Eagles News: Daniel Jeremiah draws Jalen Carter connection to Philadelphia

"The Eagles would be my educated guess on why Jalen Carter isn't taking meetings outside of the top ten" ~ @MoveTheSticks#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/mfjCnairvy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 4, 2023

Eagles draft: Could the Birds target Georgia’s Jalen Carter as a Javon Hargrave replacement? - Inquirer

Carter is arguably the best player in this draft at any position. He was a difference-maker for multiple years in college and figures to be a handful in the NFL pretty much right away because of his explosiveness off the ball and ability to power through interior linemen. He’s got long arms, heavy hands, and quick feet, a combination that give him a legitimate All-Pro ceiling. In the Eagles’ case, Carter would be an ideal fit alongside Davis not just because the two were teammates at Georgia, but because of Carter’s ability to wreak havoc as a three-technique or at the 4i-technique on the inside shoulder of the tackle. Davis allows the Eagles to prioritize athletes at the other defensive-tackle positions and Carter fits that bill considerably. The only reason Carter might not be one of the first two or three players selected is because of a now-settled legal situation and the lingering concerns surrounding it. Carter was arrested and charged with reckless driving and racing last month, revealing his involvement in a crash that led to the death of a Georgia football staff member and player last year. Carter left the NFL scouting combine after the news broke, but returned the next day. According to several media reports, Carter showed up to Georgia’s Pro Day a month later out of shape and unable to finish drills.

NFL mock draft 2023: What sources say about Stroud, Hooker, Richardson and more - The Athletic

The Coaching Intel: “[Jalen Carter] is unblockable when he wants to be. He is unbelievably explosive. I think he’s probably similar to Ndamukong Suh when he was in college. He wasn’t as productive, but Nebraska also didn’t have the D-line rotation Georgia had. I think he has first-pick-of-the-draft talent.” “Holy s—! (He) jumps off the tape. He is so big but so quick-twitch. He has an uncanny ability to redirect and (he has) really good balance.” “You could play him all over the line. Someone that gigantic should not be able to move like that.” “He was the guy that you always noticed on crossover film. People that big should not be that athletic. Twitchy. Violent. Strong. He was the best player (on that 2021 defense). He’s on a different level. All those guys are really, really talented — and then there’s him.”

Jalen Carter has a few private workouts set, in his hometown - PFT

Private workouts can become critical for Carter, given that he struggled to complete his Pro Day workout. Rarely, if ever, does much reliable information ever emerge from private workouts. As previously explained, it’s a calculated risk for Carter to restrict the teams with which he’ll meet or for which he’ll work out. He has red flags. Refusing to visit or workout with teams could make things worse. But if he has reason to believe he’ll be taken in the top 10, why go through session after session with question after question about topics he’d rather not discuss? If he truly doesn’t want to meet with teams that he believes aren’t in realistic position to get him, it could only make things worse. It surely won’t make things better.

Barrett’s Breakdowns: DT Jalen Carter - NBCSP

Barrett Brooks takes a look at the film on Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter as the NFL Draft approaches.

Understanding the DL - Iggles Blitz

In the Jim Schwartz days, you knew the Eagles were looking for quick, athletic DL who could fly up the field. It was black and white. Life was so easy back then… In the new scheme, things aren’t as clear. Are the Eagles running a 4-3 Under, 3-4, 5-1 or 5-2? The answer is yes. They are doing a bit of everything. That means they can use a variety of players and skill sets. The biggest key to this is that the Eagles want to play with a light box. That means keeping both safeties deep. In order to do that, they need DL who can cover multiple gaps and who play the run well. Run defense is a numbers game. If you have 8 gaps and 7 defenders, one gap will be open. If you have players who can control 1.5 or 2 gaps (depending on the design of the front), you can cover all the gaps and keep your safeties back. This draft will give us an idea of what Desai is thinking. How important is having another DT who can 2-gap? Will they spend a premium pick on an edge rusher with Reddick and Sweat already in place? All we can do for now is guess, but don’t be shocked if run defense is more important than you might have thought.

