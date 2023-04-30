Eagles News: Philadelphia made 2 of the best 7 value picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Philadelphia & Tennessee each end up with two of my best value picks. pic.twitter.com/JpKUMrK9Jq — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 29, 2023

2023 NFL Draft Results: Eagles welcome 7 new rookies (and D’Andre Swift) to Philadelphia - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2023 NFL Draft with six picks. They ended up with seven new rookies ... and D’Andre Swift! Here’s an overview of this year’s draft class. It’s an exciting one.

Above the Nest with Raichele #81: Howie Roseman is a wizard, Day 3 Recap - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette runs through all of the Eagles Day 3 picks as well as the trade for Lions RB D’Andre Swift.

Analyzing the Eagles’ reported 2023 undrafted free agent class - PhillyVoice

Haselwood played three seasons at Oklahoma (including one as a freshman in 2019 with Jalen Hurts) before transferring to Arkansas in 2022. He had his best season there, catching 59 passes for 702 yards and 3 TDs, mostly operating out of the slot. He could be another candidate for that Pascal-like role.

Busy Day 3 - Iggles Blitz

I focus on accuracy and decision-making with QBs. McKee was above-average in both areas. He was willing to throw to covered receivers and tight spaces, but he didn’t do it recklessly. He was able to put the ball where it needed to be. He puts good touch on passes down the sideline, just like Hurts does. I like his toughness. Watch the Washington game and you’ll see him take a beating. He also made several impressive throws. He has pretty good pocket presence. There is nothing special about McKee. I don’t see him as a future starter. He will have to adjust to the speed of the NFL game. There are times when he’s not going fast enough. It will help for him to have better blocking and weapons. I do agree with taking a QB late. If you hit on those guys, they have tremendous value. Just look at Brock Purdy. McKee will battle Ian Book for the third QB spot.

NFL Draft 2023 winners and losers: Eagles, Seahawks get stronger; Cowboys underwhelm - The Athletic

Winners: Philadelphia Eagles. GM Howie Roseman appears to have delivered once again, raking in one quality pick after another. Roseman devoted much of his team’s draft resources to retooling a defense that lost a number of key contributors in free agency. Georgia teammates Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith should help fortify an already formidable defensive front while another Bulldog (Kelee Ringo) and Illinois product Sydney Brown should help shore up a revamped secondary. And to top it off, he swung a trade for D’Andre Swift at a low cost to help improve the depth of the rushing attack.

Detroit Lions trade D’Andre Swift to Eagles - Pride Of Detroit

After selecting Gibbs, Lions general manager Brad Holmes was asked if the future of Swift—who has a similar skillset to Gibbs—was in jeopardy. Holmes didn’t exactly dismiss the notion. “I mean D’Andre is still on our roster,” Holmes said. “He’s still a part of our team, he’s still under contract with us. He’s a dynamic football player. So, it hasn’t really changed the math there yet, but it is early. So it didn’t really change we just kind of put Jahmyr in his own separate box and just got really excited about the player, didn’t really have any bearing of D’Andre.” Swift was drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 2020 draft. In three seasons in Detroit, he struggled to stay healthy, but still managed to play in 40 games, rushing for 1,680 yards and hauling in an additional 1,198 receiving yards.

Getting Drafty: Kelee Ringo - Dawg Sports

The NFL right now features several wide receivers who present nearly impossible physical mismatches for the everyday corner (to the extent there’s anything “everyday” about the elite athletes who populate NFL rosters). Ringo is the rare corner with the size and speed to run and trade paint with those players. So what’s the catch? Well, you’re Bulldog fans. You already know. Ringo makes brilliant plays. But he’s not a robot. He can get turned around in coverage at times. He is sometimes a step slow out of breaks and as a result is susceptible to well-timed throws. That could be a problem in the League. When Keely Ringo is on, he is as good a lock down cornerback as any in this year’s draft. But he is also going to give up some big plays. That’s his game. The team that drafted him is going to have to be comfortable with that.

Philadelphia Eagles draft Texas DT Moro Ojomo in 7th round - Burnt Orange Nation

In 2022, Ojomo logged 32 total tackles (5.5 TFLs) and notched three sacks on the way to being named 2nd Team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press and also being named honorable mention All Big 12 by the league’s coaches. I think Philadelphia is a great landing spot for Ojomo, and he will have an opportunity to be around a very talented position group that will provide him the chance to learn and elevate his game moving forward.

Top undrafted rookie free agents following the 2023 NFL Draft - NFL.com

UDFA WR12) Joseph Ngata, Clemson: Eagles (Tom Pelissero)

Final 2023 NFL Draft Grades: Mel Kiper says ‘Dallas did well’ - Blogging The Boys

The grades for the Cowboys draft have been a mixed bag over the last three days. The crew at the Dallas Morning News is a good example of that. Gehlken’s “In-McClay-I-Trust” summary echoes a thought many Cowboys fans share: “Some deference is shown here toward the Cowboys’ evaluators and their track record. If the front office and coaching staff, including the likes of Will McClay and Dan Quinn, are overjoyed with the eight-player haul, it seems unwise to cast a stone with one hand while, in the other, carrying far less information on the players than them. McClay and Co. have earned public trust and deserve the benefit of the doubt.” [BLG Note: Well, if the Cowboys feel they drafted well, they must have. Who are we to question them.]

Ranking the 2023 Draft Day NFL Trades, Rounds 1-3 - Over The Cap

The second worst team was the Giants giving up the equivalent of the 46th pick to draft positions of need at CB and WR for the team. Making one of those trades was probably ok, but both is much more dangerous. The trade in the 1st round was probably too aggressive. No other teams had a net loss worse than the 102nd pick in the draft.

‘Things I think’ after the 2023 NFL Draft: Joe Schoen’s aggression, closing the talent gap, more - Big Blue View

Schoen said at the beginning of the offseason that there was a talent gap between the Giants and the league’s best teams, such as the Philadelphia Eagles. Did the Giants’ offseason close that gap? I would say yes. Not entirely, of course. That will take more than one offseason. Progress, though, was made. Offense: The Giants are faster and deeper at wide receiver than in 2022. They are better at tight end with Darren Waller, who gives them a No. 1 receiver if healthy. They added a much-needed piece to the interior of their offensive line, perhaps solving the Rubik’s Cube that has been their center position in recent years. Defense: The Giants are deeper along the defensive line, a major flaw in 2022. They should be much-improved at cornerback with the selection of Banks, second-year growth from Cor’Dale Flott and the potential return to health (finally) of Aaron Robinson. They are faster and better at linebacker with Bobby Okereke and the potential return to health of Darrian Beavers. Does any of this mean the Giants will win more than nine games in 2023? No. There are never any guarantees. Still, the 2023 roster should be more talented than last season’s

The Washington Commanders 2023 draft class is complete! - Hogs Haven

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially over and Washington has added 8 new players to their roster. The Commanders entered the draft with 8 picks, but committed to added more picks in a draft they felt was strong in the middle rounds. They went in missing their 3rd round pick(Carson Wentz trade), but they also gained compensatory picks for losing Brandon Scherff(3rd) and Tim Settle(6th) in free agency. The draft kicked off for Washington with the #16 overall pick, and they went with Mississippi State Emmanuel Forbes over CB Christian Gonzalez. The top offensive tackles were off the board, and the Commanders were expected to go CB early in the draft. Forbes was high on their board, and someone they targeted for his ballhawking abilities. He will join the competition for starting outside corner with Kendall Fuller who is entering the final year of his contract, and Benjamin St-Juste who has dealt with injuries in both of his seasons here.

