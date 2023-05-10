NFL Schedule Leaks: Eagles vs. 49ers matchup confirmed

Earlier on Wednesday, we learned that the Philadelphia Eagles will be hosting the New York Giants on Christmas.

Now we also have official confirmation for when the Birds will be facing the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field this season. The NFC Championship Game rematch will air on FOX in Week 13 on Sunday, December 3 at 4:30 PM Eastern.

At this current point in time, this game looks like the juiciest home matchup on the Eagles’ 2023 schedule.

Multiple Niners players (more like the Whiners, gottem) have done nothing but complain since losing to the Eagles in January. In essence, they feel like they got robbed of a fair chance because the Birds knocked both starting quarterback Brock Purdy AND backup Josh Johnson out of the game.

Of course, the Eagles did nothing outside the rules to make those players unavailable to play. Philly’s pass rush dominated and San Fran couldn’t properly protect their passers. The 49es got beat fair and square in a 24-point loss.

Despite this reality, the 49ers will undoubtedly be out for “revenge” when they visit The Linc this year. It remains to be seen who will be starting for them under center, though. Purdy could miss time early in the season while recovering from the UCL injury he suffered in the Eagles game. He could be healthy enough to play in December ... but might he get replaced by Sam Darnold (don’t laugh because apparently he has a chance to start) or Trey Lance by then?

We’ll see. Should be a pretty good one, assuming both teams continue to be some of the very best squads in the NFC.

And assuming the 49ers are able to protect their quarterback(s) this time. Not a guarantee when Haason Reddick will be going after them:

The entire 2023 NFL schedule will be revealed on Thursday night at 8:00 PM Eastern.