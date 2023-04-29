Kelee Ringo at No. 105 is ‘tremendous value’ for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t want to wait until Round 6 to make their first pick on Saturday, and instead made the call and traded into the third pick of Round 4. Howie Roseman made the move to snag another Georgia player, CB Kelee Ringo.

It’s widely considered a great pick for a guy who can learn from Darius Slay and James Bradberry — but, Howie drafting the whole Georgia defense has also drawn some jokes. The Eagles’ GM probably doesn’t care much, however, since he got his guy and only had to give up a 2024 third-round pick. That’s probably Ringo’s minimum value anyway, despite falling to the fourth round.

Here are some reactions from Ringo’s new, and former, teammates and from around the football world:

Philly dawgs!!! I love it ✊ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 29, 2023

Howie bein howie — Shaun Bradley® (Sdot) (@Sdot_Bradley5) April 29, 2023

Because of course they did. If there was a grade higher than an A+, I think the Eagles earned it. Wow. https://t.co/3Zvu1PI3Fg — Tim Bielik (@timbielik) April 29, 2023

Tremendous value for the Eagles to get Ringo 105. I had him as my 47th best player. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 29, 2023

The Eagles get a guy for whom ESPN made a special graphics package. Great value in Day 3. — Patrick Wall (@ByPatrickWall) April 29, 2023

Speaking on NFL Network, @RapSheet cited two reasons why Kelee Ringo fell to No. 105.



1) Shoulder injury flagged during pre-draft process.



2) “Character considerations.” Questions about his work ethic.#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) April 29, 2023

Eagles traded up to draft Georgia CB Kelee Ringo with the No. 105 pick.



Ringo was widely projected as a first/second round talent. He slips to Day 3 and the Eagles targeted their guy. Ringo will have the chance to develop behind veterans Darius Slay and James Bradberry. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) April 29, 2023

#Eagles capitalize on tremendous value and land an intriguing developmental CB who can learn from Slay and Bradberry. — Andrew DiCecco (@AndrewDiCecco) April 29, 2023

Get in there! He was the best CB by a distance left on my board. https://t.co/9ZklvKfZkS pic.twitter.com/3xLJBRgXA5 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) April 29, 2023

Georgia corner Kelee Ringo, the Eagles' pick at 105 overall, ran a 4.36 40-yd dash at the combine -- tied for fifth-fastest among DBs in 2023.



This is the first time in the common draft era that Philly has selected 3 players from a single school. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) April 29, 2023

If Philly’s scouting strategy is just to rent an Airbnb in Athens for the fall, I do respect it. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 29, 2023

Gotta fix this pipeline at the next Owners Meetings @NFL https://t.co/ptaREQgA2x — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 29, 2023

Eagles just drafting every Georgia defender



...which makes sense https://t.co/TfUCtGLkBI — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) April 29, 2023

Kelee Ringo is my CB10. Big, long, and fast. Presses at the line well. Playmaker who looks to play the ball. Good tackler who will get physical. Makes WRs work to get open. Leaves too much cushion. Lacks instincts and awareness. Relies on physical tools too much. Slow on his… — Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) April 29, 2023

Of course, if the Eagles were trading a 2024 third-round pick, it had to be for a Georgia defensive player. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 29, 2023

The Eagles are absolutely murdering this draft (in a good way). — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) April 29, 2023

I like Kelee Ringo and I like the way the Eagles have been adding players to their defense who should contribute as rookies, but I just fundamentally disagree with the short-term thinking of trading a 2024 third-round pick for a 2023 fourth-round pick. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2023

I wanted Adebawore, but CB Kelee Ringo is great value at this point. Big, fast corner with a ton of talent. — Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) April 29, 2023

OMG THEYRE DOING IT https://t.co/VvQvpyNgjA — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 29, 2023