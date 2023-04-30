2024 NFL Draft: Who might the Eagles select next year?

The 2023 NFL Draft went extremely well for the Philadelphia Eagles based on, well, just about everyone’s account but the NFL is a “what have you done for me lately” league and I’m not here to talk about the past. Let’s look ahead to next year at this time and see if we can pick a few players for Eagles fans to keep an eye on during the 2024 college football season.

Using the Super Bowl odds for next season, it is safe to assume that most oddsmakers have the Eagles as one of the two or three best teams in the NFL. So let’s limit the scope to players who might end up at the end of the first round/beginning of the second round here.

Not that the Birds will be looking to draft a quarterback in the first round, but we will not be discussing top of the board type players like USC signal caller Caleb Williams, Texas QB Quinn Ewers, or UNC QB Drake Maye here. No OSU wideouts Marvin Harrison Jr. or Emeka Egbuka (sorry Alexis) either. We’re going to try and be as reasonable as possible...for a post previewing the 2024 draft one day after the 2023 draft.

While you never know who the Eagles will/won’t resign in free agency next offseason, a few areas of need look likely based on potential free agents:

cornerback

defensive end/edge rusher

running back

safety

wide receiver

Things will change greatly over the next 363ish days, but it’s never too early to start worrying about the future! Currently, Philadelphia is projected to have 10 picks in the 2024 draft, including their own first and second round picks as well as the New Orleans Saints second round pick. Here are three players from each position group (with their 2023 year listed) above they could use! Don’t worry, there are two Georgia players listed.

Cornerback

Nate Wiggins, Clemson Tigers, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, junior; 15 career pass breakups, 98-yard pick six and blocked field goal in 2022 ACC Title Game

Kamari Lassiter, Georgia Bulldogs, 6-foot-0, 180 pounds, junior; 49 career tackles, one INT, seven passes defended

Kalen King, Penn State Nittany Lions, 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, junior; led the Big Ten (and was third nationally) in passes defended (21) and pass breakups (18) last year

Defensive End/Edge

Bralen Trice, Washington Huskies, 6-foot-4, 267 pounds, junior; 11 career sacks (nine last year) and 17 tackles for loss (12 last year)

Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, Penn State Nittany Lions, 6-foot-3, 253 pounds, junior; 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss last season

Jack Sawyer, Ohio State Buckeyes, 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, junior; 7.5 career sacks

Running Back

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin Badgers, 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, junior; 416 carries, 2,510 yards (6.1 ypc), 23 touchdowns in two year career

Donovan Edwards, Michigan Wolverines, 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, junior; 140 carries, 991 yards (7.1 ypc), seven touchdowns last season

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas Razorbacks, 6-foot-2, 237 pounds, junior; 222 carries, 1,443 yards (6.5 ypc), 10 touchdowns; 28 catches, 271 yards (9.7 ypc), two touchdowns last year

Safety

Javon Bullard, Georgia Bulldogs, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, junior; 46 tackles (seven TFL), 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, five passes defended, one fumble recovery last year; both picks came in the national title game against TCU where he was named Defensive MVP

Malachi Moore, Alabama Crimson Tide, 6-foot-0, 198 pounds, senior; 92 tackles (7.5 TFL), 1.5 sacks, four interceptions, 16 passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery over three year career

James Williams, Miami Hurricanes, 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, junior; 58 tackles (one TFL), seven passes defended, one interception last season

Wide Receiver

Rome Odunze, Washington Huskies, 6-foot-3, 211 pounds, junior; 75 catches, 1,145 yards (15.3 ypc), seven touchdowns last year

Malik Nabers, LSU Tigers, 6-foot-0, 199 pounds, junior; 72 catches, 1,017 yards (14.1 ypc), three touchdowns last year

Mario Williams, USC Trojans, 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, junior; 40 catches, 631 yards (15.8 ypc), five touchdowns last year

So there you have it! A way-too-early look at the players the Eagles might be interested in for the 2024 NFL Draft. We will, obviously, have plenty of coverage on these players, and many more, as the next draft cycle starts heating up in the fall. You know...once actual games are being played.