Eagles fans feeling good heading into the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is just a couple weeks away and, with free agency largely in the rear view mirror, we have a pretty good chance of what the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles might look like.

Of course, with two picks in the first round (10, 30), and four picks within the top 100, Howie Roseman has a chance to snag a couple difference makers for this year, or trade a bunch of picks for more picks and add depth throughout the roster.

Make no mistake, this team is not as talented now as it was at the start of Super Bowl 57, a fact that surprises no one. With a bevvy of free agents set to leave the team, the Eagles managed to hold onto James Bradberry, Darius Slay, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham, and have brought in some players from outside the organization on cheap, one-year deals.

No one can be really sure what Rashaad Penny will do at running back, although if he stays healthy, he’s proven to be a dynamic runner. New defensive tackle Kentavius Street isn’t going to make anyone forget about Javon Hargrave, linebacker Nicholas Morrow is a downgrade from T.J. Edwards (on paper, at least), and safeties Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans are no Chauncy Gardner-Johnson. But along with CB Greedy Williams, Roseman is trying to fill out a cap-strapped roster with former early-round draft picks who have flashed promise but been slowed by injuries the last few years.

They’re low-risk, semi-high reward type guys, players you need when you’re about to pay your franchise quarterback $40 million a year.

Eagles fans seem to understand Roseman’s limitations, as our recent SB Nation reader poll indicates.

Despite the loss of Hargrave, Edwards, CJGJ and Miles Sanders, among others, a whopping 82% of Eagles fans give the team either an A or a B, with 98% at least giving Roseman a C or better. It’s unclear what Roseman could have done to avoid a failing grade, which 1% of you decided was the proper grade.

Frankly, I’d grade the off-season a B, too. They upgraded at back-up QB with Marcus Mariota, held onto their stud cornerbacks when no one thought Bradberry would be back, locked down the offensive line with the Lane Johnson extension, and have the opportunity to add some important pieces in this year’s draft. There’s also the assumption last year’s early-round picks (Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens, Nakobe Dean) will have a more integral role in this year’s team.

Last year, Roseman made a splash on draft night with the A.J. Brown trade, and while no one should expect those kinds of fireworks again, it will be another opportunity for Roseman to improve his already high marks this off-season.