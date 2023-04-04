Eagles News: The case against Philadelphia drafting Bijan Robinson

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The Eagles can’t afford to splurge on Texas superstar Bijan Robinson — or any running back - Inquirer

Here’s why it’s wrong. The 10th pick in the draft is a place where a team has the potential to add a player who is the cornerstone of a Super Bowl team. But a running back is almost never the cornerstone of such a team. In fact, the last time a team won a title with a running back they drafted in the Top 25 was 2009, when the Saints did it with Reggie Bush. The Rams went to a Super Bowl with Todd Gurley (No. 10 overall), the Broncos with Knowshon Moreno (No. 12) and the Steelers with Rashard Mendenhall (No. 23). But even those players were well short of what you’d call a cornerstone.Longevity is the first issue with a running back. Gurley, Moreno and Mendenhall were all out of the league after six seasons, five of them with the team that drafted them. Bush lasted 11 seasons, but only five with the Saints. Think about that. Lane Johnson is about to enter his 11th season with the Eagles since they drafted him at No. 4 overall in 2013. Fletcher Cox has given them 11 seasons since they picked him at No. 12 in 2012. Brandon Graham is about to return for his 14th season with the team since they selected him at No. 13 overall in 2010. That’s the sort of return on investment a team should be looking for with a top-10 or even top-15 pick.

Mailbag: Might the Eagles make an A.J. Brown-like trade with one of their first-round picks? - PhillyVoice

Question from @WalkWithLyle: If the Eagles did the unthinkable and drafted Bijan Robinson at 10, how bad of a pick would you say it is? ... Back in 2016, after the Eagles traded up from 13 to 8 — but before they traded up from 8 to 2 — Ezekiel Elliott was thought of as a potential Philly target. At the time, I laid out why selecting him at 8 would be a bad use of resources. In my opinion, Robinson is not as good a prospect as Elliott was in 2016. Seven years and a bunch of horrific second contracts for running backs later, there’s even more reason not to take a running back with a high first-round pick. It would be a pretty awful use of resources, and there’s almost no way hell the Eagles will take Robinson at 10.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Kentavius Street has some upside as a pass rusher - BGN

Street is another cheap low risk-signing who should play some meaningful snaps this year. Street is not good enough to be a starter and should not be playing on 1st down very often, but he is a useful interior pass rusher to have and will get snaps as he will likely be the Eagles’ 4th defensive tackle behind Jordan Davis, Fletcher Cox, and Milton Williams. The Eagles love athletic defensive linemen and I think Street does have some upside as a pass rusher.

Agent: Jalen Carter to visit only teams with top-10 pick - ESPN

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is declining visits with any teams selecting outside the top 10 in this month’s NFL draft, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Carter is scheduled to visit the Chicago Bears, who will pick ninth, on Monday. It will be his second visit after previously visiting the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the No. 10 pick. “I’m confident Jalen will go in the top 10,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “He’s a good person, a family man, loves football and is a generational talent.”

Steelers, Rams Set Offensive Line Continuity Records - Football Outsiders

The Philadelphia Eagles, like the Bengals and Panthers, used only six starting linemen in 2022. Left guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce, and right guard Isaac Seumalo each started every game on the interior. The only backup who started: Jack Driscoll, who made one relief appearance at left tackle for Jordan Mailata and two at right for Lane Johnson.

Spadaro: Another example of why the Eagles are a premier destination - PE.com

I guess this is an admission of sorts (not that you are unaware of this, but just saying): I’ve been here for a long, long time, dating back to my Eagles Digest days that started in 1989, and through many of those early years players had an, um, unflattering view of the organization. There was an exodus when free agency in the NFL started (it was called Plan B free agency back then) and the general perception of playing for the Philadelphia Eagles was just not a positive one. That all changed when Jeffrey Lurie purchased the team in 1994 and had the first full season under his stewardship a year later. There is absolutely no question in my mind that, had Lurie owned the team a couple of years earlier, he would have done everything possible to keep superstar defensive end Reggie White on the team. Instead, then-Owner Norman Braman was fine with White leaving the Eagles and signing with the Green Bay Packers, a disaster for this football team all the way around. Without question, the Eagles are now a premier organization and the wins and losses reflect that. The Eagles have been an enormously successful franchise since Lurie took over and that continues with a bright and prosperous and hopeful present and future for the team, as Lurie discussed last week at the NFL Annual Meeting.

Why C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing was good for both Lions, Eagles - Pride Of Detroit

The C.J. Gardner-Johnson free agent signing was almost as much of a surprise to Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes as it was to fans of his team. At last week’s owners meetings, Holmes explained that they figured Gardner-Johnson was going to be way out of their price range. But as the opening week of free agency went on and the free agent defensive back remained unsigned, Holmes decided to test the waters. Just a few days later, he had locked in the one-year, $6.5 million deal with Gardner-Johnson and let the entire, sleepy-eyed Holmes household know about it. So how did the Lions get away with signing Gardner-Johnson to such an affordable deal? Why did the Philadelphia Eagles let him walk? Are there truly any serious character concerns with him? And how will Gardner-Johnson be best used in Detroit? We chatted with Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation to find out the answers to these questions.

Why the Dallas Cowboys should not consider bringing back running back Ezekiel Elliott - Blogging The Boys

It would be best for the organization to officially close the chapter of the Ezekiel Elliott era and enjoy it for what it was. Move on from Elliott and truly allow Pollard to have the bulk of the touches every game of the season. Continuing to publicly tease a potential reunion is not a good look for the organization, and they should be content with their decision and stick with it.

New York Giants hosting free-agent linebacker Deion Jones - Big Blue View

The New York Giants might not be done adding pieces in free agent, with Ian Rapoport reporting that the Giants are hosting former Atlanta Falcons star linebacker Deion Jones on a free-agent visit Monday. Jones, 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, was a second-round pick (No. 52 overall) by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl in his second season and spent six-plus years with the Falcons before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the 2022 season. Jones, 28, began the 2022 season on IR after offseason shoulder surgery. After the trade, he played in 11 games for Cleveland with 44 tackles an 2.5 sacks. Jones had more than 100 tackles in five of his six seasons with the Falcons.

Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker scheduled to visit Commanders on a top-30 visit - Hogs Haven

According to ESPN’s John Keim, Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker is scheduled to make a top-30 visit to Washington.

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo is a 2-time champion with an NFL skillset, so what’s the hangup? - SB Nation

A two-time national champion with the Georgia Bulldogs, Kelee Ringo is among the most battle-tested cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft. It was Ringo who clinched the Bulldogs’ first title with a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown against Bryce Young and Alabama. That play vaulted Ringo into the national spotlight, and he earned 2022 All-SEC Second Team honors as a full-time starter in his redshirt sophomore season. Ringo is also an athletic outlier at the position with a rare combination of size and speed that NFL teams will covet, but he’s still technically raw which makes it difficult to project where exactly he could go.

Monday Football Monday #131: Questions that remain at this point in free agency - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Jeremy Reisman, Pete Sweeney and Raichele Privette list the top NFL questions they still have at this point of the off season.

