Eagles News: NFL scout says Jalen Carter “feels like a Howie Roseman pick”

2023 NFL draft buzz, rumors: Latest news on No. 1 pick, QBs, prospects - ESPN+

Fowler: Yeah, and a lot of folks I’ve spoken to think Jalen Carter won’t fall out of the top 10 because the Philadelphia Eagles hold the 10th spot. “That feels like a Howie Roseman pick,” said an AFC scout. Roseman does love drafting linemen, but part of the potential connection here is the Eagles have strong leadership along the defensive line with Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and others. Plus, Carter’s former Georgia teammate, Jordan Davis, enters his second year with the Eagles. Most agree that Carter would be best-served going to a team with a well-established culture of winning and accountability. He could of course go earlier than No. 10, but the Eagles might serve as a backstop. [ ...] Miller: Alabama defensive back Brian Branch didn’t help his stock with a 4.58-second run in the 40-yard dash at the combine, but scouts I spoke to this week believe he’s still the best safety in the class and a firm Round 1 talent. “He’ll fall a little because of the speed like Kyle Hamilton did [in 2022], but he’s too smart and too versatile to fall far,” is how one AFC scout put it. Branch was a leader for the Alabama defense and had 12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions and 7 pass breakups in 2022. Teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills and Eagles all make sense from a value and need standpoint.

Bleeding Green Nation bolsters Eagles’ pass rush rotation with Nolan Smith at No. 10 - BGN

I could be wrong ... but I think the Eagles are going to take one of the following three Georgia players with their first pick: DT Jalen Carter, OT Broderick Jones, EDGE Nolan Smith. It’s hard to know exactly what to make of Carter’s draft stock given his off-field concerns. But even if the Eagles are comfortable with drafting him, the thinking here is that he won’t really be available to them. He could conceivably go high as No. 5 to the Seattle Seahawks. The Detroit Lions selected him at No. 6 in this mock exercise.

2023 BGN Draft #9: Ranking the top 10 WR prospects in this draft class - BGN Radio

Wide receiver three is an underrated need for the Eagles. Shane Haff, Mark Henry Jr. and Chris Deibler take a look at the top ten wide receiver prospects and some honorary mentions.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Post-free agency edition - PhillyVoice

1) Eagles (14-3 in 2022): The 2022 Eagles were so stacked that they lost seven starters in free agency and they are still very clearly the most talented team in the NFC.

The Deep Patrol - Iggles Blitz

Brian Branch – Alabama – 6-0, 190. Branch played nickel and safety for the Crimson Tide. The Eagles generally prefer versatile DBs so Branch would make sense in that regard. He has good man cover skills. Branch is also a playmaker. He had 14 TFLs, 3 sacks, 7 PBUs and 2 INTs last year. He picked off 4 passes in his career. Branch isn’t a great athlete. He ran 4.58, but he’s smart and instinctive. He plays faster than he times.

Will the Eagles draft a running back? The case for and against, and who might intrigue - The Athletic

Bijan Robinson — No. 7 on Brugler’s big board, Robinson is in the running for best position-agnostic player in the draft. At 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, he ran for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry in 2022, marking his second straight 1,000-yard season. He’s big and explosive, can make defenders miss one-on-one and is a reliable receiver out of the backfield. If he’s Saquon Barkley, great, but even Barkley was a true plus player for the Giants in only two of the five years of his rookie contract. Robinson would really only make sense for the Eagles if they think so little of the rest of the first-round class and are left with no one they love at a premium position.

Eagles mailbag: Should the Eagles consider Robinson at No. 10? - NBCSP

In the last 10 years, there have been five running backs taken in the top 10 picks — Saquon Barkley, Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley. While there are talented players in there, we’ve seen the volatile nature of the position. If you draft a running back, you can’t really count on them being there for the long haul. But the Eagles are in a unique spot because they have the No. 10 pick from a trade, not because they stunk in the previous season. Drafting a running back is a luxury pick but the Eagles are in a better spot to make a luxury pick than most teams drafting in the top 10. But … I still don’t think it happens. I’ll finally answer your question and give it a 7.5% chance, which sounds scientific but absolutely isn’t. Ultimately, I think the Eagles’ first pick is going to a more premium position and it’s never a bad idea to bet on them going to the trenches.

Dick Vermeil pushing for more coaches in the Pro Football Hall of Fame - PFT

Dick Vermeil was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year, and he thinks more coaches need to join him. “Every time I get a chance, I mention it,” Vermeil told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

3 strategies for the Cowboys to solve their kicker issue - Blogging The Boys

Option 2: Sign a veteran kicker. The two most prominent names on the market are Robbie Gould and Mason Crosby. Gould has been one of the most consistent kickers throughout his career, having a span from 2016-2018 in which Gould made 82 of 85 field goal tries (96.4%). Gould, however, was more erratic last season between 40-49 yards, missing four of eleven kicks in that range. Crosby, on the other hand, has been all over the place in recent years, alternating one good season with a shaky one. Crosby’s familiarity with head coach Mike McCarthy dating back to their years in Green Bay will once again bring a familiar face into the fold that has a connection to the current coaching staff. For both veterans, it would come down to price and what the team feels comfortable offering. Both veterans were making, on average, at or above $4M annually under their last contracts respectively. Given where both kickers are with their performance that might be a hill too steep to climb leading to the Cowboys’ last option.

Big Blue View mailbag: Leonard Williams, Evan Neal, draft questions, more - Big Blue View

If you really look at how Neal played last season he had the awful game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. He then did show improvement, with a solid four-week stretch where he surrendered just one sack and his lowest Pro Football Focus grade for any single week was 52.0. Then, he got hurt. He missed six weeks with a knee injury and was never the same the rest of season. Even though he returned, I’m not sure he was ever healthy. He was very tight-lipped about that, and the Giants said at the end of the year that he played through some things. I have had the opportunity to be around Neal and speak to him some. He is an accountable young man, he cares about his craft, he went into the offseason knowing he had work to do, and he has been doing it — with the help of former All-Pro offensive lineman Willie Anderson.

Why Drafting Best Player Available is Not Always the Best Possible Answer - Hogs Haven

There is a good chance that the BPA at 16 ends up being an EDGE (Bryan Bresse), wide receiver (Jordan Addison or Jaxon Smith-Njigba), running back (Bijan Robinson), or safety (Brian Branch) - all positions which are not current needs on this team. One could argue they could become future needs, but does drafting for the future in this win-now league help out team? Get the best player that fits the scheme at a position of need, and if a trade-back scenario presents itself (just as it did in 2022), the staff needs to do their due diligence instead of just simply taking Bijan Robinson at pick 16.

With or without Aaron Rodgers, fans want the Jets on ‘Hard Knocks’ - SB Nation

Despite rapidly becoming a 365-day event calendar, there are moments in the year where the NFL isn’t necessarily providing everything the die-hard football fan would want. But just as those cravings start to rise, enter ‘Hard Knocks.’ The HBO docuseries is entering it’s 19th preseason. Each year the series draws in fans to watch one specific team, covering training camp and focusing on the most interesting characters. By now the premise isn’t exactly ground breaking, maybe even formulaic, but it somehow always works. This year’s ‘Hard Knocks’ team has yet to be announced, but the field has been limited to just four teams. A group that includes some of the biggest brands in the league, making this season that much more intriguing even if picking the team is harder.

