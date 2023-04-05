5 things to know about new Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow

The Philadelphia Eagles lost two starting linebackers with T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White leaving in free agency. In order to help offset these losses, the team signed Nicholas Morrow to a one-year contract.

Let’s get to know the new guy better by getting a Chicago Bears perspective on him. Here’s what Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. from Windy City Gridiron had to say about him through answers to my questions.

1 - How would you recap Morrow’s time with the Bears?

I wish I had more pizzaz to share, but it was a fairly boring one season in Chicago for Morrow. The Bears were an awful team, and the defense was especially bad, in particular, the front four was a mess. Morrow had no help from the defensive line, and he wasn’t able to flash much. He was a solid addition to Matt Eberflus’ defense, and his ability to play all three spots was a plus. While in Chicago he played both the Mike and the Will.

2 - How do Bears fans feel about the team not retaining him?

I’d imagine most fans don’t care that he wasn’t retained, but I thought there was a decent chance he’d come back. However, when Chicago decided to double dip at the position with Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, the writing was on the wall that he’d be gone.

3 - What are his strengths?

I mentioned his versatility earlier, and his speed was evident enough to where he was always around the ball. He led the Bears with a career-high 116 tackles, but that was likely more to the mediocre supporting cast he dealt with on the front seven. He played in all 17 games after missing the entire 2021 season with the Raiders. He was also the man tasked with wearing the green dot as the Bears’ play-caller for the entire season.

4 - What are his weaknesses?

I mean... we’re talking about a soon-to-be 28-year-old off-ball linebacker on his third team that is making the league minimum. He’s a fine football player that can also play some special teams. As far as specific weaknesses, it was hard to really pinpoint anything based on Chicago’s bottom-of-the-cellar defense.

5 - Anything to know about him off the field?

From what I could gather, he’s a good guy, a hard worker, and a solid pro. He’s sure to pop more based on better talent around him with the Eagles.

BLG’s take: Given the Eagles’ history of failed linebacker signings (White last year being the exception ... and he was paid more than all the others), it’s hard to merely assume Morrow will even make it through the entire season on the roster. That being said, he’s currently in line for a starting job. Morrow profiles as a one-year stop gap option. It’ll be interesting to see if it’s him or if it’s Nakobe Dean wearing the green dot and relaying the calls from defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

