5 things to know about new Eagles safety Terrell Edmunds

The Philadelphia Eagles lost two starting safeties with C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps leaving in free agency. In order to help offset these losses, the team signed Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract.

Let’s get to know Edmunds better by getting a Pittsburgh Steelers perspective on him. Here’s what Jeff Hartman of Behind The Steel Curtain had to say about him through answers to my questions.

1 - How would you recap Edmunds’ time with the Steelers?

Terrell Edmunds can be summed up in one word during his time with the Steelers - dependable.

Edmunds was a player who was thrust into the starting role as a rookie when Morgan Burnett couldn’t stay healthy. All Edmunds did in the years following was remain healthy, and became a very dependable defender in the back end of the defensive secondary.

However, while he was ridiculously dependable, he is not flashy. He doesn’t do any one thing at an elite level. Doesn’t have elite athleticism, not elite ball skills, and not even an elite tackler.

Hence the word: dependable.

2 - How do Steelers fans feel about the team not retaining him?

Steelers fans were sad to see him go based on the fact they could use him in the defense in 2023. With Minkah Fitzpatrick roaming in the back end and signing Damontae Kazee (who is NOT a box safety), the Steelers defense could use Edmunds ability to cover tight ends and play the line of scrimmage.

However, there was a section of the fan base who always though Edmunds was a bust of a first round pick, but most fans who have a level-head realized he was over drafted that year. If he were taken in the 2nd or 3rd Rounds (when everyone expected him to be picked), he would be a fan favorite.

3 - What are his strengths?

Outside of dependability, his overall strength is his play around the line of scrimmage. If you are asking Terrell Edmunds to play center field for your defense, you are in trouble. If you are asking Edmunds to be a ball hawk, temper your expectations.

However, ask him to play the run, cover the flats, match up in man coverage on RBs and TEs, and he can excel. A solid tackler, but nothing flashy in any aspect of his game.

4 - What are his weaknesses?

If the Eagles deploy Edmunds in a similar role to the one he was in while in Pittsburgh, he’ll be just fine.

His weaknesses are what I’ve already talked about at length here...he doesn’t do anything extremely well. Not the crazy athlete of some, doesn’t take the ball away, and isn’t dynamic.

But that’s just who he is, many just viewed those aspects as a weakness.

5 - Anything to know about him off the field?

Edmunds is a great guy off the field. He never got into any type of trouble during his time in Pittsburgh, and the only thing he did off the field of note was have a pseudo rap career on the side. He’s a team-first guy who loves football. A good get for the Eagles if utilized correctly.

BLG’s take: Edmunds seems like an Epps replacement in terms of being a solid but unspectacular starter. According to Pro Football Focus snap counts, the plurality of Edmunds’ snap counts each season have come as a box defender. But he’s also played a good deal in the slot and as a free safety. So, there’s some versatility here. It’s possible that Edmunds will merely prove to be a one-year stop-gap at the safety position. But there’s a path to the 26-year-old becoming a multi-season starter in Philly if he plays well.

