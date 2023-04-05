2023 NFL Mock Draft: Detroit Lions draft defensive end

Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

When thinking about the Detroit Lions, the first word that comes to mind is mediocrity. This is a franchise that has wasted the careers of two of the greatest players to ever lace them up in Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson. Yet, the past season was one of hope for the Lions as it brought moderate success and belief to the team. The Lions currently have two first-round picks in this year’s draft (6th and 18th overall) and because of the progress they have made the team is in a good position to draft the best player available.

Enter Tyree Wilson, edge defender out of Texas Tech University.

The long-levered defensive end is your prototypical pass rusher standing at 6’6, 271 lbs, and has 35-inch arms. One glance at Wilson and it is easy to see why scouts, coaches, and front offices have become enamored with his tools. Wilson is in the 95th percentile in height and 96th percentile in arm length according to Mockdraftable.

Along with the measurables, one important stat is the fact that 6 of Tyree Wilson’s 7 sacks this season came against nationally ranked opponents. This isn’t a guy that stat pads against inferior opponents and disappears against big time competition. When watching the tape you see a player that can win with length, power, and even speed/bend which was good to see from a taller defensive end. Wilson lined up everywhere for the Red Raiders, with him lining up anywhere from a wide nine edge rusher to a 4i quasi defensive tackle between the guard and tackle. Wilson rushed the passer with diverse techniques as well with his hand in the dirt, standing up, or running stunts and games on passing downs. Wilson is a body beautiful prospect that has the tools, the production, and the projection that makes using a top 6 pick on him an absolute no brainer.

Even beyond the player, I just absolutely love the fit for Tyree Wilson in Detroit. I was more than skeptical of the hire of Dan Campbell considering his previous coaching history and cliché anecdotes. But all in all, the head coach has turned the culture around and the Lions have the look of a team that can take the next step. With all the positivity surrounding the team and an offense that features explosive players, the Achilles heel of the Detroit Lions last season was their abysmal defense. The one lone bright spot for Lions on defense last season was Aidan Hutchinson who the Lions selected 2nd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. This is where the Lions can take a page out of the Philadelphia Eagles’ playbook of roster construction. Build through the offensive and defensive lines! Pairing Hutchinson with Tyree Wilson would give the Lions one hell of an edge duo that could be a foundational building block in reconstructing that aforementioned abysmal defense. You can never have enough pass rushers, the Eagles have appeared in two Super Bowls in five years because of this philosophy. Tyree Wilson could be the piece of the puzzle that makes the Lions go from mediocrity to contenders.

Poll Do you approve of this pick? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

2023 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Panthers (pheebthegoose): QB Bryce Young

2) Texans (Phoenix X Minimus): QB C.J. Stroud

3) Cardinals (alwaysaphillyfan): EDGE Will Anderson

4) Colts (eaglenomics): QB Anthony Richardson

5) Seahawks (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop): DT Jalen Carter

6) Lions (Sam2TheMaximum): DE Tyree Wilson

7) Raiders (joey2arms)

8) Falcons (Kephas)

9) Bears (chewy wellington)

10) Eagles (Philly21)

11) Titans (RachAttack)

12) Texans (Domonate)

13) Jets (JawnJam)

14) Patriots (Amish Eagle Lion)

15) Packers (bdawk4ever)

16) Commanders (the dog did it)

17) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen)

18) Lions (DreadPirateRocco)

19) Buccaneers (Neil Dutton)

20) Seahawks (wardbell92)

21) Chargers (Brendanekstrom)

22) Ravens (Rollinpin)

23) Vikings (FierceDisc65)

24) Jaguars (dkays)

25) Giants (roberticus01)

26) Cowboys (EHyungNim)

27) Bills (EHyungNim)

28) Bengals (mainmanham)

29) Saints (RiverCityEagle)

30) Eagles (ablesser88)

31) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected in the 2023 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

Poll Who should the Lions draft at No. 6 overall? DE Tyree Wilson

DE Nolan Smith

DE Myles Murphy

CB Christian Gonzalez

CB Devon Witherspoon

RB Bijan Robinson vote view results 0% DE Tyree Wilson (0 votes)

0% DE Nolan Smith (0 votes)

0% DE Myles Murphy (0 votes)

100% CB Christian Gonzalez (1 vote)

0% CB Devon Witherspoon (0 votes)

0% RB Bijan Robinson (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

1) Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud

2) Texans: QB Bryce Young

3) Cardinals: EDGE Will Anderson

4) Colts: QB Anthony Richardson

5) Seahawks: DT Jalen Carter

6) Lions: