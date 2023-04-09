NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles take a running back at No. 30

Welcome to the latest installment of BGN’s NFL Mock Draft Simulation series. Every week we will be running a seven-round simulation of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. With the big event less than three weeks away, here is how things could shake out for the Philadelphia Eagles. (Note: We are using the FanSpeak Simulator, which means using their draft boards. No trades.)

Pick 10: Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

This is a favorite pick of mine. Nolan Smith makes a lot of sense as another piece in a very athletic Eagles front. He is fast as hell and could be moved around the formation to get favorable matchups. A rotation of Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and Nolan Smith off the edge would be deadly.

Pick 30: Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Alabama

Jahmyr Gibbs is such a natural fit in the Eagles offense. He has truly gamebreaking speed and is a very polished receiver out of the backfield. Even with the guys the Eagles already have at running back, Gibbs would bring a totally new dynamic.

Pick 62: Jack Campbell, Linebacker, Iowa

The Eagles could use a thumping linebacker to play next to Nakobe Dean. Jack Campbell is a big, athletic player who flies around the field, attacks the line of scrimmage with abandon and holds his own in coverage. Him and Dean would be a perfect pairing.

Pick 94: Marvin Mims, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma

Marvin Mims feels like a great fit in the Eagles wide receiver room. He is athletic and a very adept route runner. The Eagles need more from their third wide receiver spot and Mims could be the type of player to really push Quez Watkins in a contract year and then step up as a role player eventually.

Pick 221: Jaxson Kirkland, Offensive Lineman, Washington

The Eagles are bound to take an offensive lineman at some point in this draft. In the late rounds, Jaxson Kirkland feels like a good guard/tackle type who could be a good project. He is a big, strong player who could be great depth and possibly develop into a starter.

Pick 250: PJ Mustipher, Defensive Lineman, Penn State

The Eagles might also try adding more youth to their interior defensive line. PJ Mustpiher is a big, physical player who won’t wow anyone with athleticism but anchors well on the line. While it’s unclear what Jordan Davis’ role will look like in the new Eagles defense, having some depth at nose tackle will go a long way.

