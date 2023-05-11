Eagles News: PFF says Philadelphia still has the NFL’s best roster

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Early 2023 NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams: Strengths, weaknesses, rookies to watch and more - PFF

1. Philadelphia Eagles. Biggest strength in 2023: Trench play. The Eagles led the league in pass protection and pass-rush grade in 2022, making life easier for everyone around them. Their offensive line allowed Jalen Hurts to become an MVP-caliber dual threat. Their defense finished with the third-most sacks in NFL history during the regular season. Their units up front are loaded with stars, including Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. While Javon Hargrave is a big loss on the defensive interior, they had Jalen Carter fall into their laps in the draft. The Eagles’ offensive and defensive lines will keep them competitive despite departures elsewhere. [...] Over/Under 10.5 win total: Over. Super Bowl hangovers can be real, but the Eagles have the best quarterback in the NFC. They boast dynamic weapons on offense. Nobody in the league is better in the trenches. There are sore spots in the middle of their defense, but they have a strong chance to get back to the Super Bowl.

Eagles Film Review: Kelee Ringo found the perfect landing spot - BGN

At this point in his career, Ringo is basically a fantastic athlete who is outstanding at operating vertically outside the numbers but struggles outside of that. I think he’s a bit of a boom/bust pick, which is why I think the Eagles are the perfect landing spot for him. If Ringo was asked to start early (as many early draft picks are), I think he would have really struggled and it could have caused him to lose his confidence. However, he has a chance to sit and learn behind some outstanding veterans and develop before getting a chance to start. I also think he will be a good fit in more of a zone defense where he can press receivers on the sideline but pass them off when they go inside. A lot of his really poor coverage reps are where he is in man coverage with a receiver who breaks inside.

Preseason All-NFC East team: Defense edition - PhillyVoice

Cornerback: James Bradberry, Eagles, Trevon Diggs, Cowboys, Darius Slay, Eagles. In our offensive edition, we did not include DeVonta Smith among the first-team wide receivers. There were four who were worthy of a spot, but someone had to be left out. That was DeVonta. There’s a similar situation here with Bradberry, Diggs, Slay, and Stephon Gilmore, who the Cowboys traded for this offseason. Gilmore has been playing in relative anonymity the last two seasons on a couple of bad teams (Panthers in 2021, Colts in 2022), but he is still a top-level NFL cornerback at the age of 32 (he’ll be 33 in September).

More Jalen Carter Appreciation - Iggles Blitz

Wow. Just wow. That is one special dude. If he pans out, the Eagles could have an absolute monster in the middle of their defense for a long time. I don’t want to over-hype Carter, but he’s not just your typical DT1 out of the draft. He can dominate vs the run and pass. That’s rare. Beyond that, DT is becoming even more of a critical position in today’s NFL. Coaches want to play with a light box. You can do that with DTs who can 2-gap. Offensive coaches can burn that by throwing the ball. Put Carter on the field and the offense doesn’t have an easy option. The more I think about Carter as an Eagle, the happier I get. He might not pan out, but if he does, the Eagles could be building a dominant defense.

Jalen Carter faces lawsuit in death of former teammate Devin Willock - PFT

A police investigation determined Carter and an SUV driven by Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy were racing in the early morning hours of Jan. 15. LeCroy’s car crashed, killing her and her passenger, Willock, a Georgia offensive lineman, and injuring former Georgia player Warren McClendon and staffer Tory Bowles. LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit, according to a toxicology report. In addition to the school and Carter, the lawsuit also names the estate of LeCroy, Sarchione Auto Group — which provided Carter with a 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk in an NIL deal — and strip club Toppers International Showbar as defendants, per Jeyarajah. The lawsuit seeks $30 million from the defendants in compensatory damages and an additional $10 million in punitive damages from Carter. It alleges Carter had a “pattern of excessive speeding” that the car dealership should have taken under consideration after multiple speeding tickets. He previously was fined $1,013 after being cited for going nearly 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Will Jack Anderson find himself on the outside looking in? - Big Blue View

After injuries plagued the Giants’ offensive line in training camp last year, the team signed Anderson, who had been released by the Eagles in final cuts. Due to those injuries, Anderson was active for 12 games, starting two and seeing action in six. He played at both guard spots and saw brief action as a sixth offensive lineman. In total, Anderson played 147 offensive snaps for the Giants in 2022 and another 50 on special teams. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed six pressures, including a sack and two quarterback hits. He posted a 47.9 overall PFF grade, including 55.2 as a run-blocker and 49.6 as a pass-blocker. The Giants re-signed Anderson to a one-year deal as an exclusive-rights free agent in the offseason.

Cowboys DT Mazi Smith continues to be ignored for potential impact - Blogging The Boys

Nearly two weeks ago, Mazi Smith became the latest first-round pick in Cowboys history. But despite joining one of the league’s top defenses, Dallas’ new defensive tackle isn’t getting much attention as a potential impact player in 2023. A few days ago, NFL.com’s Marc Ross put out a list of 10 rookies who he felt had the best chances for success with their new teams. It featured first-overall pick Bryce Young (Panthers), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks), and DT Jalen Carter (Eagles) among others. Mazi Smith was nowhere to be found. Now maybe Smith would’ve been the 11th guy on Ross’ list had he kept writing, but one could still take exception to his exclusion from the top ten. Smith is entering one of the best situations imaginable for any rookie as a member of this Cowboys defense.

The 5 O’Clock Club: Should ‘the punt god’, Matt Araiza, be Washington’s punter? - Hogs Haven

Although Araiza still has the civil suit pending, should Ron Rivera be looking at the possibility of signing Arainza to a contract in Washington now that he has been cleared of any criminal charges by the prosecutor? If not, why not? Would it be because of the suspicion that is attached to Araiza after last summers allegations and the lawsuit? Is it instead because of loyalty to “our MVP”, Tress Way, who has been everything Commanders fans could have asked for since joining the team in 2014? Does Ron Rivara owe it to the franchise and its fans to investigate the possibility of acquiring a younger, cheaper player with a stronger leg, or should loyalty for what Tress has done in Washington tip the scales and make him immune to competition?

Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa to square off in the NFL’s first Black Friday game - SB Nation

The NFL is slowly unveiling their full schedule for the 2023 season, and there are a number of first-time occurrences. Two of those occur in the league’s International Series, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first team to play a pair of games overseas, as they will play back-to-back weeks in London. The second is a pair of games in Germany this year, with the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off in Frankfurt, followed by the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots. Another first? A game on Black Friday. Involving the Dolphins and one of the newest members of the AFC East, Aaron Rodgers.

