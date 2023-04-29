 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Tanner McKee needs development but is worth the Eagles sixth round pick

The Eagles don’t need McKee to be QB1, or even QB2, so might as well see how they can develop him during the offseason.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman has done such a good job the first couple days of the 2023 NFL Draft, that by the sixth round, he’s just adding depth and playing with house money. With two rounds and a couple picks left, the Eagles have already addressed most of their needs, and then some, so this was the time to think outside the box.

With the No. 188 overall pick, the Eagles chose quarterback Tanner McKee out of Stanford — an absolutely huge prospect, who could use more than a little development. McKee wasn’t one of the most talked about quarterback prospects this draft cycle, but he tested well and just wasn’t quite NFL-ready. But, the Eagles have their quarterback, and already have their QB2 in Marcus Mariota, so they might as well bring in someone to compete with Ian Book for that QB3 spot.

Plus, don’t forget what Howie said when the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts... Philly is a bit of a QB factory after all.

