Undrafted Free Agent Signings Tracker

Tracking rumors and news related to UDFA rookies.

Super Bowl LVII - Philadelphia Eagles Practice Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books! Now it is time for undrafted rookie free agency. All of the draft-eligible players who were not picked are now free to sign with any team.

The Philadelphia Eagles did a great job with their actual selections. Now we’ll see if Howie Roseman and his staff can add even more talent to the roster.

Feel free to use this post as an open thread for the next few hours as there will be some reports surfacing regarding the Eagles‘ 2023 undrafted free agent signings. We’ll use this post to track all of UDFA news and rumors. Check back often for updates.

Please note that all of these reports are not necessarily official. Things can change and sometimes rookie minicamp tryouts get reported as UDFA signings. Still, this tracker should give us a good idea of which long-shot players the Eagles will end up adding to their roster prior to the news being eventually confirmed by the team.

We'll have UDFA scouting reports posted here on Bleeding Green Nation in the near future.

Players who reportedly signed with the Eagles

Louisville OT Trevor Reid

Clemson WR Joseph Ngata

Kansas State P/K Ty Zentner

CB Eli Ricks

Quick thoughts

  • Ricks is the No. 124 prospect from the top 200 Pro Football Focus prospect. Their write-up on him: “Ricks missed a large portion of 2022 after transferring from LSU to Alabama, but when he locked receivers down when he was on the field. He yielded all of six catches on 19 targets for 77 yards with five pass breakups on the year.”
  • The Eagles added a punter! Finally, long overdue competition for Arryn Siposs. Zentner also handled field goals and kickoffs in college. He averaged 44.5 yards as a senior. More analysis from punt experts:
  • Reid boasts an elite athletic profile:

Eagles rookie minicamp invites

Benedectine OT Chim Okorafor

Sources

