Kelee Ringo at No. 105 is ‘tremendous value’ for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t want to wait until Round 6 to make their first pick on Saturday, and instead made the call and traded into the third pick of Round 4. Howie Roseman made the move to snag another Georgia player, CB Kelee Ringo.
It’s widely considered a great pick for a guy who can learn from Darius Slay and James Bradberry — but, Howie drafting the whole Georgia defense has also drawn some jokes. The Eagles’ GM probably doesn’t care much, however, since he got his guy and only had to give up a 2024 third-round pick. That’s probably Ringo’s minimum value anyway, despite falling to the fourth round.
Here are some reactions from Ringo’s new, and former, teammates and from around the football world:
Philly dawgs!!! I love it ✊— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023
Howie bein howie— Shaun Bradley® (Sdot) (@Sdot_Bradley5) April 29, 2023
Because of course they did. If there was a grade higher than an A+, I think the Eagles earned it. Wow. https://t.co/3Zvu1PI3Fg— Tim Bielik (@timbielik) April 29, 2023
Tremendous value for the Eagles to get Ringo 105. I had him as my 47th best player.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 29, 2023
The Eagles get a guy for whom ESPN made a special graphics package. Great value in Day 3.— Patrick Wall (@ByPatrickWall) April 29, 2023
Speaking on NFL Network, @RapSheet cited two reasons why Kelee Ringo fell to No. 105.— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) April 29, 2023
1) Shoulder injury flagged during pre-draft process.
2) “Character considerations.” Questions about his work ethic.#Eagles
Eagles traded up to draft Georgia CB Kelee Ringo with the No. 105 pick.— Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) April 29, 2023
Ringo was widely projected as a first/second round talent. He slips to Day 3 and the Eagles targeted their guy. Ringo will have the chance to develop behind veterans Darius Slay and James Bradberry.
#Eagles capitalize on tremendous value and land an intriguing developmental CB who can learn from Slay and Bradberry.— Andrew DiCecco (@AndrewDiCecco) April 29, 2023
Get in there! He was the best CB by a distance left on my board. https://t.co/9ZklvKfZkS pic.twitter.com/3xLJBRgXA5— Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) April 29, 2023
Georgia corner Kelee Ringo, the Eagles' pick at 105 overall, ran a 4.36 40-yd dash at the combine -- tied for fifth-fastest among DBs in 2023.— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) April 29, 2023
This is the first time in the common draft era that Philly has selected 3 players from a single school.
If Philly’s scouting strategy is just to rent an Airbnb in Athens for the fall, I do respect it.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 29, 2023
Gotta fix this pipeline at the next Owners Meetings @NFL https://t.co/ptaREQgA2x— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 29, 2023
Eagles just drafting every Georgia defender— Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) April 29, 2023
...which makes sense https://t.co/TfUCtGLkBI
Kelee Ringo is my CB10. Big, long, and fast. Presses at the line well. Playmaker who looks to play the ball. Good tackler who will get physical. Makes WRs work to get open. Leaves too much cushion. Lacks instincts and awareness. Relies on physical tools too much. Slow on his…— Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) April 29, 2023
Of course, if the Eagles were trading a 2024 third-round pick, it had to be for a Georgia defensive player.— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 29, 2023
The Eagles are absolutely murdering this draft (in a good way).— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) April 29, 2023
I like Kelee Ringo and I like the way the Eagles have been adding players to their defense who should contribute as rookies, but I just fundamentally disagree with the short-term thinking of trading a 2024 third-round pick for a 2023 fourth-round pick.— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2023
I wanted Adebawore, but CB Kelee Ringo is great value at this point. Big, fast corner with a ton of talent.— Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) April 29, 2023
OMG THEYRE DOING IT https://t.co/VvQvpyNgjA— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 29, 2023
Another One!— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) April 29, 2023
Congratulations, @KeleeRingo.#GoDawgs | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/dk9mkykW3i
The #Eagles seem determined to answer the question, could the best college team beat an NFL team? At least on defense, Philly is betting on it.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023
