowl LVII rematch to start the season.

The Cowboys and Giants are said to be playing in Week 1.

The Cowboys will reportedly host the Commanders on Thanksgiving.

Eagles 2023 opponents

HOME GAMES

Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders

AWAY GAMES

New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders

