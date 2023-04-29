Tanner McKee needs development but is worth the Eagles sixth round pick

Howie Roseman has done such a good job the first couple days of the 2023 NFL Draft, that by the sixth round, he’s just adding depth and playing with house money. With two rounds and a couple picks left, the Eagles have already addressed most of their needs, and then some, so this was the time to think outside the box.

With the No. 188 overall pick, the Eagles chose quarterback Tanner McKee out of Stanford — an absolutely huge prospect, who could use more than a little development. McKee wasn’t one of the most talked about quarterback prospects this draft cycle, but he tested well and just wasn’t quite NFL-ready. But, the Eagles have their quarterback, and already have their QB2 in Marcus Mariota, so they might as well bring in someone to compete with Ian Book for that QB3 spot.

Plus, don’t forget what Howie said when the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts... Philly is a bit of a QB factory after all.

McKee, 23, is 6-6 and 231 pounds.



He was a four-star recruit, played 3 seasons at Stanford, started 21 games. https://t.co/Uibs5OQvCx — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 29, 2023

Tanner McKee is my QB13. Good arm and size. Throws a nice deep ball with good velocity. Quick release with high release point. Statue in the pocket and can’t move well. Struggles to read defenses pre and post snap. No real touch. Will throw into tight coverage too often. Played… — Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) April 29, 2023

With the 188th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have selected Tanner McKee. Here’s the official TDN scouting report on the QB out of Stanford.https://t.co/NDseFFIR7U#NFLDraft | #RatedRookie | #FlyEaglesFly — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) April 29, 2023

6-6, 231 … solid developmental QB to compete with Ian Book in camp. https://t.co/MkGsoryA6u — Andrew DiCecco (@AndrewDiCecco) April 29, 2023

The Eagles take QB Tanner McKee from Stanford. They've been checking out QBs throughout the process, hoping to find the right late round guy. McKee is a 6-6, 231 pocket passer so not the guy we thought they'd go for. Interesting pick. — Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) April 29, 2023

The Eagles want to bring in a QB as often as possible. It is such a critical position that you want to keep taking chances to see if you can find a stud. McKee was good value at this point. Will battle with Ian Book for the #3 spot. Just think about all the QBs SF needed last yr. — Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) April 29, 2023

THE QB FACTORY IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS https://t.co/LEh2lesS1l — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 29, 2023

Another QB off the board: Stanford’s big Tanner McKee heads to the #Eagles in Round 6 (No. 188 overall). pic.twitter.com/roUgk5zwU3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

With the #188 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select QB Tanner McKee, Stanford.#Eagles fans, meet your new QB!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/kEwYWrhgE5 — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) April 29, 2023