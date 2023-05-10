NFL Schedule News: Eagles vs. Giants will play on Christmas

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced they’ll be hosting the New York Giants for a Christmas game at Lincoln Financial Field this season. It’s a 4:30 PM Eastern kickoff on Monday, December 25.

The last time the Birds played on Christmas was when they hosted the then-Oakland Raiders during the 2017 season. Winning that game allowed them to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture, which put them in prime position to eventually win Super Bowl LII.

The last time the Birds played the G-Men was when Philly smoked them in the Divisional Round of the 2023 playoffs, 38 to 7. One would imagine these two teams will be meeting at MetLife Stadium sometime before they’re set to play on Christmas.

The entire 2023 NFL schedule will be revealed on Thursday night; this announcement was meant to serve as an appetizer before main course.

In the meantime, we have learned some more things about the Eagles’ schedule: