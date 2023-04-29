NFL Draft Results: Eagles pick Moro Ojomo at No. 249

With the 249th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select ... Moro Ojomo, defensive tackle, Texas.

This was the Birds’ final pick this year.

Ojomo has the potential to be a nice value pick. He was one of five draft sleepers that Ray Didinger liked for the Eagles:

“I don’t project him to be any kind of breakout star in the NFL, but I think in the right system, the way teams play defensive linemen right now, everyone rotates. You have three of four tackles that play, three or four ends that play. I can see him being a rotation kind of player and in the right defense, he can be an effective player. He’s not a big pass rusher, which is the one area he might be able to improve, but he is very strong, and very stout against the run. If you’re looking for a defensive tackle who is a three technique is going to go up field against the pass, you need one guy to stay at home and pick up the run. Ojomo could be that type of player.”

Ojomo was also the No. 93 overall prospect ranked by Pro Football Focus:

Ojomo took his game to another level as a redshirt senior in 2022. After earning a 74.9 overall grade in 2021, Ojomo improved it to 90.6 this past fall. He’s a long interior rusher who is a force against the run. Interestingly enough, despite being a redshirt senior, Ojomo is still only 21 years old.

The Eagles obviously added Jalen Carter to their defensive tackle rotation early in this year’s draft. But based on how they were using a six-man defensive interior rotation by the end of last year, it’s tough to have too many bodies at that position. We’ll see if Ojomo can find a way to earn a roster spot and perhaps some snaps as a role player.

Here’s a scouting report via NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Naturally powerful defensive lineman caught somewhere between end and tackle. Ojomo is best-suited as a base end but doesn’t really have the get-off quickness to exploit interior blockers as an inside rusher on passing downs. He’s tight in his lower body, and his movements lack fluidity, but he can fight his way through blocks with upper-body power and a will to make it happen. Ojomo plays hard throughout the rep and will find production with his secondary effort, but he might cap out as a solid backup in either an odd or even front.

College stats via Sports Reference:

Spider graph:

Highlights:

Grade the pick

Poll Grade the Eagles drafting Moro Ojomo A

B

C

D

F vote view results 32% A (259 votes)

46% B (367 votes)

17% C (140 votes)

2% D (19 votes)

1% F (9 votes) 794 votes total Vote Now

Remaining Eagles draft picks

1 (9) - DT Jalen Carter

1 (30) - DE Nolan Smith

3 (65) - OL Tyler Steen

3 (66) - S Sydney Brown

4 (105) - CB Kelee Ringo

6 (188) - QB Tanner McKee

7 (249) - DT Moro Ojomo

Remaining Eagles needs

Linebacker

Tight end

Punter

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook