Surprise! Eagles fans are overwhelmingly happy with the Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith draft picks

At this point, it feels like the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft was months ago, but it’s been just a few days since the Philadelphia Eagles took former, and now-current, teammates Jalen Carter at No. 9 and Nolan Smith at No. 30.

Both picks were mostly heralded among analysts, with the Smith pick seen as a huge win for the Eagles, who opted not to trade out of that second-to-last spot in order to get their guy. While the Smith pick was a no-brainer, there were some off-field concerns surrounding Carter throughout the spring, which makes his pick a little less undisputed. Still, he was a Top 3 talent who fell down to No. 9, and Howie Roseman spoke confidently about the resources and support they have in place to allow Carter to thrive in Philly.

Turns out most Eagles fans are all-in on both Carter and Smith — save for 1 percent of those who somehow graded the Carter pick as an “F”. (Even if you’re worried about the off-field stuff, an “F” seems a bit extreme.)