De’Andre Swift trade: Eagles acquire Lions running back in exchange for draft picks

If you thought Howie Roseman couldn’t possibly acquire more former Georgia Bulldogs ... think again!

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading for Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Details of the deal:

EAGLES RECEIVE

D’Andre Swift, 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 249)

LIONS RECEIVE

2025 fourth-round pick, 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 219)

The idea of the Eagles trading for Swift was previously discussed here at Bleeding Green Nation after the Lions surprisingly drafted (former popular Eagles mock draft target) Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12. Here’s what was said at the time:

Last season, Swift rushed for 542 yards on 99 carries (5.5 ypc) and scored five touchdowns. Over his three-year career, he has run for 1,680 yards on 364 carries (4.6 ypc) and found the endzone 18 times. He is also a potent threat out of the backfield, catching 48 passes for 389 yards (8.1 ypc) on three scores last year, while hauling in 156 balls for 1,198 yards (7.7 ypc) and seven TDs on his career. He has six career fumbles, but he has improved his ball security each season and last year he only had one fumble...which he recovered himself. The Eagles already signed RB Rashaad Penny from Seattle this offseason and return Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott, but with the amount the Birds run the ball, there are plenty of carries to go around. Swift’s pass catching abilities also make him an attractive option to teams around the league. There are some concerns about Swift’s injury history, with Eagles legend Duce Staley (who was Detroit’s RB coach at the time) even challenging Swift to play through minor injuries ahead of last season. Swift is also entering the last year of his rookie contract with a base salary worth $1.77 million. Philadelphia doesn’t have a TON of draft capital to offer this year, but they have a bunch of picks next year that might be attractive to Detroit as the Lions continue to build up their roster to be a contender in the NFC North.

And here’s how you voted on the proposal:

I might be lower on this trade than most. One of my best friends is a Lions writer for Pride Of Detroit and he was pretty happy to get this return for Swift. I was actually talking to him earlier today and saying the most I think the Eagles should give up is a sixth-round pick. Swift has dealt with nagging injury issues and he’s on the last year of his rookie deal. He fell out of favor so much in Detroit that the Lions traded up for Gibbs AND gave a big money free agent contract to David Montgomery. A fourth-round pick isn’t a cheap cost for a potential one-year rental at a fairly fungible position.

That being said, there is some reason for optimism here. The Eagles aren’t counting on Swift to be their bell-cow back the way that the Lions likely were after selecting him at No. 35 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Swift, who is only 24, joins a running back group that also features Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, Trey Sermon, and Kennedy Brooks. He might be able to be an effective role player in Philly. One would imagine the Eagles were attracted to his pass-catching ability in addition to his efficiency as a runner.

Swift playing behind a great offensive line isn’t new; the Lions are pretty strong up front. But one key difference in his new environment is that he now gets to play with a mobile quarterback under center. Jalen Hurts’ mobility is a threat that opens up opportunities for his backfield teammates. The same can’t be said for a statue like Jared Goff.

It’s cool that Swift is yet another Bulldog joining the roster. The fact that he’s from Philly and went to St. Joe’s Prep (along with former teammate Olamide Zaccheaus) is another side bonus.