The Philadelphia Eagles waived defensive tackle Marvin Wilson on Saturday afternoon, according to an official team announcement.

Weird timing. Can’t really recall the Birds (or any other team) cutting a player during the NFL Draft in the past. It’s not like they needed to immediately clear a roster spot since draft picks and undrafted rookie free agents don’t sign their contracts until they report to the team facility multiple days after the draft is over.

Regardless, Wilson is a goner after previously signing a contract with the Eagles shortly after the team’s 2022 season ended. Here’s what we wrote at the time:

The Eagles temporarily elevated Big Marv from the practice squad to help replace Jordan Davis while the rookie first-round pick missed some time due an ankle injury. They clearly didn’t like what they saw from that one game because they went out and signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.

Wilson became especially expendable by being pushed further down the depth chart with the Eagles trading up to draft Jalen Carter and signing free agent Kentavius Street. The team also re-signed Fletcher Cox in addition to returning Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Noah Elliss (who missed all of last season).

We’ll see if Big Marv gets claimed or ends up signing with another team.