NFL Draft Results: Eagles turn two seventh-round picks into a 2024 fifth-round pick

With the 191st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select ... no one.

The Eagles originally traded up earlier on Saturday to get this selection; they sent No. 230 and No. 248 to the Houston Texans. In terms of the draft pick value chart, the Eagles gave up two points to get 13.4 points.

When the Eagles were on the clock at No. 191, they traded the pick away to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick. That selection has a median value of 29 points.

So, nice stuff here by Howie Roseman. Acquiring a 2024 fifth-round pick helps the Eagles soften the cost of trading their 2024 fourth-round pick to acquire D’Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions.

This trade means the Eagles have one remaining pick in the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 249 overall.

Remaining Eagles draft picks

1 (10) - DT Jalen Carter

1 (30) - DE Nolan Smith

3 (65) - OL Tyler Steen

3 (66) - S Sydney Brown

4 (105) - CB Kelee Ringo

6 (188) - QB Tanner McKee

7 (249) -

Remaining Eagles needs

Linebacker

Tight end

Punter

