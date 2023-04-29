Undrafted Free Agent Signings Tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books! Now it is time for undrafted rookie free agency. All of the draft-eligible players who were not picked are now free to sign with any team.

The Philadelphia Eagles did a great job with their actual selections. Now we’ll see if Howie Roseman and his staff can add even more talent to the roster.

Feel free to use this post as an open thread for the next few hours as there will be some reports surfacing regarding the Eagles‘ 2023 undrafted free agent signings. We’ll use this post to track all of UDFA news and rumors. Check back often for updates.

Please note that all of these reports are not necessarily official. Things can change and sometimes rookie minicamp tryouts get reported as UDFA signings. Still, this tracker should give us a good idea of which long-shot players the Eagles will end up adding to their roster prior to the news being eventually confirmed by the team.

We’ll have UDFA scouting reports posted here on Bleeding Green Nation in the near future. Eagles futures available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Players who reportedly signed with the Eagles

Louisville OT Trevor Reid

Clemson WR Joseph Ngata

Kansas State P/K Ty Zentner

CB Eli Ricks

Quick thoughts

Ricks is the No. 124 prospect from the top 200 Pro Football Focus prospect. Their write-up on him: “Ricks missed a large portion of 2022 after transferring from LSU to Alabama, but when he locked receivers down when he was on the field. He yielded all of six catches on 19 targets for 77 yards with five pass breakups on the year.”

The Eagles added a punter! Finally, long overdue competition for Arryn Siposs. Zentner also handled field goals and kickoffs in college. He averaged 44.5 yards as a senior. More analysis from punt experts:

IF the eagles have indeed signed Ty Zentner, the fit is terrific.



We had him as the eagles best fit a few weeks ago. Here’s what we had to say: pic.twitter.com/h0rG6ZIxNB — Puntalytics (@ThePuntRunts) April 29, 2023

Reid boasts an elite athletic profile:

Trevor Reid is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.61 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 51 out of 1294 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/P5r1UB6CjG pic.twitter.com/kxyhVBEPRH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 20, 2023

Eagles rookie minicamp invites

Benedectine OT Chim Okorafor

Sources

The #Eagles are expected to sign former Alabama and LSU cornerback Eli Ricks as an undrafted free agent, a source tells @on3sports — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 29, 2023

Ravens to Eagles!

Chim Okorafor is headed to the Eagles Rookie Mini Camp next weekend! pic.twitter.com/8BcsgUJA2K — Benedictine Football (@RavenFootballBC) April 29, 2023

Former Clemson WR Joseph Ngata is signing with the #Eagles, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023