2023 NFL draft needs: How all 32 rosters can improve - ESPN+

Top needs: S, DT, RB, DE, OT. For the No. 10 overall selection, a true best player available approach should let Philadelphia add a premium player. Beyond that, the losses of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps need to be addressed, so expect safety to be an early focus. This draft isn’t loaded at the position, but there are NFL starters available. The Eagles draft ahead very well but could also look to fill in the gap at defensive tackle left by Javon Hargrave departing in free agency, even with Jordan Davis waiting in the wings. Early-round depth picks who can develop into starters at defensive end, running back and right tackle are important in this draft class.

5 things to know about new Eagles safety Terrell Edmunds - BGN

1 - How would you recap Edmunds’ time with the Steelers? Terrell Edmunds can be summed up in one word during his time with the Steelers - dependable. Edmunds was a player who was thrust into the starting role as a rookie when Morgan Burnett couldn’t stay healthy. All Edmunds did in the years following was remain healthy, and became a very dependable defender in the back end of the defensive secondary. However, while he was ridiculously dependable, he is not flashy. He doesn’t do any one thing at an elite level. Doesn’t have elite athleticism, not elite ball skills, and not even an elite tackler. Hence the word: dependable.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.106: The non-NFC East episode - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton zoom out and discuss anything and everything that’s happening in the league, ideal road trip destinations for each team in the division and more.

Revisiting the 2012 NFL Draft - Over The Cap

[BLG Note: The Eagles drafted two of the top nine earners from the 2012 NFL Draft.]

Panthers sign linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill - Carolina Panthers

The Panthers added some more depth on defense and a top-end special teams player Tuesday, signing veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. The 28-year-old Grugier-Hill has experience as a starter with the Eagles and Texans and has 37 career starts in 98 appearances.

Big Blue View rules for draft success, 2023 edition - Big Blue View

The consensus top four wide receivers in this draft could be off the board by 25. Ditto with the top four cornerbacks. If the Giants want one of those players, they do have 10 picks in this draft and could use some of them to move up. I am not recommending that, though. None of those wide receivers is expected to become Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson, the kind of No. 1 receiver that would justify a move up. There is no Sauce Gardner among the cornerbacks. Depending on how the draft falls, the move that has potential appeal for me is to move down from 25 to somewhere between 27 and 31, maintaining a first-round pick and the fifth-year option that goes with it, and adding more draft resources. Especially if that haul includes at least one 2024 pick. Where I would advocate moving up and using some of those additional draft resources to target players, is on Day 2. Schoen manipulated the board on Day 2 a year ago to land Wan’Dale Robinson — albeit by moving down. Moving around the board is what I did in a recent mock draft. Seven of the Giants’ 10 picks are on Day 3, with three of them being seventh-rounders. They are set up to use some of those resources to go and get players they want on Day 2.

With Commanders ownership news expected before the draft, confidence, expectations and excitement on the rise among fans - Hogs Haven

Josh Harris is deeply involved in sports ownership, with the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils, a minority stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers, and strong ties to Premier League all featuring in his portfoio. Clearly, he would not be the type of day-to-day presence as an owner that Dan Snyder was.

Gauging whether the Cowboys should be interested in a Cedrick Wilson trade - Blogging The Boys

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly looking to trade WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. for salary cap relief. Given their need at the position, could the Dallas Cowboys be interested in reuniting with their former receiver? Wilson spent four years in Dallas after being a sixth-round pick in 2018. He emerged as a key rotation player in 2021, amassing 602 yards and six touchdowns on 45 catches despite only starting in four games. He also served as a backup option for kickoff and punt returns. After the expiration of his rookie contract last year, Wilson got a three-year, $22.8 million deal to join the Dolphins. But for whatever reason, he didn’t find the same chemistry with the quarterbacks or offensive system there that he enjoyed in Dallas. Despite being active in 15 games, Wilson only got 18 targets all year. Now counting $8 million against Miami’s salary cap, Wilson is rumored to be on the trade block. The Dolphins could save $6-$7 million of that if they trade him this offseason and the next team would pick up his $7 million base salary for at least 2023.

QB-only NFL mock draft includes 4 in the top 5 and Stetson Bennett to the Cowboys - SB Nation

Fifth round. 169. Dallas Cowboys, Stetson Bennett, Georgia. Jerry Jones shakes it up a bit by taking Georgia’s spunky, two-time National Champion quarterback to develop under Dak Prescott.

