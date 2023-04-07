Eagles News: NFL executive thinks Jalen Hurts “will do a Mahomes-type deal with good structure for the team”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

How did each NFL team’s free agency moves stack up? Executives react to moves from all 32 teams - The Athletic

The Eagles have sounded eager to extend quarterback Jalen Hurts’ contract. In the meantime, they re-signed key contributors James Bradberry, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox while parting with players who signed elsewhere for more than $70 million in combined APY. That’s about seven times the value of players Philly signed from the outside. “You can’t have the highest-paid guys at every position group,” an exec said. “When you have success, you tend to lose guys.” Gone from the Eagles: defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, tackle Andre Dillard, safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, guard Isaac Seumalo, linebacker T.J. Edwards, running back Miles Sanders, safety Marcus Epps, linebacker Kyzir White, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew and receiver Zach Pascal. “There is some concern when you lose your ‘Mike’ linebacker, because he’s your green dot, he’s your communicator, and T.J. Edwards is a smart player, but they drafted the kid from Georgia (Nakobe Dean), so they were prepared for that,” another exec said. “Their offense drives them, and I think they will be fine. They have an extra first-round pick. And I think Hurts will do a Mahomes-type deal with good structure for the team. He seems to get it.”

Hurts’ record-setting gear going on display at Hall of Fame - NBCSP

Maybe one day Jalen Hurts will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Until then, at least some of his gear is heading to Canton. Hurts’ jersey and game pants from the Eagles’ Week 14 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium are going on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In that 48-22 win, Hurts rushed for his 10th touchdown in the season, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with back-to-back seasons with 10 rushing touchdowns.

5 things to know about new Eagles cornerback Greedy Williams - BGN



Williams was a very likeable player often with a big smile and cracking jokes. After GM Andrew Berry spent multiple picks on cornerbacks, signed Troy Hill (then traded him away) and gave Denzel Ward a huge extension, the writing was on the wall for fans. Williams was an afterthought and Browns fans had very little grace for the whole group of cornerbacks who seemed to get injured regularly, including Greedy.

At the Podium: Marcus Mariota Introductory Presser - BGN Radio

Eagles new backup QB Marcus Mariota talks with the Philly media for the first time.

Jason Kelce breaks down some of his top plays on NFL Total Access - PE.com

Center Jason Kelce is taking part in the NFL Broadcast Boot Camp and he jumped on NFL Total Access to review some of his standout plays.

Rapoport: Donna Kelce’s split Chiefs-Eagles jersey headed to Canton - NFL.com

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport: Donna Kelce’s split Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles jersey headed to Canton.

Do You Have What it Takes to be an Eagles Cheerleader? - NBC Philadelphia

Ever wanted to help cheer on the Birds in front of thousands of screaming fans? Now is your shot, on Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles began the process of hiring new cheerleaders for the upcoming season. But, the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders aren’t relegated to the sidelines, the team noted, instead cheerleaders serve as brand ambassadors and entertainers that represent the team all year round.

Former Eagles cornerback is headed to jail: reports - PennLive

Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Alex Brown has been sentenced to four months in jail after his involvement in a car wreck that injured a former teammate, according to multiple reports. The 26-year-old reportedly pled nolo contendre, which means he accepted the conviction, but did not admit guilt, after he was accused of having a .211 blood alcohol level in a 2021 wrong way, head-on collision that took place in Wayne County, Michigan.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver option no one is talking about - Blogging The Boys

However, despite all of his past transgressions, he flew under the radar with no issues for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 after he was signed to be a member of their practice squad on November 15th. Callaway never saw game action, but has been with the team since then and has an opportunity to carve out a role for himself on this roster heading into 2023. Although he came in late and never got a chance to showcase it himself, he has a history of production and playing time as he not only has 14 career starts under his belt, but he has played in 25 games and has been productive while doing so. Callaway’s best season by far was his rookie year. In 2018 as a member of the Cleveland Browns he tallied 11 starts, 16 appearances, 43 receptions, 586 yards and five touchdowns.

New York Giants reportedly signing center J.C. Hassenauer - Big Blue View

The New York Giants, seeking depth after losing starting center Jon Feliciano and backup Nick Gates in free agency, have reportedly agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers backup center J.C. Hassenauer. A former undrafted free agent out of Alabama, Hassenauer entered the league with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. He has been with the Steelers since 2020, appearing in 45 regular season and two playoff games over the past three seasons. He started seven of those games. Hassanauer has played 545 snaps at center and 147 at left guard during his career. After losing Feliciano and Gates, the Giants have very little experience on their roster at the center position. Ben Bredeson played 30 snaps at that spot for the Giants in 2022. Jack Anderson played 50 snaps at center for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. Shane Lemieux has practiced there, but has never played the position in a game.

The Arizona Cardinals hold the keys to the 2023 NFL Draft’s first round - SB Nation

Thanks to two recent developments, the 2023 NFL Draft does not begin with the first-overall selection. It begins with the third, currently held by new general manager Monti Ossenfort and the Arizona Cardinals. The first event? The long-anticipated trade involving the Chicago Bears and the first-overall selection. As many expected, general manager Ryan Poles traded out of the first spot in the draft, finding a partner in the Carolina Panthers. The move gives the Bears more draft capital in next year’s draft as well as a solid receiver in D.J. Moore to help the development of quarterback Justin Fields. The move almost guarantees that quarterbacks will be the first two players selected in the draft, given the presence of the Houston Texans in the second spot. The second event? Anthony Richardson’s pre-draft process.

