Kelee Ringo at No. 105 is ‘tremendous value’ for the Eagles

There are plenty of jokes about the Eagles drafting another player from Georgia, but the pick is also a really good one.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: MAR 02 Scouting Combine Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t want to wait until Round 6 to make their first pick on Saturday, and instead made the call and traded into the third pick of Round 4. Howie Roseman made the move to snag another Georgia player, CB Kelee Ringo.

It’s widely considered a great pick for a guy who can learn from Darius Slay and James Bradberry — but, Howie drafting the whole Georgia defense has also drawn some jokes. The Eagles’ GM probably doesn’t care much, however, since he got his guy and only had to give up a 2024 third-round pick. That’s probably Ringo’s minimum value anyway, despite falling to the fourth round.

Here are some reactions from Ringo’s new, and former, teammates and from around the football world:

