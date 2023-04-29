NFL Draft Results: Live blog, trades, updates, picks, and more for Day 3

Welcome to Day 3 of Bleeding Green Nation’s 2023 NFL Draft live blog! The final rounds will get underway Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Click here for info on how to watch the broadcast.

This post will have updates throughout the day with big surprises, rumors, trade updates, and more. It’s also an open thread for discussion in the comments.

The Eagles traded a few spots back on Friday night, from No. 62 to No. 65, and picked up two more selections on Saturday.

Round 6 - No. 188 (from Texans

- No. 188 (from Round 7 - No. 211 (from Vikings - via Texans )

- No. 211 (from Vikings - via ) Round 7 - No. 230 (from Texans)

- No. 230 (from Texans) Round 7 - No. 250

Howie Roseman said they relied on some luck to trade back and still get the two guys they wanted, but it worked out, and they nabbed OL Tyler Steen at No. 65 and safety Sydney Brown at No. 66.

UPDATES

UPDATES

[1:08 PM]: The teams of former Eagles coaches picked back-to-back, with Doug Pederson’s Dolphins taking Florida LB Ventrell Miller at No. 121, and Jonathan Gannon’s Cardinals picking UCLA guard Jon Gaines II at No. 122.

[12:50 PM]: The Eagles traded up to pick ANOTHER player out of Georgia, CB Kelee Ringo, at No. 105. It’s a funny pick, because of course Howie got another Bulldog, but it’s also a really good pick.

The only other NFC East to pick so far in Round 4, was the Commanders at No. 118, and they selected Utah, guard Braeden Daniels.

[11:57 AM]: THE CLOCK HASN’T EVEN STARTED YET! There have already been three trades to set up for the first few picks of Round 4, including THE EAGLES TRADING UP TO NO. 105!

Round will go: Saints (via Bears) at No. 103, Raiders (via Texans) at No. 104 , and then the Eagles at No. 105 (via Texans).

The #Eagles traded a 2024 third-rounder to Houston for No. 105. A bold move. https://t.co/EgbCGBs04y — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Another trade before Round 4 begins! Texans trade 104 and 203 to Raiders for 109 and 174 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

#Bears trade 103 to New Orleans for 115 and 165 https://t.co/aLbpqEJqw1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

