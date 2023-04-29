D’Andre Swift trade leads to high praise for Howie Roseman

Whether or not you agree with the trade, there’s no questioning Howie Roseman going all in during this NFL Draft weekend for the Eagles. He saw the Lions take a running back in the first round and called them up about D’Andre Swift, and before you know it, Swift is headed to Philly for a seventh round pick swap and a 2025 fourth rounder.

Roseman has clearly not gotten over the Eagles Super Bowl loss and that’s going to be fantastic for the 2023 roster. Not only did the GM turn six draft picks into nine, but he managed to add a really good, low risk option at running back. It was exactly the kind of depth the RB room needed, and if he can stay healthy, could be an explosive playmaker.

Swift is a Philly native and his new teammates are celebrating Roseman’s move on Saturday.

FROM the UNIVERSITY of GEORGIA https://t.co/cf1ZugiT42 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 29, 2023

You can tell how much losing the Super Bowl stings Howie. Reload https://t.co/6Ou12nv0Cp — Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) April 29, 2023

Gotta be consistent, I'm never been Swift's biggest fan. But he has bundles of talent and I wanted the Eagles to come out this draft with another playmaker, either at RB or WR. Swift can be electric at times, it's absolutely worth a day 3 swing. — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) April 29, 2023

Philly native D'Andre Swift, a former St. Joe's Prep star (and Georgia star!), is coming home.



Eagles like to target players on the last year of their rookie deals who might become expendable.



Swift, 24, would be a big-time addition to the backfield. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 29, 2023

Eagles’ RB D'Andre Swift is entering the last year of his contract that carries a $1.77 million base salary.



If he leaves after this season, the Eagles likely would get back a compensatory draft pick in 2025 - the year in which they traded a 4th-round pick to Detroit for Swift. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023

The Eagles being the best run team in the NFL is absolutely dumbfounding to me. Howie and staff have done an incredible job and are going all in on getting back to the Super Bowl, but not leaving without the trophy.



It's everything you could ask for as a fan. — Subscribe to Badgers Ball Knower (@drewhamm5) April 29, 2023

SWIFT!!!!! — James Seltzer (@JamesSeltzer) April 29, 2023

Howie has reached the "hitting shots from half court" section of his weekend-long heat check — Patrick Wall (@ByPatrickWall) April 29, 2023

I also like the fact the Eagles are making moves to win now. Hurts contract is great value the next couple of years. We need to maximize that window. — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) April 29, 2023

The Eagles' RB depth chart now includes:



D'Andre Swift

Rashaad Penny

Boston Scott

Kenneth Gainwell

Trey Sermon — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2023

Glad the Eagles will be on the cheering side this year when Swift gets loose for a big run. https://t.co/wPSvJxAIRm — Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) April 29, 2023

So not only did the Lions reach for a RB at 12, but creating positional glut also meant that they had to basically give D'Andre Swift away. https://t.co/eqmuXZfYbO — Patrick Wall (@ByPatrickWall) April 29, 2023

I don’t know if the guys the Eagles got are good. But I know that Philly is acting like the NFC is down and they want to control it for the next decade. You have to LOVE the urgency they’re showing.



The #49ers are acting like they’re good enough already. Don’t love that. — Rob “Stats” Guerrera (@StatsOnFire) April 29, 2023

Sometimes you make dumb memes in your down time and never know if they’ll even see the light of day… and then Howie trades for D’Andre Swift. https://t.co/FumG5qytYI — “Adam Hermann” (@adamwhermann) April 29, 2023