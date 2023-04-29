2023 NFL Draft Results: Eagles welcome 7 new rookies (and D’Andre Swift) to Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2023 NFL Draft with six picks. They ended up with seven new rookies ... and D’Andre Swift! Here’s an overview of this year’s draft class. It’s an exciting one.

RECAP

1 (9) - DT Jalen Carter

1 (30) - DE Nolan Smith

3 (65) - OL Tyler Steen

3 (66) - S Sydney Brown

4 (105) - CB Kelee Ringo

6 (188) - QB Tanner McKee

7 (249) - DT Moro Ojomo

JALEN CARTER

Arguably the most talented prospect in this year’s class. If off-field concerns don’t prove to be an issue in the NFL, the Eagles added a disruptive difference-maker on the defensive interior. Adding Carter, who could start next to Fletcher Cox, helps to offset the loss of Javon Hargrave. Reuniting him with Jordan Davis at the NFL level has the potential to be very beneficial for the Birds.

NFL DRAFT RESULTS: EAGLES TRADE UP TO PICK JALEN CARTER AT NO. 9!

Jalen Carter drafted by the Eagles! Reactions to the pick at No. 9

Micah Parsons reacts to Eagles drafting Jalen Carter: “I’m just sick to my stomach right now”

Jalen Carter had “high hopes for Philly” heading into the NFL Draft

NFL Draft Grades: “[The Eagles] can’t keep getting away with this”

NOLAN SMITH

Would’ve been a good pick at No. 10 ... and yet he somehow fell to No. 30. The Eagles got a player who checks off boxes when it comes to leadership, energy, athleticism, and swagger. The idea that he’s undersized might be overstated when considering the modern success of relatively smaller pass rushers (see: Haason Reddick, Micah Parsons, etc.) Smith figures to be a rotational contributor in Year 1 with his role expanding in future seasons.

NFL Draft Results: Eagles unexpectedly land Nolan Smith at No. 30

Eagles draft Nolan Smith at No. 30 and people are excited!

Howie Roseman said the Eagles ‘didn’t want to get too cute’ with the No. 30 pick so they took Nolan Smith

Nolan Smith on playing for the Eagles: ‘I’m here with three of my best friends’

Nakobe Dean was at Nolan Smith’s draft party when the Eagles made the No. 30 pick

TYLER STEEN

Big, athletic, versatile offensive lineman who could benefit from refinement. Fortunately for him, Steen has a full ride to Jeff Stoutland University. There’s potential for Steen to compete with Cam Jurgens for the starting job at right guard in 2023. If Steen loses, he’ll be a backup who has the potential to start in the future.

NFL Draft Results: Eagles pick Tyler Steen at No. 65

Eagles draft reaction: Tyler Steen can be molded by Jeff Stoutland

Nick Siranni signals open competition at right guard after Tyler Steen pick

SYDNEY BROWN

Athletic, physical safety who might be best suited to play in the box. Brown will compete with the likes of Terrell Edmunds, Reed Blankenship, Justin Evans, and K’Von Wallace for a starting job on the back end in Year 1. Brown will also be expected to contribute on special teams.

NFL Draft Results: Eagles pick Sydney Brown at No. 66

The Eagles added a physical, athletic safety and people are fired up about it

Sydney Brown will thrive in the Eagles’ defense

Sydney Brown draws comparison to Talanoa Hufanga

KELEE RINGO

Tall, fast cornerback who only turns 21 in late June. Ringo arguably held more value to the Eagles than other teams since they don’t need him to play right away. The Georgia rookie will serve as depth behind starters James Bradberry and Darius Slay. Can Ringo earn a role as the top backup corner over the likes of Zech McPhearson and Greedy Williams? We’ll see.

NFL Draft Results: Eagles trade up and pick Kelee Ringo at No. 105!

Kelee Ringo at No. 105 is ‘tremendous value’ for the Eagles

The Eagles are rebuilding the historically good 2021 Georgia Bulldogs defense

Howie Roseman explains D’Andre Swift trade and Eagles drafting Kelee Ringo

QB TANNER MCKEE

You might not love it but The QB Factory is gonna QB Factory. McKee will compete with Ian Book to be the QB3 in 2023. If he plays well enough, he could the take over for Marcus Mariota as Jalen Hurts’ backup in 2024.

NFL Draft Results: Eagles pick Tanner McKee at No. 188

Tanner McKee needs development but is worth the Eagles sixth round pick

DT Moro Ojomo

Good value pick so late in the draft. Undersized interior defender with long arms and big hands. Has the chance to be a member of the Eagles’ defensive line rotation.

NFL Draft Results: Eagles pick Moro Ojomo at No. 249

TRADE CONSIDERATIONS

Very shortly before the 2023 NFL Draft even began, the Eagles and Arizona Cardinals agreed to a tampering trade settlement regarding Jonathan Gannon . The Eagles traded No. 95 and a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for No. 66 this year.

. The Eagles traded No. 95 and a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for No. 66 this year. The Eagles traded No. 10 and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears to draft Jalen Carter at No. 9.

The Eagles traded No. 62 in exchange for No. 65, No. 188, and No. 230.

The Eagles traded a 2024 third-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for No. 105 this year to draft Kelee Ringo.

The Eagles traded a 2025 fourth-round pick and No. 219 to the Detroit Lions in exchange for D’Andre Swift and No. 249. Swift is a fun (though potentially flawed) addition to the Eagles’ backfield.

De’Andre Swift trade: Eagles acquire Lions running back in exchange for draft picks

D’Andre Swift trade leads to high praise for Howie Roseman

The Eagles traded No. 230 and No. 248 in exchange for No. 191. They then flipped No. 191 in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

UDFA

The Eagles aren’t nearly done adding talent to their roster; they’ll be immediately signing more players in undrafted free agency. Philadelphia has been able to find some UDFA contributors in recent years such as Reed Blankenship, Britain Covey, Jack Stoll, etc. The hope is that Howie Roseman can find more diamonds in the rough.

WORK TO BE DONE

The Eagles MUST (read: MUST) add a punter to at least compete with Arryn Siposs. They have to do it after unwisely eschewing the position last year.

The Eagles will be looking to add some linebacker talent after not adding any in the draft.

Tight end is another position the Eagles could look to address with undrafted free agency.

GRADE THE DRAFT