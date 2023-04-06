How would you grade the Eagles’ offseason so far?

The Eagles are in an interesting spot leading up to the NFL Draft — they don’t have a ton of money to play around with as they look to lock-in Jalen Hurts on what Howie Roseman called a “tremendous contract,” but they do have quite a bit of draft capital including high picks this year, a ton of picks in 2024.

There hasn’t been an A.J. Brown-type moment, but how often does that really happen anyway? Still, Philadelphia added several guys who can contribute, including Rashaad Penny, Kentavius Street, Terrell Edmunds, and Marcus Mariota. Free agency signings have slowed a bit with just a few weeks left until the draft, but you can assume the Eagles aren’t done yet.

Roseman talked about starting a little later, too, with the team competing in the Super Bowl. Then they lost Shane Steichen to the Colts and Jonathan Gannon to the Cardinals, and several assistants, as well. But, they elevated Brian Johnson from QB coach to OC, and Alex Tanney to QB coach, and brought in Sean Desai for the DC position.

How are you feeling thus far? How would you grade the Eagles offseason moves up to this point? You can vote in the survey below and tell us why in the comments!

