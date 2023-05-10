Eagles News: ESPN says Philadelphia made 4 of the best 40 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

3. Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 1-9). My pre-draft ranking: No. 6. I looked at value, scheme fit and need when ranking these picks. The Carter selection hits all three components. Philadelphia was the ultimate best-case scenario for Carter to realize his immense football potential. In the Eagles’ culture — and alongside former teammates Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean — he has the tools to become the league’s best interior defender within his rookie contract. Philly landed arguably the most talented player in the class at ninth overall. 18. Nolan Smith, OLB, Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 1-30). My pre-draft ranking: No. 14 Smith was rumored to be on the Eagles’ wish list at No. 10 overall — and they got him at No. 30. Smith is a mirror image of current Philly outside linebacker Haason Reddick and will be worked into the team’s edge-rush rotation while learning from established veterans who can add to his toolkit of pass-rushing moves. [BLG Note: Kelee Ringo checked in at No. 20 while Sydney Brown was No. 40.]

Eagles Film Review: Sydney Brown has the potential to be a fan favorite - BGN

Sydney Brown is the type of player that every single fan will love because of how hard he plays. But I wouldn’t say he is certain to ever be a full-time starter. In a perfect world, you want your safeties to have a little bit more versatility in order to disguise coverages. When you look at someone like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, what made him an outstanding fit was the ability to cover receivers, tight ends, and play as a single-high or split-safety. I don’t think, based on what he was asked to do in college, Sydney Brown will be as versatile as this, but I do think he has the athleticism and speed to develop further. I think there is untapped potential with him. I am not sure I see Sydney as a day 1 starter, but I think he will absolutely get meaningful snaps next year and will aim to overtake Terrell Edmunds as the year goes on. Edmunds is a lot bigger which gives him an advantage when covering tight ends and he is a better tackler, so Brown may need to prove he can handle this responsibility at the next level. He really needs to work on his tackling technique too.

NFC East Mixtape Vol. 111: Best-looking games on the schedule - BGN Radio

The 2023 NFL schedule is set to be released this week so in the spirit of that we decided to take a look at the games involving division teams that we are most excited about. Check out the latest episode of the NFC East Mixtape as RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton discuss the top matchups involving NFC East teams!

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition - PhillyVoice

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Eagles. Jalen Hurts was the MVP runner-up in 2022. There’s little debate that he is the best quarterback in the NFC, much less the NFC East. Dak Prescott very clearly has the edge for second-team honors over Daniel Jones or whichever of Jacoby Brissett or Sam Howell wins the Commanders’ starting job.

Looking Ahead - Iggles Blitz

Honestly, I want the tougher schedule. I think the Eagles need to be tested during the year so they’re ready for the playoffs. The Giants weren’t competitive in the divisional round last year. The Niners were a legit opponent, but the minute Brock Purdy went down, that game was over. The Eagles first real test came in the Super Bowl. And they failed. That may sound harsh, but it’s true. The Eagles controlled the first half and led by 10, but great teams don’t stop just because they’re losing. They dig in and battle even harder. The Chiefs did that and made more key plays. The Eagles were sloppy in the second half and it cost them the game. More tests in the fall will help the Eagles get ready for the postseason. We’re all excited to see what this team can do, but we need to be aware that there will likely be a few more bumps in the road this time around. That just might serve the team well if they can get back to the big game.

Spadaro: Oh Zee is OK with flying under the radar - PE.com

“So much of, ‘You’re too small,’ ‘You’re not fast enough,’ stuff like that,” Zaccheaus says. “All my life. Every stage of my life. It’s always motivated me and, actually, it’s probably been good for me. If you’re hungry enough and you do things the right way, there is a place for you in this league if you are talented enough to compete. I’m confident in what I can do. I know I add value to a team. There is an overarching ignorance about my career and my abilities. “There are so many reasons I’ve been in this league going on five years now. I would say the main thing is being a sponge. I’ve always been able to learn fast. When I went to Atlanta (as a rookie free agent out of Virginia in 2019), it was a stacked receiver room – Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Calvin Ridley, Russell Cage, Justin Hardy, and a bunch of other guys – and I learned from all of those guys. Having those examples right there in front of my face every day, I was able to learn things so quick about how to be a receiver in the NFL. That helped me so much. Then, taking advantage of your opportunities when they present themselves. Sometimes, they come slim and they are very few.” Having that incredibly small margin for error in ‘19 has served Zaccheaus well throughout his career. He made that Falcons roster and played in 10 games with three receptions – the first catch of his NFL career was a 93-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Ryan – and has improved his numbers since – 20 receptions in 2020, 31 in 2021, and then 40 in 2022 – proving to coaches he could play in the slot as well as an outside receiver at 5-8 and 193 pounds. He did that.

Giants 2023 schedule rumors: New York to face Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day - Big Blue View

The Giants and Eagles will square off on Christmas Day. That Week 16 game will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised by FOX. The other Giants-Eagles will not be held on Black Friday, as had been previously speculated. The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins will fill that slot.

Cowboys draft 2023: Dallas was reportedly ‘closely watching’ Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes - Blogging The Boys

Jeremy Fowler notes that the Cowboys were “closely watching” Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, the player who the Washington Commanders ultimately selected with the 16th overall pick. Forbes is a very talented player and someone who could certainly shine in the NFL, but the positional need (which Will McClay talked about in the aforementioned war room sequence) may not have made as much sense for Dallas. For what it is worth, the Cowboys did not have the chance to debate between Smith and Forbes, but they did select the former over Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.. Still though, why would the Cowboys have been monitoring Forbes’ status specifically? Obviously it is not a shock that an NFL team would monitor the state of a very good player in the draft but again it seems like the cornerback room is a bit full, no? Are the Cowboys prepared to move on from one of Joseph, Wright and/or Lewis? Will that make room for someone like Eric Scott Jr. who they valued enough to send future draft capital in order to acquire? We will see.

A closer look at Andrew Wylie - Hogs Haven

This past season, Wylie started all 17 games at right tackle on a Chiefs team that went 14-3 and won the Super Bowl again. The opinions of Chiefs’ fans on Wylie seemed to be very up and down throughout the season, with occasional accusations that he was the “weakest link” on the Kansas City line. Despite that, Wylie persevered and quietly got his job done, protecting the best player in the league from some of the best players in the league.

Jaguars, Bills, Dolphins, Chiefs, and Ravens highlight the NFL’s 2023 International Series - SB Nation

The NFL announced on Wednesday morning the five games make up the 2023 International Series. Fans in Europe will get a chance to see teams that made playoff appearances a season ago, teams that are hoping to get back to the playoffs, and even the defending Super Bowl Champions. In addition, the NFL announced a pair of games in Germany. The NFL debuted a game in Germany a season ago, with a Week 10 game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Munich’s Allianz Arena. This year two games will take place at Frankfurt Stadium in November.

