2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders address offensive line

Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Bonjour all here at BGN!!

Let’s face it, who here doesn’t think they could have drafted better for the Raiders in the last 10 years than what the actual Raiders have done?

The Raiders are known for gambling when it comes to the draft. They’ve had so many turbulent picks throughout history ... JaMarcus Russell, Darrius Hayward-Bey, D.J. Hayden, Gareon Conley, Clelin Ferrell, etc. Hell, they even had Marcus Allen on the team when they drafted Bo Jackson. FYI, Allen wasn’t super psyched about that. Even recently they’ve watched almost an entire draft class (the Henry Ruggs year) blow up in their face.

Isn’t it ironic that they now go with a pick that is sensible and counter to their annual approach...

The Vegas Raiders select Paris Johnson. Johnson has prototypical tackle size. He is 6’6”, 311 lbs with 36 1/8” arms. He’s is the Creme de la creme of the OT’s in this class. Paris was an All-American and 1st Team All-Big Ten. Paris allowed 2 sacks and 14 pressure last season. Let’s just say he has that certain, je ne sais quoi.

What makes Paris so good? Besides fantastic size for the position... he has a pair of feet that would make Rex Ryan swoon. He has plus movement skills. He is a gifted athlete with the ability to make reach blocks with ease, which came in handy at Ohio State where he was often moving laterally to engage with DT’s or set the edge on defensive ends that were lined up wide. Not only does he have the speed and agility to get in proper position, but he’s also extremely strong with the ability to flip his hips when out of position. There was one negative I noticed with his run blocking. He can sometimes lack punch or finish. It’s few and far between and it’s something he can clean up in the NFL.

When it comes to pass blocking, INCROYABLE!! His length is already a huge advantage... add to that his great bend and ability to anchor. It’s frequently lights out when he anchors down and gets his hands on a rusher. This is commonly the case. However, sometimes he doesn’t get to his spot and can be beat around the edge. However, he still has the strength and mobility to recover and save the rep. Again, his athleticism is going to help him dominate at the pro level and it will cover his mistakes as he develops his game.

This would be a very sound pick by the Raiders. However, this is the Raiders and they’ll probably end up actually drafting Will Levis or Darnell Washington... Zut Alors!!

Merci!!

Poll Do you approve of this pick? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

2023 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Panthers (pheebthegoose): QB Bryce Young

2) Texans (Phoenix X Minimus): QB C.J. Stroud

3) Cardinals (alwaysaphillyfan): EDGE Will Anderson

4) Colts (eaglenomics): QB Anthony Richardson

5) Seahawks (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop): DT Jalen Carter

6) Lions (Sam2TheMaximum): DE Tyree Wilson

7) Raiders (joey2arms): OT Paris Johnson Jr.

8) Falcons (Kephas)

9) Bears (chewy wellington)

10) Eagles (Philly21)

11) Titans (RachAttack)

12) Texans (Domonate)

13) Jets (JawnJam)

14) Patriots (Amish Eagle Lion)

15) Packers (bdawk4ever)

16) Commanders (the dog did it)

17) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen)

18) Lions (DreadPirateRocco)

19) Buccaneers (Neil Dutton)

20) Seahawks (wardbell92)

21) Chargers (Brendanekstrom)

22) Ravens (Rollinpin)

23) Vikings (FierceDisc65)

24) Jaguars (dkays)

25) Giants (roberticus01)

26) Cowboys (EHyungNim)

27) Bills (EHyungNim)

28) Bengals (mainmanham)

29) Saints (RiverCityEagle)

30) Eagles (ablesser88)

31) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected in the 2023 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

Poll Who should the Lions draft at No. 7 overall? OT Paris Johnson Jr.

OT Broderick Jones

OT Peter Skoronski

CB Christian Gonzalez

CB Devon Witherspoon

QB Will Levis vote view results 0% OT Paris Johnson Jr. (0 votes)

0% OT Broderick Jones (0 votes)

0% OT Peter Skoronski (0 votes)

0% CB Christian Gonzalez (0 votes)

0% CB Devon Witherspoon (0 votes)

0% QB Will Levis (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

1) Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud

2) Texans: QB Bryce Young

3) Cardinals: EDGE Will Anderson

4) Colts: QB Anthony Richardson

5) Seahawks: DT Jalen Carter

6) Lions: DE Tyree Wilson

7) Raiders: