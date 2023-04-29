NFL Draft Results: Eagles pick Tanner McKee at No. 188

With the 188th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select ... Tanner McKee, quarterback, Stanford.

[Insert obligatory QB Factory joke here]

McKee, who turned 23 a couple days ago, is a relatively big guy for his position. He was the No. 81 prospect on the Pro Football Focus top 200.

McKee is already well-equipped to operate an NFL offense given what he was asked to do at Stanford. He’s one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the class, and he pairs that ability with lightning-quick processing. McKee’s career time to throw at Stanford was a swift 2.49 seconds.

Hm. Is Jalen Hurts’ starting job in jeopardy?!?

No. It is not. The $255 million man is safe.

The Eagles also have an established veteran backup in Marcus Mariota.

And so that means McKee is left to battle it out with the incumbent Ian Book for the No. 3 job. The winner of that competition could conceivably earn a spot as the long-term No. 2 behind Hurts beyond 2023.

Here’s a scouting report via NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Long, tall pocket passer with better arm strength than arm talent as a passer. McKee throws with an unorthodox delivery that becomes even more irregular when he feels rushed. He can make all the NFL throws and delivers a tight spiral with good velocity on intermediate and deep throws to the field side. However, his heavy feet and a lack of agility limit his effectiveness outside of the pocket and make him a magnet for pass rushers when protection becomes spotty. McKee clearly improved his throwing process in 2022, but he might lack the decision-making and functional mobility to make it in today’s NFL.

College stats via Sports Reference:

Spider graph:

Highlights:

